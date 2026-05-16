Sonia did not have children out of love for family or in search of maternal warmth; rather, she viewed each new infant as a "visa to freedom" that kept her outside the walls of prison. The story of this 31-year-old woman has turned into the most horrifying and controversial case in Turkey, after authorities revealed a "diabolical strategy" that lasted for years to manipulate humanitarian laws concerning mothers.

The Black Record.. 60 Crimes and Sentences of 65 Years

This woman has a frightening criminal record that includes about 60 separate cases, all centered around the profession of daytime burglary and home invasion. Due to the frequency and repetition of her crimes, the total sentences issued against her reached about 65 years in prison, a penalty that could keep her behind bars for the rest of her life. However, the execution of the sentence was always postponed in a way that puzzled the police!

The secret behind the thief's freedom all these years lies in Turkish law, which grants mothers, especially those with infants, humanitarian privileges that postpone the execution of sentences for specific periods in consideration of the infant's welfare and health.

Here, her criminal mind seized this loophole and turned it into a means of defense. Each time the security forces approached to arrest her to execute a new court ruling, she would return to court holding a new infant in her arms, forcing the judge to postpone the ruling! This game continued for many years until the number of victims of her tricks reached 8 children.

But the night of thieves must come to an end, and the conclusion came in a way that sparked widespread anger on the streets of Turkey. The police arrested "Sonia" in the act of stealing from a new home, but the shock was that she was not alone; she had brought along her 13-year-old son to teach him the "arts of theft."

Thus, the case transformed from mere evasion of prison to a crime of exploiting children and destroying their moral and educational standards. In light of this transgression, the judge decided to break the vicious cycle and issued an immediate 4-year prison sentence, refusing to consider the presence of a 6-month-old infant this time.

The case did not stop at her imprisonment; it turned into a public issue, as the judge raised an urgent and official recommendation to the Turkish Ministry of Justice to review and amend the "Mothers' Law," so that this humanitarian sympathy does not turn into a permanent loophole exploited by professionals through "repeated childbirth" to escape justice, thus ending the myth of the woman who thought that children were merely human shields protecting her from bars.