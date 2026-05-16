لمدة عام ونصف كاملة، عاش سكان قرية «ضباب» في محافظة ديالى العراقية وهم يتلفتون حولهم رعباً، فثمة «شيطان» يتجول بحرية في مكان ما، بعد أن ارتكب جريمة هزت الوجدان في صيف 2024، عندما أنهى حياة طفل بريء وأحرق جسده الصغير بلا رحمة. والآن، أسدلت الأجهزة الأمنية الستار على واحدة من أعقد المطاردات الأمنية بعد سقوط القاتل الذي ظن أن الزمان كفيل بمحو أثر الدم.

صيف 2024.. الجريمة اللغز

بدأت المأساة في الـ4 من أغسطس 2024، حينما استيقظت القرية على مشهد يقشعر له البدن: جثة طفل متفحمة بوحشية. لم يكتفِ الجاني بالقتل، بل سكب المواد الحارقة على الجسد النحيل في محاولة شيطانية لطمس معالم الجثة وإخفاء هويتها. وبعد وقوع الجريمة، تبخر المتهم الرئيسي كأنه اختفى من الوجود، لتنطلق بعدها رحلة هروب طويلة استمرت لأكثر من 500 يوم.

تنقل القاتل الهارب بين القرى والمدن، مغيراً أماكن اختبائه بشكل مستمر، ومتوارياً عن الأنظار تحت أسماء مستعارة، ظناً منه أن القضية ستُطوى مع مرور الزمن.

لكن جهاز الاستخبارات بالتنسيق مع قوات الطوارئ وشرطة المقدادية والأحداث كانوا يرسمون «شبكة عنكبوتية» لتعقبه. وعبر عملية رصد ومتابعة دقيقة استمرت أشهراً، تم تحديد الوكر السري الذي يختبئ فيه، لتداهمه القوات في عملية مباغتة وصفت بأنها «الأعقد» في المحافظة أخيراً.

لكن الصدمة الحقيقية تفجرت داخل غرف التحقيق؛ فالرجل الذي عاش هارباً لعام ونصف، انهار أمام الأدلة واعترف صراحة وبدم بارد بتفاصيل ليلة الجريمة، وكيف خطط لقتل الطفل وإحراق جثته ليدفن السر معه إلى الأبد.

وعلى الفور، عُرضت أقواله على قاضي التحقيق الذي صادق عليها وقرر توقيفه وفق المادة 406 من قانون العقوبات العراقي بتهمة القتل العمد، إذ يواجه عقوبة واحدة لا بديل لها: الإعدام.

وأعادت هذه القضية فتح النقاش بمرارة في الشارع العراقي حول تصاعد الجرائم العنيفة ضد الأطفال، فيما وجه سقوط القاتل رسالة صارمة لكل المطلوبين الهاربين مفادها أن «يد العدالة ستصل إلى أي متهم مهما طال هروبه، والزمن لن يكون وسيلة للإفلات من العقاب».