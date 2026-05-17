The diplomatic advisor to the President of the UAE, Anwar Gargash, described the targeting of the "Barakah" nuclear power plant in the Al Dhafra region as a "serious escalation and a dark scene" that violates international laws and norms, affirming that the UAE will not allow any party to threaten its security or undermine its developmental path.

Gargash stated, via his account on the "X" platform, that "the terrorist targeting of the clean Barakah nuclear power plant, whether it comes from the original agent or through one of its proxies, represents a criminal disregard for the lives of civilians in the UAE and its surroundings," considering that the incident reveals the magnitude of the challenges facing the region in confronting the forces of "evil, chaos, and sabotage."

He added: "No one will twist the arm of the UAE, and no one will succeed in undermining its vision and inspiring message to the peoples of the region regarding security, stability, development, and prosperity."

Fire Outside the Internal Perimeter

The Abu Dhabi Media Office announced today (Sunday) that the relevant authorities dealt with a fire that broke out at the Barakah nuclear power plant, as a result of being targeted by a drone, with no injuries reported.

The office clarified in an official statement that the fire occurred in an electrical generator outside the internal perimeter of the plant, noting that emergency teams began addressing the incident immediately upon its occurrence, taking all necessary precautionary measures.

Confirmation of Nuclear Systems Safety

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the plant or the readiness of its essential systems, pointing out that all units of the Barakah plant are operating normally, with no impact on radiation safety levels.

The authority emphasized the continuation of technical monitoring and preventive measures according to the highest approved safety standards.

Calls to Avoid Succumbing to Rumors

The relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi urged against circulating rumors or unverified information, emphasizing the importance of obtaining information related to the incident only from official sources.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office indicated that any additional updates will be announced as soon as they become available.