تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
- ثمة تساؤلات تدور في ذهني باستمرار، وربما تشغل بال البعض: ما المعيار الحقيقي لتقدير الناس واحترامهم لبعضهم البعض؟ هل هو المنصب، أم المال، أم المستوى الثقافي، أم النسب والحسب؟ وأي هذه الاحتمالات هو الأرجح والأبقى؟
- وهل المال.. وسيلة أم فخ؟ يرى البعض أن المال هو مفتاح القبول الاجتماعي، فهو الذي يكسو المرء في نظر الآخرين ثوب الكرم والذكاء والرؤية الثاقبة، ويمنحه مركزاً مرموقاً. لكن الحقيقة أن المال رغم كونه قوة عظمى في العالم ليس كل شيء. قد يضعك المال في مكانةٍ مادية مرتفعة، لكنك دونه ستظل «لا شيء» إذا افتقرت إلى الأخلاق. احذر أن يصور لك ثراؤك أنك في برجٍ عاجي لا يطاله أحد، فتسقط في مخالب الغرور التي قد تفقدك صوابك وإنسانيتك.
- كرسي المنصب.. أمانة لا ديمومة، يعتقد البعض أن المنصب هو مصدر القيمة، متناسين أنه وُجد لخدمة الناس وتيسير شؤونهم، الاختبار الحقيقي لا يبدأ وأنت على الكرسي، بل لحظة مغادرته؛ هنا ينجلي الغبار ويظهر الاحترام الصادق من الزائف. فمن حظي بتقديرٍ لأجل سلطته فقط، سيجد نفسه منزوياً فور رحيله، مدركاً حجم تقصيره.
- لا يدوم منصب لأحد، والبقاء لله وحده. لذا، أسرع في خدمة الناس ولا تكن مجرد «اسم هامشي». احذر البطانة التي تستفيد من وجاهتك وتخفي عنك حقيقة مشاعر المجتمع تجاهك، فالمناصب تزول والأثر يبقى.
- يُطرح سؤال جوهري: أيهما أقوى تأثيراً في تعاملنا مع الآخرين؛ المال أم الأخلاق؟ نرى الكثيرين يلهثون خلف أصحاب الأموال، ويقتربون منهم حتى لو كان ذلك على حساب قيمهم ومبادئهم. ولو عاد بهؤلاء الزمن، لوجدوا أنهم أضاعوا أثمن ما يملكون: «كرامتهم». يا لخسارة من يبيع كرامته بحثاً عن مالٍ بطريقة لا تليق بإنسانيته! فالإنسان في نهاية المطاف هو أغلى ما في الوجود بكرامته لا برصيده.
- في حياتنا، نتعامل مع أصناف شتى من البشر؛ منهم من يرحل تاركاً خلفه أثراً طيباً وعطراً، ومنهم من يغادر المكان فلا يفتقده أحد، بل قد يسعد من حوله برحيله؛ لأنه لم يدرك ثقل الأمانة التي حُملها.
- الناس لا يتذكرون الراحلين بأموالهم أو مناصبهم، بل بأخلاقهم، وعملهم، وسيرتهم الطيبة التي تركوها خلفهم. فقد تملك المال وتفتقر للحب والاحترام، وفي المقابل، نجد من يملك المال ويملك معه قلوب الخلق؛ لا لثروته، بل لأن أخلاقه طغت على ماله، فصار كرمه وسلوكه هما العنوان والقدوة.
ومضة:
بعض البشر دايم على الخير مسعاه..
وبعض البشر لو مات عايش بذكراه..
وبعض البشر ذكراه وقت الحدادي..
وبعض البشر عقب العزا بيوم ننساه..
وبعض البشر نلبس عليه السوادي..
وبعض البشر ما يغيّر الوقت مبداه..
وبعض البشر مـ يعرف معنى المبادي..
وبعض البشر بين الحضر والبدو تاه..
لا اهل الحضر عرفوه ولا اهل البوادي..
- There are questions that constantly swirl in my mind, and perhaps occupy the minds of some: What is the true criterion for valuing people and respecting one another? Is it position, wealth, cultural level, or lineage and ancestry? And which of these possibilities is the most likely and enduring?
- And is money... a means or a trap? Some see money as the key to social acceptance; it adorns a person in the eyes of others with the cloak of generosity, intelligence, and keen insight, granting them a prestigious position. But the truth is that money, despite being a great power in the world, is not everything. Money may place you in a high material status, but without it, you will remain "nothing" if you lack morals. Beware of letting your wealth make you feel like you are in an ivory tower unreachable by anyone, for you may fall into the claws of arrogance that could cost you your sanity and humanity.
- The chair of position... is a trust, not permanence. Some believe that position is the source of value, forgetting that it exists to serve people and facilitate their affairs. The real test does not begin while you are in the chair, but at the moment you leave it; here, the dust settles, and true respect is revealed from the false. Whoever is respected solely for their authority will find themselves isolated as soon as they depart, realizing the extent of their shortcomings.
- No position lasts for anyone, and permanence belongs only to God. Therefore, hurry to serve people and do not be just a "marginal name." Beware of the entourage that benefits from your prestige and hides from you the true feelings of society towards you, for positions fade, but the impact remains.
- A fundamental question arises: Which has a stronger influence on our interactions with others; money or morals? We see many chasing after the wealthy, getting close to them even at the expense of their values and principles. If these people could turn back time, they would find that they have squandered the most precious thing they possess: "their dignity." What a loss for those who sell their dignity in search of money in a way unworthy of their humanity! For in the end, a person is the most valuable thing in existence because of their dignity, not their wealth.
- In our lives, we interact with various types of people; some leave behind a good impact and fragrance, while others depart without anyone missing them, and may even bring joy to those around them by leaving; because they did not grasp the weight of the trust they carried.
- People do not remember the departed for their wealth or positions, but for their morals, their work, and the good legacy they left behind. You may possess wealth and lack love and respect, while we find others who possess wealth and also hold the hearts of people; not for their riches, but because their morals overshadowed their money, making their generosity and behavior the hallmark and example.
Flash:
Some people are always striving for good...
And some people, if they die, live on in their memory...
And some people are remembered at the time of mourning...
And some people, a day after the mourning, we forget...
And some people, we wear black for them...
And some people, time does not change their essence...
And some people do not know the meaning of principles...
And some people are lost between the urban and the Bedouin...
Neither the urban people know them nor the Bedouins...