واشنطن تعتقل قياديّاً عراقيّاً بارزاً بتهم الإرهاب والتخطيط لهجمات ضد مصالح أمريكية

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of an Iraqi citizen suspected of involvement in several terrorist attacks targeting American interests and U.S.-related objectives in Europe, as he was transferred to U.S. territory to face six charges related to terrorism.

According to the U.S. prosecution, the accused, Mohammed Baqir Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, is considered a prominent member of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia "Hezbollah Brigades," and faces charges of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Prosecutors confirmed that Al-Saadi is accused of coordinating or supporting nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks in Europe and the United States, including alleged efforts to carry out killings within U.S. territory.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York indicated that Al-Saadi played a pivotal role in planning attacks targeting Americans and Jewish civilians, as part of a broader campaign linked to Iranian-backed armed groups.

The U.S. government and independent experts consider that the "Hezbollah Brigades" operate under direct guidance from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, placing the case within the context of the ongoing escalation between Washington and armed groups linked to Tehran.

These developments come amid increasing U.S. scrutiny of Iranian-backed militias, especially with the ongoing military and political tensions in the Middle East against the backdrop of the ongoing war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

According to U.S. officials, Al-Saadi was detained outside the United States and later transferred to U.S. territory, where he appeared before a federal judge who ordered his detention until his trial begins.

U.S. media reports indicated that the arrest took place in Turkey before he was handed over to U.S. authorities.

The court documents include allegations of Al-Saadi and his associates' involvement in attacks that included bombings, arson, and assaults targeting American interests abroad, along with alleged discussions about carrying out attacks within the United States, including potential targets in New York, California, and Arizona.

According to the Department of Justice, Al-Saadi previously worked with Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, who was assassinated in a U.S. strike near Baghdad Airport in January 2020, and he has repeatedly and publicly called for attacks against Americans.

For his part, defense attorney Andre Dalak declined to discuss the details of the case at this stage, considering it still too early to judge the charges, but he expressed concern about the conditions of his client's detention, noting that he is being held in solitary confinement, which he described as "harsh and unnecessary."