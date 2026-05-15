This week, the national platform "Jadarāt" witnessed one of the largest waves of employment, with the announcement of more than 13,400 jobs designated for Saudi men and women, distributed across government, semi-government, and private sectors, covering vital specialties such as medicine, aviation, technology, and logistics services.

Healthcare and Military Employment Race

The General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces took the lead in the government sector by offering dozens of specialized jobs in several cities (Riyadh, Jeddah, Dhahran, Najran, and others). The list included precise medical specialties such as neurosurgery, oncology, and intensive care, in addition to positions for pharmacists and laboratory and radiology specialists, to support national staff in military hospitals.

Quality Movements in the Semi-Government Sector

In the semi-government sector, quality opportunities emerged in strategic entities:

King Fahd Complex for Printing the Holy Quran: Jobs in quality, engineering, and production.

Geological Survey Authority: Opening recruitment for geologists and geophysicists to support the mining sector (Vision 2030).

Civil Aviation Authority: Jobs in digital compliance and airport quality standards.

The Private Sector Takes the Largest Share

The biggest surprise was in the activity of the private sector, which alone offered 13,401 jobs, with its geographical distribution reflecting the vitality of the regions:

Makkah Region: Leading with 4,139 jobs (hospitality, Hajj and Umrah, and retail sectors).

Riyadh Region: Second place with 2,927 jobs (technology, finance, and engineering).

Tabuk Region: Recorded 2,295 jobs (driven by NEOM and the northwestern coast projects).

Eastern Province: 1,473 jobs (energy and industry sectors).

Opportunities for Fresh Graduates and Experienced Professionals

The jobs offered through "Jadarāt" varied to suit both fresh graduates and those with extensive experience, bringing the platform back to the forefront of job seekers' interests in the Kingdom. This significant influx reflects the acceleration of localization plans and the broad economic growth witnessed in various regions of the Kingdom.