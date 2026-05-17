The Venezuelan government announced on Saturday the deportation of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a close ally of former President Nicolas Maduro, to the United States to face legal proceedings, less than three years after his release under a presidential pardon from former U.S. President Joe Biden as part of a prisoner exchange deal.

The Venezuelan immigration authorities confirmed in an official statement that the decision to deport Saab (54 years old) was carried out on May 16, 2026, following his involvement in multiple crimes within the United States, a case that has received extensive media coverage.

This development comes after reports published by the Associated Press in February revealed that federal prosecutors have been investigating Saab's role in an alleged bribery scheme linked to Venezuelan government contracts for importing food supplies.

Saab, who was born in Colombia, amassed a vast fortune through those contracts and has been described by U.S. officials for years as the "bag man" and the keeper of Maduro's financial secrets. With the fall of the previous regime and the rise of a new leadership supported by Washington, the billionaire has lost his favor and political cover, amid expectations that he will be asked to testify against the symbols of the regime he had long protected.