وصف المستشار الدبلوماسي لرئيس دولة الإمارات أنور قرقاش، استهداف محطة «براكة» للطاقة النووية في منطقة الظفرة بأنه «تصعيد خطير ومشهد مظلم» يخرق القوانين والأعراف الدولية، مؤكداً أن الإمارات لن تسمح لأي جهة بتهديد أمنها أو تقويض مسيرتها التنموية.

وقال قرقاش، عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، إن «الاستهداف الإرهابي لمحطة براكة للطاقة النووية النظيفة، سواء جاء من الموكّل الأصيل أو عبر أحد وكلائه، يمثل استهتاراً إجرامياً بأرواح المدنيين في الإمارات ومحيطها»، معتبراً أن الحادث يكشف حجم التحديات التي تواجه المنطقة في التصدي لقوى «الشر والفوضى والتخريب».

وأضاف: «لن يلوي أحد ذراع الإمارات، ولن ينجح في تقويض رؤيتها ورسالتها الملهمة لشعوب المنطقة في الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية والازدهار».

حريق خارج المحيط الداخلي

وكان مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي أعلن، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الجهات المختصة تعاملت مع حريق اندلع في محطة محطة براكة للطاقة النووية، نتيجة استهداف بطائرة مسيرة، دون تسجيل أي إصابات.

وأوضح المكتب، في بيان رسمي، أن الحريق وقع في مولد كهربائي خارج المحيط الداخلي للمحطة، مشيراً إلى أن فرق الطوارئ باشرت التعامل مع الحادث فور وقوعه، مع اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات الاحترازية اللازمة.

تأكيد سلامة الأنظمة النووية

وأكدت الهيئة الاتحادية للرقابة النووية أن الحريق لم يؤثر على سلامة المحطة أو جاهزية أنظمتها الأساسية، لافتة إلى أن جميع وحدات محطة براكة تعمل بصورة طبيعية، دون أي تأثير على مستويات السلامة الإشعاعية.

وشددت الهيئة على استمرار المتابعة الفنية والإجراءات الوقائية وفق أعلى معايير السلامة المعتمدة.

دعوات لعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات

ودعت الجهات المختصة في أبوظبي إلى عدم تداول الشائعات أو المعلومات غير الموثوقة، مؤكدة أهمية استقاء المعلومات المتعلقة بالحادث من المصادر الرسمية فقط.

وأشار مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي إلى أنه سيتم الإعلان عن أي مستجدات إضافية فور توافرها.