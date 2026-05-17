- ثمة تساؤلات تدور في ذهني باستمرار، وربما تشغل بال البعض: ما المعيار الحقيقي لتقدير الناس واحترامهم لبعضهم البعض؟ هل هو المنصب، أم المال، أم المستوى الثقافي، أم النسب والحسب؟ وأي هذه الاحتمالات هو الأرجح والأبقى؟


- وهل المال.. وسيلة أم فخ؟ يرى البعض أن المال هو مفتاح القبول الاجتماعي، فهو الذي يكسو المرء في نظر الآخرين ثوب الكرم والذكاء والرؤية الثاقبة، ويمنحه مركزاً مرموقاً. لكن الحقيقة أن المال رغم كونه قوة عظمى في العالم ليس كل شيء. قد يضعك المال في مكانةٍ مادية مرتفعة، لكنك دونه ستظل «لا شيء» إذا افتقرت إلى الأخلاق. احذر أن يصور لك ثراؤك أنك في برجٍ عاجي لا يطاله أحد، فتسقط في مخالب الغرور التي قد تفقدك صوابك وإنسانيتك.


- كرسي المنصب.. أمانة لا ديمومة، يعتقد البعض أن المنصب هو مصدر القيمة، متناسين أنه وُجد لخدمة الناس وتيسير شؤونهم، الاختبار الحقيقي لا يبدأ وأنت على الكرسي، بل لحظة مغادرته؛ هنا ينجلي الغبار ويظهر الاحترام الصادق من الزائف. فمن حظي بتقديرٍ لأجل سلطته فقط، سيجد نفسه منزوياً فور رحيله، مدركاً حجم تقصيره.


- لا يدوم منصب لأحد، والبقاء لله وحده. لذا، أسرع في خدمة الناس ولا تكن مجرد «اسم هامشي». احذر البطانة التي تستفيد من وجاهتك وتخفي عنك حقيقة مشاعر المجتمع تجاهك، فالمناصب تزول والأثر يبقى.


- يُطرح سؤال جوهري: أيهما أقوى تأثيراً في تعاملنا مع الآخرين؛ المال أم الأخلاق؟ نرى الكثيرين يلهثون خلف أصحاب الأموال، ويقتربون منهم حتى لو كان ذلك على حساب قيمهم ومبادئهم. ولو عاد بهؤلاء الزمن، لوجدوا أنهم أضاعوا أثمن ما يملكون: «كرامتهم». يا لخسارة من يبيع كرامته بحثاً عن مالٍ بطريقة لا تليق بإنسانيته! فالإنسان في نهاية المطاف هو أغلى ما في الوجود بكرامته لا برصيده.


- في حياتنا، نتعامل مع أصناف شتى من البشر؛ منهم من يرحل تاركاً خلفه أثراً طيباً وعطراً، ومنهم من يغادر المكان فلا يفتقده أحد، بل قد يسعد من حوله برحيله؛ لأنه لم يدرك ثقل الأمانة التي حُملها.


- الناس لا يتذكرون الراحلين بأموالهم أو مناصبهم، بل بأخلاقهم، وعملهم، وسيرتهم الطيبة التي تركوها خلفهم. فقد تملك المال وتفتقر للحب والاحترام، وفي المقابل، نجد من يملك المال ويملك معه قلوب الخلق؛ لا لثروته، بل لأن أخلاقه طغت على ماله، فصار كرمه وسلوكه هما العنوان والقدوة.


ومضة:


بعض البشر دايم على الخير مسعاه..


وبعض البشر لو مات عايش بذكراه..


وبعض البشر ذكراه وقت الحدادي..


وبعض البشر عقب العزا بيوم ننساه..


وبعض البشر نلبس عليه السوادي..


وبعض البشر ما يغيّر الوقت مبداه..


وبعض البشر مـ يعرف معنى المبادي..


وبعض البشر بين الحضر والبدو تاه..


لا اهل الحضر عرفوه ولا اهل البوادي..