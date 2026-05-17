أعلنت رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين أسماء الأبطال المرشحين لجوائزها الفردية للموسم 2025-2026، وفيها يتحدد أفضل لاعب في الموسم، ضمن الفئات الأربع: لاعب الموسم، ومدرب الموسم، واللاعب السعودي الأفضل، والواعد الأفضل.
آلية التصويت
بعد تحديد المرشحين، في كل فئة، تُعرض الأسماء إلى التصويت في جهتين خلال وقت متزامن، الأولى تضم جماهير دوري روشن السعودي في كل العالم، والأخرى تضم أعضاء اللجنة الفنية الموسعة، المتألفة من كل مدرب وقائد في كل فريق من الفرق الـ18 في دوري روشن السعودي 2025-2026، إضافة إلى 18 إعلاميًا ضمن الأبرز في الساحة الرياضية.
وتتوزع نسب التصويت على النحو التالي:
المدربون 40% من إجمالي الأصوات.
قادة الفرق: 40% من إجمالي الأصوات.
الإعلاميون: 15% من إجمالي الأصوات.
جماهير دوري روشن السعودي: 5% من إجمالي الأصوات.
ويعكس هذا التنوع في لجنة المصوتين التزام الدوري بتكريم كافة الذين تركوا أثرًا فنيًا وتسويقيًا وإعلاميًا وجماهيريًا أيضًا على دوري روشن السعودي في نسخته للموسم 2025-2026.
ويستمر التصويت على الأفضل في كل فئة لنحو يومين ابتداء من الأحد وانتهاءً بالاثنين من 17 حتى 19 مايو 2026.
وسيجري الإعلان عن الفائزين يوم الجمعة 22 مايو، بعد اختتام الجولة الأخيرة (الجولة 34) من منافسات دوري روشن السعودي الحالي يوم الخميس.
وفي ما يلي أسماء المرشحين لموسم 2025-2026، ونافذة للتصويت في كل فئة:
جائزة أفضل لاعب واعد:
1 - همام الهمامي (الشباب)
2 - عبد العزيز العليوة (الخلود)
3 - عبد العزيز السويلم (الفتح)
4 - صبري دهل (الفيحاء)
5 - سلطان هارون (الرياض)
جائزة أفضل مدرب:
1 - جورجي جيسوس (النصر)
2 - ماتياس يايسله (الأهلي)
3 - بريندان رودجرز (القادسية)
4- سيموني إنزاغي (الهلال)
5 - سعد الشهري (الاتفاق)
جائزة أفضل لاعب سعودي:
1 - سالم الدوسري (الهلال)
2 - خالد الغنام (الاتفاق)
3 - مصعب الجوير (القادسية)
4 - عبد الإله العمري (النصر)
5 - هتان باهبري (الخلود)
جائزة أفضل لاعب:
1 - إيفان توني (الأهلي)
2 - خوليان كينونيس (القادسية)
3 - روبن نيفيز (الهلال)
4 - كريستيانو رونالدو (النصر)
5- جواو فيلكس (النصر)
The Saudi Professional League Association announced the names of the champions nominated for its individual awards for the 2025-2026 season, which include the determination of the best player of the season among four categories: Player of the Season, Coach of the Season, Best Saudi Player, and Best Emerging Player.
Voting Mechanism
After the nominees are determined in each category, the names will be presented for voting in two channels simultaneously. The first includes the fans of the Roshan Saudi League from around the world, while the second consists of members of the expanded technical committee, made up of every coach and captain from each of the 18 teams in the Roshan Saudi League 2025-2026, in addition to 18 prominent sports journalists.
The voting percentages are distributed as follows:
Coaches: 40% of the total votes.
Team Captains: 40% of the total votes.
Journalists: 15% of the total votes.
Fans of the Roshan Saudi League: 5% of the total votes.
This diversity in the voting committee reflects the league's commitment to honoring all those who have made an artistic, marketing, media, and fan impact on the Roshan Saudi League in its 2025-2026 season.
The voting for the best in each category will last for about two days starting from Sunday and ending on Monday, from May 17 to May 19, 2026.
The winners will be announced on Friday, May 22, after the conclusion of the final round (Round 34) of the current Roshan Saudi League competitions on Thursday.
Below are the names of the nominees for the 2025-2026 season, along with a voting window for each category:
Best Emerging Player Award:
1 - Hamam Al-Hamami (Al-Shabab)
2 - Abdulaziz Al-Aliwah (Al-Khulood)
3 - Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem (Al-Fateh)
4 - Sabri Dahl (Al-Faiha)
5 - Sultan Haroon (Al-Riyadh)
Best Coach Award:
1 - Jorge Jesus (Al-Nassr)
2 - Matthias Jaissle (Al-Ahli)
3 - Brendan Rodgers (Al-Qadisiyah)
4 - Simone Inzaghi (Al-Hilal)
5 - Saad Al-Shehri (Al-Ittifaq)
Best Saudi Player Award:
1 - Salem Al-Dosari (Al-Hilal)
2 - Khalid Al-Ghannam (Al-Ittifaq)
3 - Musab Al-Juwair (Al-Qadisiyah)
4 - Abdulilah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr)
5 - Hattan Bahbri (Al-Khulood)
Best Player Award:
1 - Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli)
2 - Julian Quinones (Al-Qadisiyah)
3 - Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal)
4 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)
5 - Joao Felix (Al-Nassr)