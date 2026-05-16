The funeral ceremonies for the commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, began today (Saturday) in Gaza City, following his death in an Israeli airstrike that targeted him last night, Friday.



Local sources reported that the funeral ceremonies started from the "Martyrs of Al-Aqsa Mosque" in Gaza City, where the funeral prayer was held before the body was transported to its final resting place. The burial ceremonies included al-Haddad's wife and daughter, who were killed in the same airstrike.



The Israeli army confirmed the elimination of the Hamas military leader Izz ad-Din al-Haddad in an airstrike described as "precise," asserting that he was the last senior commander involved in the October 7 attack. Mosques in northern Gaza reported al-Haddad's death following airstrikes targeting him.



A senior Hamas official confirmed to Reuters the news of al-Haddad's death. According to three sources from Hamas, the identification of al-Haddad's body was carried out by his family and close associates, especially since it was in pieces.



Hamas leader Bassem Naeem hinted in a post about al-Haddad's death, adding that the movement "continues to deliver more" casualties.



The Israeli website "Walla" reported that two weeks of American pressure led to the postponement of the operation to kill al-Haddad, noting that the equation with the movement will change after his assassination.



According to Israeli estimates, al-Haddad is considered one of the last prominent military leaders remaining for Hamas in Gaza from the October 7 era, while it is believed that Muhammad Awda is still among the surviving leaders.



Israel announced on Friday that it had carried out an airstrike in Gaza targeting Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, whom it described as the commander of Hamas's military wing and "one of the main architects" of the October 7 attack.



Hamas has not yet issued any comment on the fate of al-Haddad, who took over the military leadership of the movement in the Gaza Strip after Israel killed leader Muhammad al-Sinwar in May 2025.



Al-Haddad is considered the most prominent Hamas official targeted by Israel in an airstrike since the October agreement brokered by the United States to halt fighting in Gaza. This attack comes amid a stalemate in negotiations to advance President Donald Trump's post-war plan for Gaza.



Israel has intensified its attacks on Gaza over the past five weeks since halting its joint bombardment with the United States on Iran, redirecting its fire to the devastated Palestinian territory.