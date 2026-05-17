The Supreme Court announced that tomorrow (Monday) 1 / 12 / 1447 AH — according to the Umm al-Qura calendar — corresponding to May 18, 2026 CE, is the first day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah for the year 1447 AH, and the standing at Arafah will be on Tuesday 9 / 12 / 1447 AH — according to the Umm al-Qura calendar — corresponding to May 26, and Eid al-Adha will be on the following Wednesday.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Supreme Court today, the text of which is as follows:

All praise is due to Allah alone, and peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and upon his family and companions. After that: The Moon Sighting Committee at the Supreme Court held a session this evening, Sunday the thirtieth of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - the twenty-ninth of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah 1447 AH - according to the Supreme Court's decision - corresponding to 17 / 5 / 2026 CE; to consider what has been presented to it regarding the sighting of the crescent moon of the month of Dhul-Hijjah for this year 1447 AH. After reviewing all that was presented and contemplating it, and in light of the Supreme Court's decision No. (206 / H) dated 29 / 10 / 1447 AH that Saturday 1 / 11 / 1447 AH — according to the Umm al-Qura calendar — corresponding to April 18, 2026 CE, is the completion of the month of Shawwal 1447 AH for thirty days, and that Sunday 2 / 11 / 1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to April 19, 2026 CE, is the first day of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah for this year 1447 AH. Since a number of trustworthy witnesses have testified to the sighting of the crescent moon of Dhul-Hijjah this night, the committee has decided: that tomorrow, Monday 1 / 12 / 1447 AH — according to the Umm al-Qura calendar — corresponding to May 18, 2026 CE, is the first day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah for the year 1447 AH, and the standing at Arafah will be on Tuesday 9 / 12 / 1447 AH — according to the Umm al-Qura calendar — corresponding to May 26, and Eid al-Adha will be on the following Wednesday.

The Supreme Court, in announcing this, asks Allah, the Almighty, for the position of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince - may Allah protect them - to reward them with the best reward for their service to the guests of Allah, and also asks Allah, the Almighty, to grant all Muslims success in doing what pleases Him, to accept their good deeds, to overlook their misdeeds, to protect the pilgrims of His Sacred House, to facilitate their pilgrimage, to accept it from them, and to support His religion, elevate His word, and preserve the security, stability, and prosperity of this country and its leaders. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Near, and Responsive to supplication. And peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad, and upon his family and companions.

The Moon Sighting Committee at the Supreme Court