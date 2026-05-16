The case within the halls of the Family Court in the Egyptian governorate of Assiut was not just a traditional dispute over monthly alimony or educational expenses; it turned into a "family inferno" that shattered an entire family. The story began with two sisters, "Yasra" and "Yumna," requesting an "increase in allowance," and ended with severe prison sentences and legal pursuits that shocked public opinion.

The Spark: 4,500 EGP is No Longer Enough

The tale began when the sisters "Yasra" and "Yumna" filed a lawsuit against their father, demanding an increase in the monthly alimony they receive, asserting that the amount of 4,500 EGP (about 90 dollars) was no longer sufficient to cope with rising costs and the burdens of university education. Up to this point, the story seems normal and is repeated daily, but the surprise lay hidden within the case file.

Suddenly, an official document appeared in the case papers indicating that the father's monthly income from his job exceeds 45,000 EGP. At this point, the father was stunned, and the battle ignited, as the man who stood as the "obligor for alimony" found himself confronted with a document that multiplied his actual salary many times over.

The father did not remain idle; he quickly shifted from defense to offense, filing an official complaint accusing his ex-wife and daughters of "forging official documents" to extort him and obtain exorbitant alimony judgments.

Behind the scenes, investigations revealed the depth of the tragedy: the mother had plotted and incited for 10 years since the separation to settle scores with her ex-husband, while the daughters rushed behind their mother's desire for a lavish life without considering the consequences. Before the prosecution, the father stood in shock as he saw his daughters facing serious criminal charges instead of sitting with them in his home.

While the Family Court continued on its administrative path, the criminal file took a different, harsher, and more horrific course. Inside the Criminal Court, the discussion was no longer about rising costs or living needs, but rather about "forging official documents and undermining the authority of the state."

The final word from the judiciary came in a ruling that shook the family: three years in prison with hard labor for the sisters.

The long-standing battle ended in a tragic conclusion: a mother on the run from judgments, and two sisters in the bloom of youth behind bars, while a father lives the shock of his life after his family was consumed by the fire of greed and revenge.