On behalf of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir participated in the first European-Gulf geopolitical and investment summit, held in the Greek capital Athens.

The summit aims to enhance the strategic partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the European Union, to support peace and prosperity, exchange visions and experiences, and coordinate joint efforts to address regional and global challenges.