أعلنت الحكومة الفنزويلية، السبت، ترحيل رجل الأعمال الكولومبي أليكس صعب، الحليف المقرب للرئيس السابق نيكولاس مادورو، إلى الولايات المتحدة لمواجهة ملاحقات قضائية، وذلك بعد أقل من ثلاث سنوات على إطلاق سراحه بموجب عفو رئاسي من الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جو بايدن ضمن صفقة لتبادل الأسرى.

وأكدت إدارة الهجرة الفنزويلية في بيان رسمي، أن قرار ترحيل صعب (54 عامًا) نُفّذ في 16 مايو 2026، إثر تورطه في جرائم متعددة داخل الولايات المتحدة، وهي القضية التي تحظى بمتابعة إعلامية واسعة.

ويأتي هذا التطور بعد تقارير نشرتها وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» في فبراير الماضي، كشفت عن تحقيقات يجريها مدعون فدراليون منذ أشهر حول دور صعب في مؤامرة رشوة مزعومة ترتبط بعقود حكومية فنزويلية لاستيراد المواد الغذائية.

وكان صعب، المولود في كولومبيا، قد جمع ثروة طائلة عبر تلك العقود، ووصفه المسؤولون الأمريكيون لسنوات بأنه «رجل الحقيبة» والكاتم لأسرار مادورو المالية. ومع سقوط النظام السابق وتولي قيادة جديدة بدعم من واشنطن، فقد الملياردير الحظوة والغطاء السياسي، وسط توقعات بأن يُطلب منه الإدلاء بشهادته ضد رموز النظام الذي طالما تولى حمايته في السابق.