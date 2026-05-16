تشهد الساحة السياسية في بريطانيا حالة متزايدة من الاضطراب، وسط تصاعد الضغوط داخل حزب العمال ضد رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر، بعد خسائر انتخابية وتوترات داخلية دفعت صحفاً بريطانية لوصف البلاد بأنها دخلت مرحلة من «عدم الاستقرار المزمن».


طقس دوري لإسقاط القادة


ورأت صحيفة «التايمز»أن تغيير رؤساء الوزراء أصبح ظاهرة متكررة تشبه «طقساً دورياً لإسقاط القادة»، ما أضعف صورة بريطانيا دولياً وأظهرها كدولة تعاني من اضطرابات سياسية مستمرة. ولفت الكاتب فريزر نيلسون إلى أن الاستقالات والتمردات الحزبية باتت تتكرر دون معالجة حقيقية للأزمات الاقتصادية والسياسية العميقة.


ويعكس الصراع الحالي داخل حزب العمال هذا المشهد، مع تصاعد الحديث عن بدائل محتملة لستارمر، أبرزها عمدة مانشستر الكبرى آندي بيرنهام في ظل تحركات داخل الحزب لإعادة تشكيل القيادة. وانتقدت الصحيفة ما وصفته باستخدام الديمقراطية لخدمة ترتيبات حزبية داخلية بدلاً من الاعتماد على تفويض شعبي واضح.


وربطت التحليلات بين حالة عدم الاستقرار السياسي وتفاقم الأزمات الاقتصادية، خصوصاً ارتفاع الدين العام وتكاليف خدمته، إضافة إلى وعود حكومية متكررة في ملفات مثل الهجرة والإسكان والطاقة دون خطط قابلة للتنفيذ أو استمرارية سياسية كافية.


محاولة منظمة للإطاحة بستارمر


من جهته، اعتبر موقع «بوليتيكو» أن حزب العمال ينزلق تدريجياً نحو محاولة منظمة للإطاحة بستارمر، بعدما طالب 96 نائباً بوضع جدول زمني لرحيله. إلا أن رفضه تحديد موعد واضح فتح الباب أمام صراع داخلي غير مستقر على القيادة.


ويبرز في المنافسة على خلافته كل من آندي بورنهام، ووزير الصحة السابق ويس ستريتنج، ونائبة رئيس الوزراء السابقة أنجيلا راينر، ما يعكس انقساماً داخل الحزب بين من يريد تغيير القيادة سريعاً لتفادي الشلل الحكومي، ومن يخشى أن تؤدي الإطاحة بستارمر إلى مزيد من الفوضى السياسية.


حراك بطيء في الظل


وفي تحليل نشرته صحيفة «فاينينشال تايمز»، رأت الكاتبة كاميلا كافنديش أن الأزمة الحالية ليست انهياراً مفاجئاً، بل «حراك بطيء في الظل» نحو سباق قيادة غير معلن. ولفتت إلى أن ستارمر لا يزال يمتلك قوة المنصب، لكن فرص بقائه حتى الانتخابات المقبلة تبدو ضعيفة مع تزايد الانقسامات داخل الحزب.


أما صحيفة «ديلي تليغراف» فقدمت قراءة مختلفة، معتبرة أن ستارمر ليس سبب الأزمة، بل انعكاس لطبيعة بريطانيا الحديثة، إذ أصبحت البيروقراطية والقواعد المعقدة تهيمن على الحياة السياسية والاجتماعية. واعتبر الكاتب ويل سِلف أن الغضب الشعبي تجاه ستارمر يعكس إحباطاً أوسع من النظام السياسي والإداري البريطاني، وليس من شخصية رئيس الوزراء وحدها.


وتخلص التحليلات إلى أن الأزمة الحالية تتجاوز مصير ستارمر نفسه، لتطرح تساؤلات أعمق حول قدرة النظام السياسي البريطاني على إنتاج قيادة مستقرة وقادرة على مواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية المتصاعدة.