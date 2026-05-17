وصف المستشار الدبلوماسي لرئيس دولة الإمارات أنور قرقاش، استهداف محطة «براكة» للطاقة النووية في منطقة الظفرة بأنه «تصعيد خطير ومشهد مظلم» يخرق القوانين والأعراف الدولية، مؤكداً أن الإمارات لن تسمح لأي جهة بتهديد أمنها أو تقويض مسيرتها التنموية.
وقال قرقاش، عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، إن «الاستهداف الإرهابي لمحطة براكة للطاقة النووية النظيفة، سواء جاء من الموكّل الأصيل أو عبر أحد وكلائه، يمثل استهتاراً إجرامياً بأرواح المدنيين في الإمارات ومحيطها»، معتبراً أن الحادث يكشف حجم التحديات التي تواجه المنطقة في التصدي لقوى «الشر والفوضى والتخريب».
وأضاف: «لن يلوي أحد ذراع الإمارات، ولن ينجح في تقويض رؤيتها ورسالتها الملهمة لشعوب المنطقة في الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية والازدهار».
حريق خارج المحيط الداخلي
وكان مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي أعلن، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الجهات المختصة تعاملت مع حريق اندلع في محطة محطة براكة للطاقة النووية، نتيجة استهداف بطائرة مسيرة، دون تسجيل أي إصابات.
وأوضح المكتب، في بيان رسمي، أن الحريق وقع في مولد كهربائي خارج المحيط الداخلي للمحطة، مشيراً إلى أن فرق الطوارئ باشرت التعامل مع الحادث فور وقوعه، مع اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات الاحترازية اللازمة.
تأكيد سلامة الأنظمة النووية
وأكدت الهيئة الاتحادية للرقابة النووية أن الحريق لم يؤثر على سلامة المحطة أو جاهزية أنظمتها الأساسية، لافتة إلى أن جميع وحدات محطة براكة تعمل بصورة طبيعية، دون أي تأثير على مستويات السلامة الإشعاعية.
وشددت الهيئة على استمرار المتابعة الفنية والإجراءات الوقائية وفق أعلى معايير السلامة المعتمدة.
دعوات لعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات
ودعت الجهات المختصة في أبوظبي إلى عدم تداول الشائعات أو المعلومات غير الموثوقة، مؤكدة أهمية استقاء المعلومات المتعلقة بالحادث من المصادر الرسمية فقط.
وأشار مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي إلى أنه سيتم الإعلان عن أي مستجدات إضافية فور توافرها.
The diplomatic advisor to the President of the UAE, Anwar Gargash, described the targeting of the "Barakah" nuclear power plant in the Al Dhafra region as a "serious escalation and a dark scene" that violates international laws and norms, affirming that the UAE will not allow any party to threaten its security or undermine its developmental path.
Gargash stated, via his account on the "X" platform, that "the terrorist targeting of the clean Barakah nuclear power plant, whether it comes from the original agent or through one of its proxies, represents a criminal disregard for the lives of civilians in the UAE and its surroundings," considering that the incident reveals the magnitude of the challenges facing the region in confronting the forces of "evil, chaos, and sabotage."
He added: "No one will twist the arm of the UAE, and no one will succeed in undermining its vision and inspiring message to the peoples of the region regarding security, stability, development, and prosperity."
Fire Outside the Internal Perimeter
The Abu Dhabi Media Office announced today (Sunday) that the relevant authorities dealt with a fire that broke out at the Barakah nuclear power plant, as a result of being targeted by a drone, with no injuries reported.
The office clarified in an official statement that the fire occurred in an electrical generator outside the internal perimeter of the plant, noting that emergency teams began addressing the incident immediately upon its occurrence, taking all necessary precautionary measures.
Confirmation of Nuclear Systems Safety
The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the plant or the readiness of its essential systems, pointing out that all units of the Barakah plant are operating normally, with no impact on radiation safety levels.
The authority emphasized the continuation of technical monitoring and preventive measures according to the highest approved safety standards.
Calls to Avoid Succumbing to Rumors
The relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi urged against circulating rumors or unverified information, emphasizing the importance of obtaining information related to the incident only from official sources.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office indicated that any additional updates will be announced as soon as they become available.