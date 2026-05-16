بدأت في مدينة غزة، اليوم (السبت)، مراسم تشييع جنازة القائد العام لكتائب عزالدين القسام الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس عزالدين الحداد، بعد مقتله في غارة جوية إسرائيلية استهدفته مساء أمس الجمعة.


وأفادت مصادر محلية بأن مراسم التشييع انطلقت من «مسجد شهداء الأقصى» في مدينة غزة، حيث أقيمت صلاة الجنازة قبل نقل الجثمان إلى مثواه . وشملت مراسم الدفن زوجة الحداد وابنته اللتين قتلتا في الغارة نفسها.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي، أكد تصفية القيادي في كتائب القسام الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس عزالدين الحداد في غارة وصفها بأنها «دقيقة»، مؤكداً أنه آخر كبار قادة هجوم 7 أكتوبر. وأفادت مساجد في شمال قطاع غزة بمقتل الحداد إثر استهدافه بغارات جوية.


فيما أكد مسؤول كبير في حماس لوكالة «رويترز» نبأ مقتل الحداد. وبحسب 3 مصادر من حماس فإن عملية التعرف على جثمان الحداد قد تمت من قبل عائلته، والمقربين منه، خصوصاً أنه كان عبارة عن أشلاء..


وكان القيادي في حماس باسم نعيم ألمح في منشور له إلى مقتل الحداد، مضيفاً أن الحركة «مستمرة في تقديم مزيد» من القتلى.


وأفاد موقع «واللا» الإسرائيلي بأن ضغوطاً أمريكية استمرت أسبوعين أدت إلى تأجيل عملية قتل الحداد، مشيراً إلى أن المعادلة مع الحركة ستتغير بعد اغتياله.


وبحسب تقديرات إسرائيلية، يُعد الحداد من آخر القيادات العسكرية البارزة المتبقية لحماس في غزة من حقبة الـ7 من أكتوبر، فيما يُعتقد أن محمد عودة لا يزال من بين القيادات التي بقيت على قيد الحياة.


وكانت إسرائيل أعلنت الجمعة أنها شنّت غارة جوية في غزة استهدفت عزالدين الحداد، الذي وصفته بأنه قائد الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس و«أحد أبرز مهندسي» هجوم 7 أكتوبر.


ولم تُصدر حماس أي تعليق حتى الآن على مصير الحداد الذي تولى القيادة العسكرية للحركة في قطاع غزة بعد أن قتلت إسرائيل القائد محمد السنوار في مايو أ2025.


ويعد الحداد أبرز مسؤول في حركة حماس تستهدفه إسرائيل بضربة جوية منذ اتفاق أكتوبر الذي توسطت فيه الولايات المتحدة لوقف القتال في غزة. ويأتي هذا الهجوم مع استمرار الجمود في مفاوضات دفع خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لما بعد الحرب في غزة.


وصعدت إسرائيل هجماتها على غزة خلال الأسابيع الخمسة الماضية منذ وقف قصفها المشترك مع الولايات المتحدة على إيران، محولة نيرانها إلى القطاع الفلسطيني المدمر.