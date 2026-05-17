أكدت وزارة الداخلية أنه سيتم تطبيق غرامة مالية تصل إلى 20 ألف ريال بحق من يضبط مؤديًا أو محاولًا أداء الحج دون تصريح، وترحيل المتسللين للحج من المقيمين والمتخلفين لبلادهم ومنعهم من دخول المملكة لمدة (10) سنوات، وذلك ابتداءً من اليوم الأول من شهر ذي القعدة حتى نهاية اليوم الرابع عشر من شهر ذي الحجة.

وأهابت وزارة الداخلية بالجميع الالتزام بالتعليمات المنظمة لموسم حج هذا العام (1447) والتعاون مع الجهات المختصة لتحقيق أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، وأن مخالفة ذلك يعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية.

ودعت إلى المبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.