نيابةً عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، شارك وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير في القمة الأوروبية الخليجية الجيوسياسية والاستثمارية الأولى، المقامة بالعاصمة اليونانية أثينا.

وتهدف القمة إلى تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والاتحاد الأوروبي، لدعم السلام والازدهار، وتبادل الرؤى والخبرات، وتنسيق الجهود المشتركة لمواجهة التحديات الإقليمية والعالمية.