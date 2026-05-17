مع حلول اليوم العالمي للأسرة في 15 من شهر مايو، سنوياً، يحسن القيام بوقفة أمام ما وصلت إليه حالات التفكك الأسري وتزايد حالات الطلاق.


فيلزمُنا القيام بدراسات متعمقة؛ والنظر بعين فاحصة لصيرورة الإعدادات للزواج، مروراً بإجراءات لتخطي مسببات الانفصال والطلاق.


وهذا يتطلب وقفة جادة ومراجعة حثيثة لسيرورة الحياة وتطورات العلاقات الاجتماعية عندنا.


ومن ذلك:


1. عدم التعجل في الإقدام على الزواج،


فأقترح التمسك ببلوغ (السن النبوي) قبل الزواج، أي سن 25 تقريباً.


وبذا يكون الخطيبان قد:


- أتمّا دراستهما الجامعية.


- تخطيا فترة «الملف الأخضر».


- بدآ بتلقي رواتبهما الأولى.


- تعودا على الاستقلال المالي والمنزلي.


- وألِفا التعاون المتنامي بينهما.


2. الفحص قبل الزواج:


وهو الفحص المعملي الرسمي لعينة الدم، وقد أصبح عندنا مألوفاً ومقبولاً بل وملزماً منذ سنوات. يشمل النظر في توافق الدم بين الخطيبين، وسلامتهما من الأمراض المُعدية، وتجنب الأمراض الوراثية مثل فقر الدم المنجلي Sickler، التي قد تؤدي إلى عاهات وتشوهات جسدية وذهنية عند المواليد، خاصة مع زواج الأقارب.


3. الفحص النفسي


ليُجرى قبل تحرير عقد القران/عقد النكاح، ويُعنَى بقياس مدى التوافق والتآلف الشخصي بين الخطيبين، والكشف عن أي اضطرابات نفسية أو سلوكية مثل الوسواس القهري واضطراب ثنائي القطب وغيرهما.


4. التقييم الاجتماعي:


لقياس احتمالات أي ميولات عدوانية، والعمل على تنمية العلاقات السوية بين الطرفين.


5. حضور دورات قصيرة:


لدى جهات استشارية مختصة في الشؤون الأسرية، فتشمل محاضرات موجزة، وأفلاماً توعوية، ودورات تجمع المقبلين على الزواج من نفس الفئة العمرية؛ وتعرض فيها حالات عملية وتُتداول حلولها.


6. المقابلات المركزة:


لاختبار مدى التوافق الفكري، ومستوى النضج الشخصي، وتقارب المزاج العام بين الخطيبين.


7. الاتفاق على ترتيبات الزواج:


والتشارك في حفل العقد والزفاف في حدود إمكانات الخطيبين، مع تجنب التباهي والإسراف. والأفضل أن يتشاركا في التكاليف وينأيا عن البذخ، ويكتفيا بتبادل هدية الزفاف وتنظيم أساسيات بداية الحياة المشتركة، كلٌّ حسب سعته.


8. ضبط المهر


وأُفضِّلُ تسميته «الصداق» أو هدية الزواج، مع تجنب المغالاة فيه؛ فيكفي أن يقدِّم الخطيب طقماً لائقاً من المجوهرات، مع تأثيث المنزل بالمعقول.


9. التشارك في النفقات:


يشمل تكاليف الزفاف، ورحلة (العسل)، ونفقات المعيشة العامة. (ولعل الزوج يتحمل الحصة الأكبر)، وبذلك يشتركان ويساهمان منذ البداية!


10. تجهيز المسكن المناسب:


المسكن المعقول والكافي لهما ولصحة وتعليم طفليهما.


11. تأخير الإنجاب في السنة الأولى:


لإتاحة فرصة للتعارف الأعمق بين الزوجين في حدود الحياة اليومية، بعيداً عن مجاملات فترة الخطوبة.


12. تنظيم فترات الحمل:


بعد الحمل بالطفل الأول، يُحسن إتمام فترة الرضاعة لحولين كاملين قبل الشروع بحمل جديد. وبذلك يأتي الحمل الثاني مع دخول الطفل الأول مرحلة الروضة.


13. الاكتفاء بطفلين:


أؤكد أن الاكتفاء بطفلين كافٍ للتربية السوية. أما الثالث فعبءٌ، والرابع مبالغة!


14. تضمين شروط الانفصال في العقد


يُتفق عليها في ليلة العقد وليس (المِلكة!) على أن يتضمن عقد النكاح كل الشروط الضرورية لدى الطرفين. ومنها أن يكون حق فسخ العقد محفوظاً لكلا الطرفين، ولا ينفذ الطلاق إلا بحضورهما معاً أمام الجهة الرسمية التي حررت العقد، سواء مأذون المحكمة أو قاضيها.


وبهذا يتعزز مركز الزوجين الشريكين على أساس من التكافؤ والعدالة.


وإذا وصلت الأمور إلى الانفصال، لا سمح الله، فيكون خروجهما من العلاقة الزوجية في سلام ولياقة واحترام، كما دخلوها أول مرة، مع الحرص على تذكّر المودة والفضل بينهما.