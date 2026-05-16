لم تكن «سنية» تنجب الأطفال حباً في العزوة أو بحثاً عن دفء الأمومة، بل كانت تنظر إلى كل رضيع جديد كأنه «تأشيرة حرية» تبقيها خارج أسوار السجن. قصة هذه الشابة البالغة من العمر 31 عاماً تحولت إلى القضية الأكثر رعباً وجدلاً في تركيا، بعدما كشفت السلطات «استراتيجية جهنمية» استمرت لسنوات للتلاعب بالقوانين الإنسانية الخاصة بالأمهات.
السجل الأسود.. 60 جريمة وأحكام بـ65 عاماً
تمتلك هذه السيدة سجلاً جنائياً مخيفاً يضم نحو 60 قضية منفصلة، تمحورت كلها حول احتراف سرقة المنازل واقتحامها نهاراً. وبسبب كثرة جرائمها وتكرارها، بلغت مجموع الأحكام الصادرة بحقها نحو 65 عاماً من السجن، وهي عقوبة كفيلة بأن تقضي ما تبقى من حياتها خلف القضبان، لكن تنفيذ العقوبة كان يتأجل دائماً بطريقة أثارت حيرة رجال الشرطة!
السر وراء بقاء اللصة حرة طوال هذه السنوات يكمن في القانون التركي، الذي يمنح الأمهات، خصوصاً من لديهن أطفال رضع، امتيازات إنسانية تؤجل تنفيذ العقوبات لفترات محددة حرصاً على مصلحة الرضيع وصحته.
وهنا، التقط عقلها الإجرامي هذه الثغرة وحولها إلى وسيلة دفاع، ففي كل مرة كانت تقترب فيها قوة الأمن لإلقاء القبض عليها لتنفيذ حكم قضائي جديد، كانت تعود إلى المحكمة وهي تحمل رضيعاً جديداً بين ذراعيها، ليُجبر القاضي على تأجيل الحكم! استمرت هذه اللعبة لسنوات طويلة حتى وصل عدد ضحايا حيلتها إلى 8 أطفال.
لكن ليل اللصوص لا بد أن ينتهي، إذ جاءت النهاية بطريقة فجرت غضباً عارماً في الشارع التركي. فالشرطة ألقت القبض على «سنية» متلبسة بسرقة منزل جديد، ولكن الصدمة أنها لم تكن وحدها، بل كانت تصطحب معها ابنها الأكبر البالغ من العمر 13 عاماً لتعليمه «فنون السرقة».
وبهذا تحولت القضية من مجرد تهرب من السجن إلى جريمة استغلال أطفال وتدمير مستواهم الأخلاقي والتربوي. وأمام هذا التمادي، قرر القاضي كسر الحلقة الشيطانية، وأصدر حكماً بسجنها فوراً لمدة 4 سنوات مع التنفيذ الفوري، رافضاً الالتفات لوجود رضيع يبلغ من العمر 6 أشهر هذه المرة.
ولم تتوقف القضية عند حبسها، بل تحولت إلى قضية رأي عام، إذ رفع القاضي توصية عاجلة ورسمية إلى وزارة العدل التركية لمراجعة وتعديل «قانون الأمهات»، حتى لا يتحول هذا التعاطف الإنساني إلى ثغرة دائمة تستغلها المحترفات عبر «الإنجاب المتكرر» للهروب من العدالة، لتنتهي بذلك أسطورة المرأة التي ظنت أن الأطفال مجرد دروع بشرية تحميها من القضبان.
Sonia did not have children out of love for family or in search of maternal warmth; rather, she viewed each new infant as a "visa to freedom" that kept her outside the walls of prison. The story of this 31-year-old woman has turned into the most horrifying and controversial case in Turkey, after authorities revealed a "diabolical strategy" that lasted for years to manipulate humanitarian laws concerning mothers.
The Black Record.. 60 Crimes and Sentences of 65 Years
This woman has a frightening criminal record that includes about 60 separate cases, all centered around the profession of daytime burglary and home invasion. Due to the frequency and repetition of her crimes, the total sentences issued against her reached about 65 years in prison, a penalty that could keep her behind bars for the rest of her life. However, the execution of the sentence was always postponed in a way that puzzled the police!
The secret behind the thief's freedom all these years lies in Turkish law, which grants mothers, especially those with infants, humanitarian privileges that postpone the execution of sentences for specific periods in consideration of the infant's welfare and health.
Here, her criminal mind seized this loophole and turned it into a means of defense. Each time the security forces approached to arrest her to execute a new court ruling, she would return to court holding a new infant in her arms, forcing the judge to postpone the ruling! This game continued for many years until the number of victims of her tricks reached 8 children.
But the night of thieves must come to an end, and the conclusion came in a way that sparked widespread anger on the streets of Turkey. The police arrested "Sonia" in the act of stealing from a new home, but the shock was that she was not alone; she had brought along her 13-year-old son to teach him the "arts of theft."
Thus, the case transformed from mere evasion of prison to a crime of exploiting children and destroying their moral and educational standards. In light of this transgression, the judge decided to break the vicious cycle and issued an immediate 4-year prison sentence, refusing to consider the presence of a 6-month-old infant this time.
The case did not stop at her imprisonment; it turned into a public issue, as the judge raised an urgent and official recommendation to the Turkish Ministry of Justice to review and amend the "Mothers' Law," so that this humanitarian sympathy does not turn into a permanent loophole exploited by professionals through "repeated childbirth" to escape justice, thus ending the myth of the woman who thought that children were merely human shields protecting her from bars.