لم تكن «سنية» تنجب الأطفال حباً في العزوة أو بحثاً عن دفء الأمومة، بل كانت تنظر إلى كل رضيع جديد كأنه «تأشيرة حرية» تبقيها خارج أسوار السجن. قصة هذه الشابة البالغة من العمر 31 عاماً تحولت إلى القضية الأكثر رعباً وجدلاً في تركيا، بعدما كشفت السلطات «استراتيجية جهنمية» استمرت لسنوات للتلاعب بالقوانين الإنسانية الخاصة بالأمهات.

السجل الأسود.. 60 جريمة وأحكام بـ65 عاماً

تمتلك هذه السيدة سجلاً جنائياً مخيفاً يضم نحو 60 قضية منفصلة، تمحورت كلها حول احتراف سرقة المنازل واقتحامها نهاراً. وبسبب كثرة جرائمها وتكرارها، بلغت مجموع الأحكام الصادرة بحقها نحو 65 عاماً من السجن، وهي عقوبة كفيلة بأن تقضي ما تبقى من حياتها خلف القضبان، لكن تنفيذ العقوبة كان يتأجل دائماً بطريقة أثارت حيرة رجال الشرطة!

السر وراء بقاء اللصة حرة طوال هذه السنوات يكمن في القانون التركي، الذي يمنح الأمهات، خصوصاً من لديهن أطفال رضع، امتيازات إنسانية تؤجل تنفيذ العقوبات لفترات محددة حرصاً على مصلحة الرضيع وصحته.

وهنا، التقط عقلها الإجرامي هذه الثغرة وحولها إلى وسيلة دفاع، ففي كل مرة كانت تقترب فيها قوة الأمن لإلقاء القبض عليها لتنفيذ حكم قضائي جديد، كانت تعود إلى المحكمة وهي تحمل رضيعاً جديداً بين ذراعيها، ليُجبر القاضي على تأجيل الحكم! استمرت هذه اللعبة لسنوات طويلة حتى وصل عدد ضحايا حيلتها إلى 8 أطفال.

لكن ليل اللصوص لا بد أن ينتهي، إذ جاءت النهاية بطريقة فجرت غضباً عارماً في الشارع التركي. فالشرطة ألقت القبض على «سنية» متلبسة بسرقة منزل جديد، ولكن الصدمة أنها لم تكن وحدها، بل كانت تصطحب معها ابنها الأكبر البالغ من العمر 13 عاماً لتعليمه «فنون السرقة».

وبهذا تحولت القضية من مجرد تهرب من السجن إلى جريمة استغلال أطفال وتدمير مستواهم الأخلاقي والتربوي. وأمام هذا التمادي، قرر القاضي كسر الحلقة الشيطانية، وأصدر حكماً بسجنها فوراً لمدة 4 سنوات مع التنفيذ الفوري، رافضاً الالتفات لوجود رضيع يبلغ من العمر 6 أشهر هذه المرة.

ولم تتوقف القضية عند حبسها، بل تحولت إلى قضية رأي عام، إذ رفع القاضي توصية عاجلة ورسمية إلى وزارة العدل التركية لمراجعة وتعديل «قانون الأمهات»، حتى لا يتحول هذا التعاطف الإنساني إلى ثغرة دائمة تستغلها المحترفات عبر «الإنجاب المتكرر» للهروب من العدالة، لتنتهي بذلك أسطورة المرأة التي ظنت أن الأطفال مجرد دروع بشرية تحميها من القضبان.