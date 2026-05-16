بدأت في مدينة غزة، اليوم (السبت)، مراسم تشييع جنازة القائد العام لكتائب عزالدين القسام الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس عزالدين الحداد، بعد مقتله في غارة جوية إسرائيلية استهدفته مساء أمس الجمعة.
وأفادت مصادر محلية بأن مراسم التشييع انطلقت من «مسجد شهداء الأقصى» في مدينة غزة، حيث أقيمت صلاة الجنازة قبل نقل الجثمان إلى مثواه . وشملت مراسم الدفن زوجة الحداد وابنته اللتين قتلتا في الغارة نفسها.
وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي، أكد تصفية القيادي في كتائب القسام الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس عزالدين الحداد في غارة وصفها بأنها «دقيقة»، مؤكداً أنه آخر كبار قادة هجوم 7 أكتوبر. وأفادت مساجد في شمال قطاع غزة بمقتل الحداد إثر استهدافه بغارات جوية.
فيما أكد مسؤول كبير في حماس لوكالة «رويترز» نبأ مقتل الحداد. وبحسب 3 مصادر من حماس فإن عملية التعرف على جثمان الحداد قد تمت من قبل عائلته، والمقربين منه، خصوصاً أنه كان عبارة عن أشلاء..
وكان القيادي في حماس باسم نعيم ألمح في منشور له إلى مقتل الحداد، مضيفاً أن الحركة «مستمرة في تقديم مزيد» من القتلى.
وأفاد موقع «واللا» الإسرائيلي بأن ضغوطاً أمريكية استمرت أسبوعين أدت إلى تأجيل عملية قتل الحداد، مشيراً إلى أن المعادلة مع الحركة ستتغير بعد اغتياله.
وبحسب تقديرات إسرائيلية، يُعد الحداد من آخر القيادات العسكرية البارزة المتبقية لحماس في غزة من حقبة الـ7 من أكتوبر، فيما يُعتقد أن محمد عودة لا يزال من بين القيادات التي بقيت على قيد الحياة.
وكانت إسرائيل أعلنت الجمعة أنها شنّت غارة جوية في غزة استهدفت عزالدين الحداد، الذي وصفته بأنه قائد الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس و«أحد أبرز مهندسي» هجوم 7 أكتوبر.
ولم تُصدر حماس أي تعليق حتى الآن على مصير الحداد الذي تولى القيادة العسكرية للحركة في قطاع غزة بعد أن قتلت إسرائيل القائد محمد السنوار في مايو أ2025.
ويعد الحداد أبرز مسؤول في حركة حماس تستهدفه إسرائيل بضربة جوية منذ اتفاق أكتوبر الذي توسطت فيه الولايات المتحدة لوقف القتال في غزة. ويأتي هذا الهجوم مع استمرار الجمود في مفاوضات دفع خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لما بعد الحرب في غزة.
وصعدت إسرائيل هجماتها على غزة خلال الأسابيع الخمسة الماضية منذ وقف قصفها المشترك مع الولايات المتحدة على إيران، محولة نيرانها إلى القطاع الفلسطيني المدمر.
The funeral ceremonies for the commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, began today (Saturday) in Gaza City, following his death in an Israeli airstrike that targeted him last night, Friday.
Local sources reported that the funeral ceremonies started from the "Martyrs of Al-Aqsa Mosque" in Gaza City, where the funeral prayer was held before the body was transported to its final resting place. The burial ceremonies included al-Haddad's wife and daughter, who were killed in the same airstrike.
The Israeli army confirmed the elimination of the Hamas military leader Izz ad-Din al-Haddad in an airstrike described as "precise," asserting that he was the last senior commander involved in the October 7 attack. Mosques in northern Gaza reported al-Haddad's death following airstrikes targeting him.
A senior Hamas official confirmed to Reuters the news of al-Haddad's death. According to three sources from Hamas, the identification of al-Haddad's body was carried out by his family and close associates, especially since it was in pieces.
Hamas leader Bassem Naeem hinted in a post about al-Haddad's death, adding that the movement "continues to deliver more" casualties.
The Israeli website "Walla" reported that two weeks of American pressure led to the postponement of the operation to kill al-Haddad, noting that the equation with the movement will change after his assassination.
According to Israeli estimates, al-Haddad is considered one of the last prominent military leaders remaining for Hamas in Gaza from the October 7 era, while it is believed that Muhammad Awda is still among the surviving leaders.
Israel announced on Friday that it had carried out an airstrike in Gaza targeting Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, whom it described as the commander of Hamas's military wing and "one of the main architects" of the October 7 attack.
Hamas has not yet issued any comment on the fate of al-Haddad, who took over the military leadership of the movement in the Gaza Strip after Israel killed leader Muhammad al-Sinwar in May 2025.
Al-Haddad is considered the most prominent Hamas official targeted by Israel in an airstrike since the October agreement brokered by the United States to halt fighting in Gaza. This attack comes amid a stalemate in negotiations to advance President Donald Trump's post-war plan for Gaza.
Israel has intensified its attacks on Gaza over the past five weeks since halting its joint bombardment with the United States on Iran, redirecting its fire to the devastated Palestinian territory.