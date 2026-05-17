The women's hockey championship concluded its fourth edition at King Saud Sports City last Friday, featuring 4 teams comprising 30 players in a competitive atmosphere that reflected the rapid development of women's sports in the Kingdom.



The Vision team was crowned the champion after winning the final match against the Jeddah Pearls team, which secured second place and received silver medals, while the Badr Al-Madinah team came in third and achieved bronze medals.



The award ceremony was attended by Engineer Faisal Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, representative of the Al-Baha region, alongside Executive Director Abdulilah Mansour Al-Maimoun, and in the presence of several officials and sports enthusiasts, where the champion team received the championship trophy and gold medals.



The players showcased outstanding technical levels that reflected the spread and development of hockey in the Kingdom, with several players standing out with remarkable performances during the competitions. Player Raseel Sharara from the Jeddah Pearls team won the award for Best Player of the Championship, while player Rawan Awaji from the Vision team received the Top Scorer award, and the Best Goalkeeper award went to player Ghadeer Al-Omari from the Badr Al-Madinah team.



This championship is part of the Saudi Hockey Federation's strategy aimed at promoting the game's spread and empowering national women's talents by organizing competitions with high technical and organizational standards that contribute to expanding the base of female participation and enhancing the quality of local competitions in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program, while preparing the players for future challenges.