أعلنت رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين أسماء الأبطال المرشحين لجوائزها الفردية للموسم 2025-2026، وفيها يتحدد أفضل لاعب في الموسم، ضمن الفئات الأربع: لاعب الموسم، ومدرب الموسم، واللاعب السعودي الأفضل، والواعد الأفضل.


آلية التصويت


بعد تحديد المرشحين، في كل فئة، تُعرض الأسماء إلى التصويت في جهتين خلال وقت متزامن، الأولى تضم جماهير دوري روشن السعودي في كل العالم، والأخرى تضم أعضاء اللجنة الفنية الموسعة، المتألفة من كل مدرب وقائد في كل فريق من الفرق الـ18 في دوري روشن السعودي 2025-2026، إضافة إلى 18 إعلاميًا ضمن الأبرز في الساحة الرياضية.


وتتوزع نسب التصويت على النحو التالي:


المدربون 40% من إجمالي الأصوات.


قادة الفرق: 40% من إجمالي الأصوات.


الإعلاميون: 15% من إجمالي الأصوات.


جماهير دوري روشن السعودي: 5% من إجمالي الأصوات.


ويعكس هذا التنوع في لجنة المصوتين التزام الدوري بتكريم كافة الذين تركوا أثرًا فنيًا وتسويقيًا وإعلاميًا وجماهيريًا أيضًا على دوري روشن السعودي في نسخته للموسم 2025-2026.


ويستمر التصويت على الأفضل في كل فئة لنحو يومين ابتداء من الأحد وانتهاءً بالاثنين من 17 حتى 19 مايو 2026.


وسيجري الإعلان عن الفائزين يوم الجمعة 22 مايو، بعد اختتام الجولة الأخيرة (الجولة 34) من منافسات دوري روشن السعودي الحالي يوم الخميس.


وفي ما يلي أسماء المرشحين لموسم 2025-2026، ونافذة للتصويت في كل فئة:


جائزة أفضل لاعب واعد:


1 - همام الهمامي (الشباب)


2 - عبد العزيز العليوة (الخلود)


3 - عبد العزيز السويلم (الفتح)


4 - صبري دهل (الفيحاء)


5 - سلطان هارون (الرياض)


جائزة أفضل مدرب:


1 - جورجي جيسوس (النصر)


2 - ماتياس يايسله (الأهلي)


3 - بريندان رودجرز (القادسية)


4- سيموني إنزاغي (الهلال)


5 - سعد الشهري (الاتفاق)


جائزة أفضل لاعب سعودي:


1 - سالم الدوسري (الهلال)


2 - خالد الغنام (الاتفاق)


3 - مصعب الجوير (القادسية)


4 - عبد الإله العمري (النصر)


5 - هتان باهبري (الخلود)


جائزة أفضل لاعب:


1 - إيفان توني (الأهلي)


2 - خوليان كينونيس (القادسية)


3 - روبن نيفيز (الهلال)


4 - كريستيانو رونالدو (النصر)


5- جواو فيلكس (النصر)