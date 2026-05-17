ليس كلُّ حضورٍ حضوراً حقيقياً، وليس كلّ وزنٍ وزناً مؤثّراً. ففي زمنٍ تتكاثر فيه الأصوات، وتتزاحم فيه الادّعاءات، وتُستبدل فيه الحقائق بالضجيج، تبقى الحقيقة الكبرى أكثر رسوخاً من كلّ محاولةٍ للتزييف: لا يصحّ إلا المملكة العربية السعودية. فالدولة ليست شعاراً يُرفع في المناسبات، ولا خطاباً يُستهلك عند الأزمات، بل هي منظومة قرار، وذاكرة تاريخ، ومسؤولية سيادية، وقدرة متواصلة على حماية الكيان وصناعة المستقبل.

الدول لا تُقاس بما تقوله عن نفسها، بل بما تثبته عند المنعطفات الصعبة. ولا تُختبر في القاعات المضيئة والمؤتمرات المزدحمة، بل في لحظات الضغط، وعند اشتداد الأزمات، وحين تتداخل الحسابات وتتكاثر المغامرات. وفي هذا الامتحان الطويل، أثبتت المملكة العربية السعودية أنّها مركز الاتّزان حين يختلّ الميزان، ومرجعية العقل حين يعلو الصخب، وصمّام الأمان حين تنجرف المنطقة نحو المجهول.

لم تكن المملكة يوماً دولةً تُقاد بردود الفعل، ولم تسمح لانفعالات اللحظة أن ترسم مسارها. لم تدخل معارك الشعارات، ولم تُستدرج إلى ساحات الاستعراض، بل اختارت طريق الدولة الراسخة: ترى أبعد، وتحسب أدقّ، وتتحرّك حين يكون التحرّك ضرورة، وتصبر حين يكون الصبر جزءاً من الحكمة. وهنا تكمن قوّتها الحقيقية؛ قوّة القرار الهادئ، وصلابة الموقف، ووضوح البوصلة.

ما يميّز المملكة ليس حضورها السياسي وحده، بل نضجها في فهم معنى الدولة. فهي تعرف أين تقف، ولماذا تقف، ومتى تتحرّك، وكيف تحافظ على مصالحها دون أن تفرّط في ثوابتها. لا تُدار بالارتجال، ولا تُبنى سياساتها على المزايدات، ولا تتنازل عن استقرارها في سبيل مكاسب مؤقتة. لذلك استطاعت أن تدير الملفات الكبرى، أمناً واقتصاداً وسياسةً خارجيةً، بثباتٍ لا تملكه إلا الدول التي تعرف قدرها ودورها.

في إقليمٍ مزدحمٍ بالتجارب المرتجلة، تبدو المملكة استثناءً ناضجاً. لا تُقامر بوحدة مجتمعها، ولا تساوم على أمنها، ولا تستثمر في الفوضى مهما بدا الربح قريباً أو مغرياً. فهي تدرك أنّ الخسارة الحقيقية ليست في تأجيل مكسبٍ سياسي، بل في المساس بجوهر الدولة وسلامة الكيان. ولهذا بقيت المملكة، في كلّ التحولات، دولة البناء لا الهدم، والاستقرار لا الفوضى، والرؤية لا الارتجال.

إنّ عناصر القوّة السعودية ليست طارئةً ولا مصطنعة. قوّتها في شرعيتها التاريخية، وفي عمقها العربي والإسلامي، وفي موقعها الجغرافي، وفي ثقلها الاقتصادي، وفي قدرتها على الجمع بين الأصالة والتحديث. قوّتها في قيادةٍ تعرف معنى التحوّل دون أن تفقد الجذور، وفي شعبٍ يثق بدولته، وفي مشروعٍ وطني لا يكتفي بإدارة الحاضر، بل يذهب بثقةٍ نحو المستقبل.

وحين تختلط الأوراق، وتتزاحم المشاريع المؤقتة، وتُرفع الشعارات فوق حقائق الأرض، يعود السؤال الجوهري: من يملك معنى الدولة؟ والجواب لا يحتاج إلى خطابةٍ طويلة؛ فالتاريخ، والجغرافيا، والوقائع اليومية تقول بوضوح: لا يصحّ إلا المملكة العربية السعودية. لأنها لم تُبنَ على نزوة، ولم تُدر بالمصادفة، ولم تتخلَّ يوماً عن مسؤوليتها تجاه نفسها، وشعبها، ومحيطها، ومكانتها.

قد تختلف القراءات، وتتعدّد الأهواء، وتتباين المواقف، لكن في لحظة الحقيقة تسقط الأقنعة، ويبقى الأصل. والأصل هنا دولة تعرف من تكون، وماذا تريد، وكيف تحمي حضورها دون صخب، وكيف تثبت قوّتها دون ادّعاء. إنها المملكة العربية السعودية؛ الدولة التي لا تحتاج إلى ضجيجٍ كي تُرى، ولا إلى مبالغةٍ كي تُحترم، لأن ثقلها يتحدث عنها، وتاريخها يشهد لها، وواقعها يؤكد مكانتها.

لهذا، وبمنطق الدولة الواثقة، وبوضوح الحقيقة التي لا تحتاج إلى تزيين: لا يصحّ إلا المملكة العربية السعودية.