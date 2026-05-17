أعلنت الحكومة الفنزويلية، السبت، ترحيل رجل الأعمال الكولومبي أليكس صعب، الحليف المقرب للرئيس السابق نيكولاس مادورو، إلى الولايات المتحدة لمواجهة ملاحقات قضائية، وذلك بعد أقل من ثلاث سنوات على إطلاق سراحه بموجب عفو رئاسي من الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جو بايدن ضمن صفقة لتبادل الأسرى.
وأكدت إدارة الهجرة الفنزويلية في بيان رسمي، أن قرار ترحيل صعب (54 عامًا) نُفّذ في 16 مايو 2026، إثر تورطه في جرائم متعددة داخل الولايات المتحدة، وهي القضية التي تحظى بمتابعة إعلامية واسعة.
ويأتي هذا التطور بعد تقارير نشرتها وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» في فبراير الماضي، كشفت عن تحقيقات يجريها مدعون فدراليون منذ أشهر حول دور صعب في مؤامرة رشوة مزعومة ترتبط بعقود حكومية فنزويلية لاستيراد المواد الغذائية.
وكان صعب، المولود في كولومبيا، قد جمع ثروة طائلة عبر تلك العقود، ووصفه المسؤولون الأمريكيون لسنوات بأنه «رجل الحقيبة» والكاتم لأسرار مادورو المالية. ومع سقوط النظام السابق وتولي قيادة جديدة بدعم من واشنطن، فقد الملياردير الحظوة والغطاء السياسي، وسط توقعات بأن يُطلب منه الإدلاء بشهادته ضد رموز النظام الذي طالما تولى حمايته في السابق.
The Venezuelan government announced on Saturday the deportation of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a close ally of former President Nicolas Maduro, to the United States to face legal proceedings, less than three years after his release under a presidential pardon from former U.S. President Joe Biden as part of a prisoner exchange deal.
The Venezuelan immigration authorities confirmed in an official statement that the decision to deport Saab (54 years old) was carried out on May 16, 2026, following his involvement in multiple crimes within the United States, a case that has received extensive media coverage.
This development comes after reports published by the Associated Press in February revealed that federal prosecutors have been investigating Saab's role in an alleged bribery scheme linked to Venezuelan government contracts for importing food supplies.
Saab, who was born in Colombia, amassed a vast fortune through those contracts and has been described by U.S. officials for years as the "bag man" and the keeper of Maduro's financial secrets. With the fall of the previous regime and the rise of a new leadership supported by Washington, the billionaire has lost his favor and political cover, amid expectations that he will be asked to testify against the symbols of the regime he had long protected.