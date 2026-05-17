The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that a financial penalty of up to 20,000 riyals will be imposed on anyone caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit, and that those who illegally enter for Hajj from residents and overstayers will be deported to their countries and banned from entering the Kingdom for a period of 10 years, starting from the first day of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the fourteenth day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah.

The Ministry of Interior urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah. Violating these regulations will expose offenders to legal penalties.

It called for immediate reporting of violators through the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in other regions of the Kingdom.