أعلن الكرملين أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين سيقوم بزيارة رسمية إلى الصين يومي 19 و20 مايو الجاري، تلبية لدعوة من الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ، في خطوة تعكس استمرار التقارب السياسي والاستراتيجي بين موسكو وبكين في ظل التحولات الدولية المتسارعة.


وأفاد الكرملين في بيان رسمي، اليوم (السبت)، بأن المحادثات المرتقبة بين بوتين وشي تتناول عدداً من الملفات الثنائية والدولية، في مقدمتها تعزيز العلاقات السياسية والاقتصادية بين البلدين، إضافة إلى تبادل وجهات النظر حول أبرز القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.


ولفت إلى أن برنامج الزيارة يتضمن اجتماعاً بين الرئيس الروسي ورئيس مجلس الدولة الصيني لي تشيانغ، إذ ستتركز المباحثات على آفاق التعاون التجاري والاقتصادي، وسبل توسيع الشراكات بين الجانبين في مجالات الطاقة والاستثمار والتكنولوجيا والبنية التحتية.


ومن المقرر، وفقاً للكرملين، أن يشهد ختام الزيارة توقيع بيان مشترك على أعلى مستوى، إلى جانب مجموعة من الاتفاقيات والوثائق الثنائية المشتركة بين المؤسسات والهيئات الحكومية في البلدين، بما يعكس رغبة الطرفين في تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون الاستراتيجي خلال المرحلة القادمة.


وتأتي زيارة بوتين إلى بكين في توقيت يحمل دلالات سياسية واقتصادية مهمة، إذ تتزامن مع الذكرى الـ25 لتوقيع معاهدة حسن الجوار والصداقة والتعاون بين روسيا والصين، وهي المعاهدة التي أرست أسس الشراكة المتنامية بين البلدين منذ مطلع الألفية الجديدة.


ويرى مراقبون أن الزيارة تمثل محطة جديدة في مسار العلاقات الروسية الصينية، خصوصاً في ظل تصاعد التوترات الدولية والتنافس بين القوى الكبرى، إذ تسعى موسكو وبكين إلى تعزيز التنسيق المشترك في مواجهة الضغوط الغربية والعقوبات الاقتصادية المفروضة على روسيا منذ اندلاع الحرب في أوكرانيا.


وتأتي الزيارة بعد أيام قليلة من زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى الصين، وهو ما يضفي بعداً سياسياً إضافياً على التحركات الدبلوماسية المتبادلة بين القوى الكبرى، وسط توقعات بأن تشهد المرحلة القادمة مزيداً من التحالفات والتفاهمات التي قد تؤثر في موازين القوى الدولية والاقتصاد العالمي.