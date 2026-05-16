The African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has announced a new outbreak of the Ebola virus in the Ituri region of eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, in a serious health development that raises increasing concerns about the regional spread of the disease following the registration of the first imported case in neighboring Uganda.

Increase in Ebola Deaths in Congo

According to African health authorities, about 246 cases and 80 deaths have been recorded so far, most of which are concentrated in the towns of Mongwalu and Rambaara, both of which are active in gold mining, increasing the likelihood of transmission due to ongoing population movement.

Ebola Reaches Uganda

The Ugandan Ministry of Health confirmed the registration of the first imported Ebola case from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, following the death of a 59-year-old Congolese man in the capital Kampala, after he tested positive for the virus upon entering the hospital earlier this week.

This outbreak is the 17th of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the virus was first discovered in 1976, and it is believed to have originally transferred from bats to humans.

The Danger of the Ebola Virus

The Ebola virus is known for its high lethality, as it spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids or through damaged skin, causing severe fever, internal bleeding, and organ failure, with an average mortality rate of about 50% according to the World Health Organization.

Initial tests conducted by the National Institute for Biomedical Research in Kinshasa found the virus in 13 out of 20 samples analyzed, while further testing continues to determine the exact strain of the virus.

Although only 4 of the 80 deaths have been confirmed in the lab so far, health authorities fear that the numbers could rise significantly as suspected cases continue to be reported, especially in the city of Bunia, the capital of the region.

African Warnings

The African Centre for Disease Control warned that the urban nature of the affected areas, along with mining activities and intense population movement between Congo and neighboring countries such as Uganda and South Sudan, increases the risk of the virus spreading across borders.

The Centre's Executive Director, Dr. Jean Kaseya, emphasized that regional coordination has become an urgent necessity to prevent the outbreak from turning into a wider health crisis.

Consultations for Border Monitoring

In this context, urgent consultations have begun between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, South Sudan, and international partners to enhance health response measures and border monitoring.

This outbreak comes at a time when Ituri is suffering from complex security conditions, as the region has been under military rule since 2021 due to the activities of multiple armed groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces linked to ISIS.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo experienced the deadliest waves of Ebola between 2018 and 2020, when the disease claimed the lives of about 2,300 people, while the country recorded another 45 deaths last year due to an outbreak in the Kasai region.

Over the past 50 years, the Ebola virus has caused the deaths of about 15,000 people across Africa, making it one of the deadliest viral diseases on the continent.