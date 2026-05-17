نيابةً عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، شارك وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير في القمة الأوروبية الخليجية الجيوسياسية والاستثمارية الأولى، المقامة بالعاصمة اليونانية أثينا.
وتهدف القمة إلى تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والاتحاد الأوروبي، لدعم السلام والازدهار، وتبادل الرؤى والخبرات، وتنسيق الجهود المشتركة لمواجهة التحديات الإقليمية والعالمية.
On behalf of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir participated in the first European-Gulf geopolitical and investment summit, held in the Greek capital Athens.
The summit aims to enhance the strategic partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the European Union, to support peace and prosperity, exchange visions and experiences, and coordinate joint efforts to address regional and global challenges.