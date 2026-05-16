أعلنت وزارة العدل الأمريكية اعتقال مواطن عراقي يُشتبه في تورطه بعدد من الهجمات الإرهابية، التي استهدفت مصالح أمريكية وأهدافاً مرتبطة بالولايات المتحدة في أوروبا، إذ تم نقله إلى الأراضي الأمريكية لمواجهة 6 تهم مرتبطة بالإرهاب.

ووفقاً للادعاء الأمريكي، فإن المتهم محمد باقر سعد داوود السعدي يُعتبر عضواً بارزاً في ميليشيا «كتائب حزب الله» العراقية المدعومة من إيران، ويواجه اتهامات بتقديم دعم مادي لمنظمة إرهابية أجنبية.

وأكد المدعون أن السعدي متهم بتنسيق أو دعم ما يقرب من 20 هجوماً ومحاولة هجوم في أوروبا والولايات المتحدة، بما في ذلك جهود مزعومة لتنفيذ عمليات قتل داخل الأراضي الأمريكية.

واشنطن تعتقل قياديّاً عراقيّاً بارزاً بتهم الإرهاب والتخطيط لهجمات ضد مصالح أمريكية

وأشار مكتب المدعي العام الأمريكي للمنطقة الجنوبية في نيويورك إلى أن السعدي لعب دوراً محورياً في التخطيط لهجمات استهدفت أمريكيين ومدنيين يهود، ضمن حملة أوسع مرتبطة بجماعات مسلحة مدعومة من إيران.

وتعتبر الحكومة الأمريكية وخبراء مستقلون أن «كتائب حزب الله» تعمل بتوجيه مباشر من الحرس الثوري الإيراني، وهو ما يضع القضية ضمن إطار التصعيد المستمر بين واشنطن والجماعات المسلحة المرتبطة بطهران.

وتأتي هذه التطورات في ظل تصاعد الرقابة الأمريكية على الميليشيات المدعومة من إيران، خصوصاً مع استمرار التوترات العسكرية والسياسية في الشرق الأوسط على خلفية الحرب الجارية بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة، وإيران من جهة أخرى.

وبحسب مسؤولين أمريكيين، تم توقيف السعدي خارج الولايات المتحدة ونقله لاحقاً إلى الأراضي الأمريكية، إذ مثل أمام قاضٍ فيدرالي أمر باحتجازه لحين بدء محاكمته.

واشنطن تعتقل قياديّاً عراقيّاً بارزاً بتهم الإرهاب والتخطيط لهجمات ضد مصالح أمريكية

وذكرت تقارير إعلامية أمريكية أن عملية الاعتقال جرت في تركيا قبل تسليمه للسلطات الأمريكية.

وتتضمن الوثائق القضائية اتهامات بتورط السعدي وشركائه في هجمات شملت تفجيرات وعمليات حرق واعتداءات استهدفت مصالح أمريكية في الخارج، إلى جانب مناقشات مزعومة بشأن تنفيذ هجمات داخل الولايات المتحدة، بما في ذلك أهداف محتملة في ولايات نيويورك وكاليفورنيا وأريزونا.

وبحسب وزارة العدل، عمل السعدي في الماضي مع قائد فيلق القدس قاسم سليماني الذي اغتيل بضربة أمريكية قرب مطار بغداد في يناير 2020، ودعا مراراً وبشكل علني إلى شن هجمات ضد أمريكيين.

من جهته، رفض محامي الدفاع أندريه دالاك الخوض في تفاصيل القضية في هذه المرحلة، معتبراً أن الوقت لا يزال مبكراً للحكم على الاتهامات، لكنه أعرب عن قلقه إزاء ظروف احتجاز موكله، مشيراً إلى أنه محتجز في الحبس الانفرادي، وهو ما وصفه بأنه «قاسٍ وغير ضروري».