The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" succeeded in thwarting (915) smuggling cases through its various land, sea, and air ports within a week, as part of its ongoing security efforts to protect the community and the national economy from risks and prohibited items.



The customs seizures included a variety of prohibited and contraband materials, seizing 62 types of narcotics (such as Captagon, Shabu, hashish, heroin, and cocaine), in addition to 395 other prohibited items, thwarting the smuggling of 1,942 cases of tobacco and its derivatives, seizing 12 types of undeclared cash amounts, and two types of weapons and their accessories.



The authority confirmed its determination to continue tightening customs control over imports and exports in constant cooperation and coordination with its partners from relevant authorities, in order to ensure the security of the nation.



In this context, "ZATCA" urged everyone to contribute to combating smuggling and protecting the economy by reporting smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system through its official channels, emphasizing that all reports will be handled with complete confidentiality, along with financial rewards for informants if the information is accurate.