حقق فريق من العلماء الأمريكيين في جامعة ميشيغان التقنية اختراقاً علمياً بارزاً في تكنولوجيا الطاقة، عبر تطوير بطارية حيوية تعمل تحت الماء وتعتمد على «التهام» الكائنات البحرية المجهرية والمواد العضوية لتحويلها إلى طاقة كهربائية ذاتية المستدامة، مما يتيح للأجهزة البحرية العمل لسنوات دون حاجة للتدخل البشري أو إعادة الشحن.

ووفقاً لتقرير نشره موقع «Interesting Engineering» المتخصص، فإن الابتكار يعتمد على نظام «خلايا وقود ميكروبية» يستغل الميكروبات والبكتيريا التي تنقل الإلكترونات طبيعياً أثناء عملية التمثيل الغذائي (الأيض). وتنتقل هذه الإلكترونات بين مصعد ومهبط الخلية لإنتاج تيار كهربائي مستمر.

ويأتي هذا المشروع كجزء من برنامج الطاقة البيولوجية تحت الماء (BLUE) التابع لوكالة مشاريع البحوث الدفاعية المتقدمة الأمريكية (DARPA)، بهدف استبدال أنظمة المراقبة الحالية التي تعتمد على بطاريات تقليدية تتطلب عمليات استخراج واستبدال مكلفة ومعقدة. ومن شأن هذه التقنية الجديدة أن تدعم أجهزة استشعار الدفاع البحري، وأنظمة الرصد البيئي، وشبكات الصوت تحت الماء.

وحول آلية العمل، أوضحت إيمي ماركاريلي، الأستاذة في العلوم البيولوجية بالجامعة، أن الفكرة ترتكز على تسخير حركة الإلكترونات الناتجة عن عمليات الميكروبات الأيضية. ولتجاوز التحديات الهندسية المتمثلة في قلة المواد العضوية بالمحيطات مقارنة بمياه الصرف الصحي، وارتفاع مستويات الأكسجين المعيقة للميكروبات، استخدم المطوّرون «الكربون المنشط المحبب» داخل خلايا أنبوبية لتركيز المواد العضوية وتوفير بيئة مثالية لنمو الأغشية الحيوية الميكروبية.

وقد أثبت الابتكار فاعليته عملياً بعد اجتياز تجربة استمرت 30 يوماً في خليج «تشيسابيك»، تلتها اختبارات حديثة للنسخ المطورة بنظام الوحدات القابلة للتكديس في خليج «غالفستون» قبالة سواحل تكساس، حيث نجحت معظم الوحدات في توليد الطاقة بكفاءة عالية، مما يمهد الطريق لنشر شبكات استشعار مستقلة تماماً في أعمق البيئات البحرية وأكثرها نأياً.