من أكثر القطاعات التي حظيت بعناية واهتمام وتقدير خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -منذ أن كان أميراً للرياض- القطاع غير الربحي؛ إيماناً منه بأهمية الدور الذي تؤديه الجمعيات الأهلية المتخصصة في دعم احتياجات المجتمع الإنسانية!

ومن دلائل هذا التقدير استقبال سمو ولي العهد لوفد تكريم خادم الحرمين الشريفين؛ نظير دعمه ورعايته لجمعيات تحفيظ القرآن الكريم على مدى أكثر من 60 عاماً، حيث استلم سموه نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين مجموعة من الهدايا، من ضمنها لوحة لختم الملك سلمان للقرآن الكريم وهو في سن العاشرة من عمره، ولوحة «ثمرات مكنون»، وهي شجرة تحمل أسماء حفظة القرآن المستفيدين والمستفيدات من جمعية مكنون لتحفيظ القرآن، الذين تجاوز عددهم 21 ألفاً!

لا شك أن القطاع غير الربحي في المملكة قد مر بمراحل تطور لافتة واكبت تطور الحياة والإدارة والمجتمع، مدفوعاً بترسخ ثقافة العمل المجتمعي الخيري والتطوعي المتوارثة عبر الأجيال، لذلك حظي بمكانة مهمة في رؤية السعودية 2030، إيماناً من سمو ولي العهد بإسهام وأثر هذا القطاع التنموي والاقتصادي والاجتماعي في تحقيق مستهدفات الرؤية وتلبية احتياجات المجتمع، لذلك جاء إنشاء المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي مكملاً لأهداف تمكين هذا القطاع وتحقيق الأثر المنشود!

باختصار.. عناية خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده بحفظة كتاب الله خاصة، وجمعيات العمل الخيري وغير الربحي عامة، هي انعكاس لتجذّر الخير والإحسان في ثقافة وهوية مجتمعنا!