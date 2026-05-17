One of the sectors that has received attention, care, and appreciation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz - since he was the Prince of Riyadh - is the non-profit sector; believing in the importance of the role played by specialized charitable organizations in supporting the humanitarian needs of the community!

One of the signs of this appreciation is the reception of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for the delegation honoring the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques; in recognition of his support and sponsorship of Quran memorization associations for more than 60 years. His Highness received on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques a collection of gifts, including a plaque featuring King Salman's seal on the Quran when he was ten years old, and the "Thamarat Makkun" plaque, which is a tree bearing the names of Quran memorizers benefiting from the Makkun Association for Quran Memorization, whose number has exceeded 21,000!

There is no doubt that the non-profit sector in the Kingdom has gone through remarkable stages of development that have kept pace with the evolution of life, management, and society, driven by the deep-rooted culture of charitable and voluntary community work passed down through generations. Therefore, it has held an important place in Saudi Vision 2030, as His Royal Highness the Crown Prince believes in the contribution and impact of this developmental, economic, and social sector in achieving the objectives of the vision and meeting the needs of the community. This is why the establishment of the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector came as a complement to the goals of empowering this sector and achieving the desired impact!

In short, the care of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince for the memorizers of the Book of God in particular, and charitable and non-profit organizations in general, reflects the deep-rooted goodness and benevolence in the culture and identity of our community!