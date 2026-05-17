A team of American scientists at Michigan Technological University has made a significant scientific breakthrough in energy technology by developing a bio-battery that operates underwater and relies on "devouring" microscopic marine organisms and organic materials to convert them into sustainable electrical energy, allowing marine devices to operate for years without the need for human intervention or recharging.

According to a report published by the specialized site "Interesting Engineering," the innovation is based on a system of "microbial fuel cells" that harnesses microbes and bacteria that naturally transfer electrons during the metabolic process. These electrons move between the anode and cathode of the cell to produce a continuous electric current.

This project is part of the Underwater Biological Energy (BLUE) program of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), aimed at replacing current monitoring systems that rely on traditional batteries requiring costly and complex extraction and replacement processes. This new technology could support marine defense sensors, environmental monitoring systems, and underwater acoustic networks.

Regarding the mechanism of action, Amy Markarelli, a professor of biological sciences at the university, explained that the idea is based on harnessing the movement of electrons generated by microbial metabolic processes. To overcome the engineering challenges posed by the scarcity of organic materials in the oceans compared to wastewater, and the high oxygen levels that hinder microbes, developers used "granular activated carbon" inside tubular cells to concentrate organic materials and provide an ideal environment for the growth of microbial biofilms.

The innovation has proven its effectiveness practically after passing a 30-day trial in Chesapeake Bay, followed by recent tests of the developed units in a stackable system in Galveston Bay off the Texas coast, where most units successfully generated energy with high efficiency, paving the way for the deployment of completely autonomous sensor networks in the deepest and most remote marine environments.