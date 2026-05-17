The Saudi Professional League Association announced the names of the champions nominated for its individual awards for the 2025-2026 season, which include the determination of the best player of the season among four categories: Player of the Season, Coach of the Season, Best Saudi Player, and Best Emerging Player.



Voting Mechanism



After the nominees are determined in each category, the names will be presented for voting in two channels simultaneously. The first includes the fans of the Roshan Saudi League from around the world, while the second consists of members of the expanded technical committee, made up of every coach and captain from each of the 18 teams in the Roshan Saudi League 2025-2026, in addition to 18 prominent sports journalists.



The voting percentages are distributed as follows:



Coaches: 40% of the total votes.



Team Captains: 40% of the total votes.



Journalists: 15% of the total votes.



Fans of the Roshan Saudi League: 5% of the total votes.



This diversity in the voting committee reflects the league's commitment to honoring all those who have made an artistic, marketing, media, and fan impact on the Roshan Saudi League in its 2025-2026 season.



The voting for the best in each category will last for about two days starting from Sunday and ending on Monday, from May 17 to May 19, 2026.



The winners will be announced on Friday, May 22, after the conclusion of the final round (Round 34) of the current Roshan Saudi League competitions on Thursday.



Below are the names of the nominees for the 2025-2026 season, along with a voting window for each category:



Best Emerging Player Award:



1 - Hamam Al-Hamami (Al-Shabab)



2 - Abdulaziz Al-Aliwah (Al-Khulood)



3 - Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem (Al-Fateh)



4 - Sabri Dahl (Al-Faiha)



5 - Sultan Haroon (Al-Riyadh)



Best Coach Award:



1 - Jorge Jesus (Al-Nassr)



2 - Matthias Jaissle (Al-Ahli)



3 - Brendan Rodgers (Al-Qadisiyah)



4 - Simone Inzaghi (Al-Hilal)



5 - Saad Al-Shehri (Al-Ittifaq)



Best Saudi Player Award:



1 - Salem Al-Dosari (Al-Hilal)



2 - Khalid Al-Ghannam (Al-Ittifaq)



3 - Musab Al-Juwair (Al-Qadisiyah)



4 - Abdulilah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr)



5 - Hattan Bahbri (Al-Khulood)



Best Player Award:



1 - Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli)



2 - Julian Quinones (Al-Qadisiyah)



3 - Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal)



4 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)



5 - Joao Felix (Al-Nassr)