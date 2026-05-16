لم تكن القضية داخل أروقة محكمة الأسرة بمحافظة أسيوط المصرية مجرد خلاف تقليدي على نفقة شهرية أو مصروفات دراسة، بل تحولت إلى «محرقة عائلية» حطمت أسرة كاملة. قصة بدأت بطلب شقيقتين بـ«زيادة المصروف»، وانتهت بأحكام سجن مشددة ومطاردات قضائية صدمت الرأي العام.

الشرارة: 4,500 جنيه لم تعد تكفي

بدأت الحكاية عندما تقدمت الشقيقتان «يسرا» و«يمنى» بدعوى قضائية ضد والدهما، للمطالبة بزيادة النفقة الشهرية التي يحصلان عليها، مؤكدتين أن مبلغ 4,500 جنيه (نحو 90 دولاراً) لم يعد يكفي لمواجهة الغلاء وتكاليف التعليم الجامعي الصعبة. حتى هنا، تبدو القصة طبيعية وتتكرر يومياً، لكن المفاجأة كانت تختبئ داخل ملف الدعوى.

فجأة، ظهر في أوراق القضية مستند رسمي يفيد بأن الدخل الشهري للأب من جهة عمله يتجاوز 45 ألف جنيه. وهنا صعق الأب واشتعلت المعركة، فالرجل الذي كان يقف بصفته «الملزم بالنفقة»، وجد نفسه أمام ورقة تضاعف راتبه الحقيقي بأضعاف المرات.

ولم يقف الأب مكتوف الأيدي، بل تحول سريعاً من خانة الدفاع إلى الهجوم، وتقدم ببلاغ رسمي يتهم فيه طليقته وابنتيه بـ«تزوير محررات رسمية» لابتزازه والحصول على أحكام نفقة باهظة.

وخلف الكواليس، كشفت التحقيقات عمق المأساة، فالأم خططت وحرضت على مدار 10 سنوات منذ الانفصال لتصفية الحسابات مع طليقها، والابنتان اندفعتا وراء رغبة الأم في حياة رغيدة دون التفكير في العواقب. وأمام النيابة، وقف الأب مذهولاً وهو يرى ابنتيه تواجهان تهماً جنائية خطيرة بدلاً من الجلوس معهما في بيته.

وبينما استمرت محكمة الأسرة في مسارها الإداري، انطلق الملف الجنائي في مسار آخر أكثر قسوة وبشاعة. وداخل محكمة الجنايات، لم يعد الحديث عن الغلاء أو حاجات المعيشة، بل عن «تزوير أوراق رسمية وهز هيبة الدولة».

وجاءت الكلمة الفصل من منصة القضاء بحكم زلزل العائلة: السجن 3 سنوات مع الشغل والنفاذ للشقيقتين.

لتنتهي المعركة الممتدة لأعوام بنهاية تراجيدية: أم مطاردة وهاربة من الأحكام، وشقيقتان في عمر الزهور خلف القضبان، وأب يعيش صدمة عمره بعد أن احترقت أسرته بنار الطمع والانتقام.