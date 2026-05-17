The Civil Defense Forces in Hajj confirmed the prohibition of the entry and use of liquefied gas cylinders of various types and sizes in the hospitality centers for pilgrims and the offices of government agencies in the holy sites, starting from the morning of the first day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah. This is part of the preventive measures imposed by the Civil Defense to reduce the risks of fire in the holy sites during this year's Hajj 1447.

It was indicated that all gas-operated stoves or cylinders used for cooking purposes will be confiscated, and the prescribed legal measures will be applied against violators, in coordination with the security authorities.

The Civil Defense Forces stated that the preventive supervision teams will intensify their monitoring and inspection rounds to ensure that gas is not used within the sites of Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat, which include all locations and offices in the area of the holy sites, in order to maintain the safety and security of the guests of الرحمن.