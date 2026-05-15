شهدت منصة «جدارات» الوطنية هذا الأسبوع واحدة من أضخم موجات التوظيف، حيث تم الكشف عن أكثر من 13,400 وظيفة مخصصة للسعوديين والسعوديات، موزعة بين القطاعات الحكومية، وشبه الحكومية، والقطاع الخاص، لتشمل تخصصات حيوية كالطب، والطيران، والتقنية، والخدمات اللوجستية.
سباق التوظيف الصحي والعسكري
تصدرت الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة المشهد الحكومي بطرح عشرات الوظائف التخصصية في مدن عدة (الرياض، وجدة، والظهران، ونجران، وغيرها). وشملت القائمة تخصصات طبية دقيقة مثل جراحة المخ والأعصاب، والأورام، والعناية المركزة، بالإضافة إلى وظائف للصيادلة وأخصائيي المختبرات والأشعة، لدعم الكوادر الوطنية في المستشفيات العسكرية.
تحركات نوعية شبه حكومية
في القطاع شبه الحكومي، برزت فرص نوعية في جهات استراتيجية:
- مجمع الملك فهد لطباعة المصحف: وظائف في الجودة، والهندسة، والإنتاج.
- هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية: فتح باب التوظيف للجيولوجيين والجيوفيزيائيين لدعم قطاع التعدين (رؤية 2030).
- هيئة الطيران المدني: وظائف في الامتثال الرقمي ومعايير جودة المطارات.
القطاع الخاص يستحوذ على النصيب الأكبر
المفاجأة الكبرى كانت في نشاط القطاع الخاص الذي طرح وحده 13,401 وظيفة، وجاء توزيعها الجغرافي ليعكس حيوية المناطق:
- منطقة مكة المكرمة: الصدارة بـ 4,139 وظيفة (قطاعات الضيافة، والحج والعمرة، والتجزئة).
- منطقة الرياض: المرتبة الثانية بـ 2,927 وظيفة (التقنية، والتمويل، والهندسة).
- منطقة تبوك: سجلت 2,295 وظيفة (مدفوعة بمشاريع نيوم والساحل الشمالي الغربي).
- المنطقة الشرقية: 1,473 وظيفة (قطاعات الطاقة والصناعة).
فرص لحديثي التخرج والخبرات
تنوعت الوظائف المعروضة عبر «جدارات» لتناسب حديثي التخرج وأصحاب الخبرات الطويلة، مما أعاد المنصة لقمة اهتمامات الباحثين عن العمل في المملكة. ويأتي هذا التدفق الكبير ليعكس تسارع خطط التوطين والنمو الاقتصادي الواسع الذي تشهده مختلف مناطق المملكة.
This week, the national platform "Jadarāt" witnessed one of the largest waves of employment, with the announcement of more than 13,400 jobs designated for Saudi men and women, distributed across government, semi-government, and private sectors, covering vital specialties such as medicine, aviation, technology, and logistics services.
Healthcare and Military Employment Race
The General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces took the lead in the government sector by offering dozens of specialized jobs in several cities (Riyadh, Jeddah, Dhahran, Najran, and others). The list included precise medical specialties such as neurosurgery, oncology, and intensive care, in addition to positions for pharmacists and laboratory and radiology specialists, to support national staff in military hospitals.
Quality Movements in the Semi-Government Sector
In the semi-government sector, quality opportunities emerged in strategic entities:
- King Fahd Complex for Printing the Holy Quran: Jobs in quality, engineering, and production.
- Geological Survey Authority: Opening recruitment for geologists and geophysicists to support the mining sector (Vision 2030).
- Civil Aviation Authority: Jobs in digital compliance and airport quality standards.
The Private Sector Takes the Largest Share
The biggest surprise was in the activity of the private sector, which alone offered 13,401 jobs, with its geographical distribution reflecting the vitality of the regions:
- Makkah Region: Leading with 4,139 jobs (hospitality, Hajj and Umrah, and retail sectors).
- Riyadh Region: Second place with 2,927 jobs (technology, finance, and engineering).
- Tabuk Region: Recorded 2,295 jobs (driven by NEOM and the northwestern coast projects).
- Eastern Province: 1,473 jobs (energy and industry sectors).
Opportunities for Fresh Graduates and Experienced Professionals
The jobs offered through "Jadarāt" varied to suit both fresh graduates and those with extensive experience, bringing the platform back to the forefront of job seekers' interests in the Kingdom. This significant influx reflects the acceleration of localization plans and the broad economic growth witnessed in various regions of the Kingdom.