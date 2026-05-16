أعلن المركز الأفريقي لمكافحة الأمراض والوقاية منها تفشياً جديداً لفايروس الإيبولا في إقليم إيتوري شرقي جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، في تطور صحي خطير يثير مخاوف متزايدة من انتشار المرض إقليمياً بعد تسجيل أول حالة وافدة في أوغندا المجاورة.

ارتفاع وفيات إيبولا في الكونغو

وبحسب السلطات الصحية الأفريقية، تم تسجيل نحو 246 إصابة و80 حالة وفاة حتى الآن، تركزت معظمها في بلدتي مونغوالو ورامبارا، وهما منطقتان تنشطان في مجال تعدين الذهب، ما يزيد من احتمالات انتقال العدوى بفعل حركة السكان المستمرة.

إيبولا يصل أوغندا

وأكدت وزارة الصحة الأوغندية تسجيل أول حالة إيبولا مستوردة من الكونغو الديمقراطية، بعد وفاة رجل كونغولي يبلغ من العمر 59 عاماً في العاصمة كمبالا، إثر ثبوت إصابته بالفايروس عقب دخوله المستشفى مطلع الأسبوع.

ويُعد هذا التفشي هو الـ17 للإيبولا في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية منذ اكتشاف الفايروس لأول مرة عام 1976، إذ يُعتقد أنه انتقل في الأصل من الخفافيش إلى البشر.

خطورة فايروس الإيبولا

ويُعرف فايروس الإيبولا بخطورته العالية، إذ ينتقل عبر الاتصال المباشر بسوائل الجسم أو من خلال الجلد المتضرر، ويتسبب في حمى شديدة ونزيف داخلي وفشل بالأعضاء، مع معدل وفيات يبلغ في المتوسط نحو 50% وفقاً لمنظمة الصحة العالمية.

وأظهرت الفحوصات الأولية التي أجراها المعهد الوطني للبحوث الطبية الحيوية في كينشاسا اكتشاف الفايروس في 13 عينة من أصل 20 عينة تم تحليلها، فيما تتواصل الاختبارات لتحديد السلالة الدقيقة للفايروس.

ورغم أن 4 فقط من الوفيات الـ80 تأكدت مخبرياً حتى الآن، إلا أن السلطات الصحية تخشى من ارتفاع الأرقام بشكل كبير مع استمرار تسجيل حالات مشتبه بها، خصوصاً في مدينة بونيا، عاصمة الإقليم.

تحذيرات أفريقية

وحذّر المركز الأفريقي لمكافحة الأمراض من أن الطبيعة الحضرية للمناطق المتضررة، إلى جانب نشاط التعدين والتنقل السكاني المكثف بين الكونغو والدول المجاورة مثل أوغندا وجنوب السودان، يزيد من خطر انتشار الفايروس عبر الحدود.

وأكد المدير التنفيذي للمركز الدكتور جان كاسيا، أن التنسيق الإقليمي أصبح ضرورة ملحة لمنع تحول التفشي إلى أزمة صحية أوسع نطاقاً.

مشاورات لمراقبة الحدود

وفي هذا السياق، بدأت مشاورات عاجلة بين الكونغو الديمقراطية وأوغندا وجنوب السودان وشركاء دوليين لتعزيز إجراءات الاستجابة الصحية ومراقبة الحدود.

ويأتي هذا التفشي في وقت تعاني فيه إيتوري من أوضاع أمنية معقدة، إذ تخضع المنطقة لحكم عسكري منذ عام 2021؛ بسبب نشاط جماعات مسلحة متعددة، من بينها قوات التحالف الديمقراطية المرتبطة بتنظيم داعش.

وكانت الكونغو الديمقراطية قد شهدت أخطر موجات الإيبولا بين عامي 2018 و2020، عندما أودى المرض بحياة نحو 2,300 شخص، بينما سجلت البلاد العام الماضي 45 وفاة أخرى إثر تفشٍّ في إقليم كاساي.

وعلى مدار الـ50 عاماً الماضية، تسبب فايروس الإيبولا في وفاة نحو 15 ألف شخص في مختلف أنحاء أفريقيا، ما يجعله أحد أخطر الأمراض الفايروسية في القارة.