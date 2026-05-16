The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to China on May 19 and 20, in response to an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a move that reflects the ongoing political and strategic rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing amid rapid international transformations.



The Kremlin stated in an official announcement today (Saturday) that the upcoming talks between Putin and Xi will cover a number of bilateral and international issues, primarily enhancing political and economic relations between the two countries, in addition to exchanging views on the most significant regional and international issues of mutual interest.



It noted that the visit's agenda includes a meeting between the Russian president and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, where discussions will focus on the prospects for trade and economic cooperation, as well as ways to expand partnerships between the two sides in the fields of energy, investment, technology, and infrastructure.



According to the Kremlin, the conclusion of the visit is expected to witness the signing of a joint statement at the highest level, along with a set of agreements and joint bilateral documents between the institutions and government bodies of the two countries, reflecting both parties' desire to enhance coordination and strategic cooperation in the upcoming phase.



Putin's visit to Beijing comes at a time that carries significant political and economic implications, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between Russia and China, which laid the foundations for the growing partnership between the two countries since the beginning of the new millennium.



Observers believe that the visit represents a new milestone in Russian-Chinese relations, especially amid rising international tensions and competition among major powers, as Moscow and Beijing seek to enhance joint coordination in the face of Western pressures and economic sanctions imposed on Russia since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.



The visit comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to China, adding an additional political dimension to the diplomatic maneuvers between the major powers, amid expectations that the upcoming phase will witness more alliances and understandings that could affect the balance of international power and the global economy.