For a full year and a half, the residents of the village of "Dabab" in Diyala Province, Iraq, lived in fear, constantly looking around them, as there was a "devil" roaming freely somewhere after committing a crime that shook the conscience in the summer of 2024, when he ended the life of an innocent child and mercilessly burned his small body. Now, the security forces have drawn the curtain on one of the most complex manhunts after the capture of the killer, who thought that time would erase the trace of blood.

Summer 2024.. The Mystery Crime

The tragedy began on August 4, 2024, when the village awoke to a scene that sent chills down the spine: the charred body of a child brutally mutilated. The perpetrator did not stop at murder; he poured corrosive materials on the frail body in a devilish attempt to obliterate the features of the corpse and hide its identity. After the crime, the main suspect vanished as if he had disappeared from existence, leading to a long escape journey that lasted for more than 500 days.

The fugitive killer moved between villages and cities, constantly changing his hiding places and evading detection under assumed names, believing that the case would be forgotten with the passage of time.

However, the intelligence agency, in coordination with emergency forces and the police of Muqdadiyah, was drawing a "web" to track him down. Through a meticulous monitoring and follow-up operation that lasted for months, the secret hideout where he was hiding was identified, and the forces stormed it in a surprise operation described as the "most complex" in the province finally.

But the real shock erupted inside the interrogation rooms; the man who had lived as a fugitive for a year and a half collapsed before the evidence and confessed openly and coldly to the details of the night of the crime, how he planned to kill the child and burn his body to bury the secret with him forever.

Immediately, his statements were presented to the investigating judge, who validated them and decided to detain him under Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code on the charge of premeditated murder, as he faces one punishment with no alternative: death.

This case reopened a bitter discussion in the Iraqi street about the rise of violent crimes against children, while the fall of the killer sent a stern message to all wanted fugitives that "the hand of justice will reach any suspect, no matter how long their escape lasts, and time will not be a means to evade punishment."