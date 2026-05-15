شهدت منصة «جدارات» الوطنية هذا الأسبوع واحدة من أضخم موجات التوظيف، حيث تم الكشف عن أكثر من 13,400 وظيفة مخصصة للسعوديين والسعوديات، موزعة بين القطاعات الحكومية، وشبه الحكومية، والقطاع الخاص، لتشمل تخصصات حيوية كالطب، والطيران، والتقنية، والخدمات اللوجستية.

سباق التوظيف الصحي والعسكري

تصدرت الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة المشهد الحكومي بطرح عشرات الوظائف التخصصية في مدن عدة (الرياض، وجدة، والظهران، ونجران، وغيرها). وشملت القائمة تخصصات طبية دقيقة مثل جراحة المخ والأعصاب، والأورام، والعناية المركزة، بالإضافة إلى وظائف للصيادلة وأخصائيي المختبرات والأشعة، لدعم الكوادر الوطنية في المستشفيات العسكرية.

تحركات نوعية شبه حكومية

في القطاع شبه الحكومي، برزت فرص نوعية في جهات استراتيجية:

  • مجمع الملك فهد لطباعة المصحف: وظائف في الجودة، والهندسة، والإنتاج.
  • هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية: فتح باب التوظيف للجيولوجيين والجيوفيزيائيين لدعم قطاع التعدين (رؤية 2030).
  • هيئة الطيران المدني: وظائف في الامتثال الرقمي ومعايير جودة المطارات.

القطاع الخاص يستحوذ على النصيب الأكبر

المفاجأة الكبرى كانت في نشاط القطاع الخاص الذي طرح وحده 13,401 وظيفة، وجاء توزيعها الجغرافي ليعكس حيوية المناطق:

  • منطقة مكة المكرمة: الصدارة بـ 4,139 وظيفة (قطاعات الضيافة، والحج والعمرة، والتجزئة).
  • منطقة الرياض: المرتبة الثانية بـ 2,927 وظيفة (التقنية، والتمويل، والهندسة).
  • منطقة تبوك: سجلت 2,295 وظيفة (مدفوعة بمشاريع نيوم والساحل الشمالي الغربي).
  • المنطقة الشرقية: 1,473 وظيفة (قطاعات الطاقة والصناعة).

فرص لحديثي التخرج والخبرات

تنوعت الوظائف المعروضة عبر «جدارات» لتناسب حديثي التخرج وأصحاب الخبرات الطويلة، مما أعاد المنصة لقمة اهتمامات الباحثين عن العمل في المملكة. ويأتي هذا التدفق الكبير ليعكس تسارع خطط التوطين والنمو الاقتصادي الواسع الذي تشهده مختلف مناطق المملكة.