أشعل مدافع النادي الأهلي ميريح ديميرال، مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد ساعات من خسارة النصر أمام أوساكا الياباني بنتيجة 1-0، في نهائي بطولة آسيا 2، بعدما نشر صورة عبر حسابه الرسمي ظهر فيها بجانب بطولات الأهلي.
وظهر الدولي التركي في الصورة مبتسماً وهو يجلس بجوار عدد من كؤوس النادي الأهلي، مكتفياً بوضع إيموجي يشير للبطولات التي حققها مع الأهلي، دون أي تعليق إضافي، الأمر الذي فتح باب التفسيرات لدى الجماهير والمتابعين، خصوصاً أن توقيت النشر جاء مباشرة بعد خروج النصر من البطولة الآسيوية.
ويأتي تفاعل الجماهير مع منشور ديميرال امتداداً للأحداث التي صاحبت مواجهة الأهلي والنصر الأخيرة في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، والتي شهدت توتراً وتبادلاً للرسائل بين اللاعب وعدد من جماهير النصر عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد اللقطة المثيرة للجدل التي حدثت عقب المباراة، ما جعل اسم المدافع التركي حاضراً بقوة في النقاشات الجماهيرية خلال الأيام الماضية.
وتفاعل عدد كبير من جماهير الأهلي مع منشور ديميرال، معتبرين أن اللاعب وجّه رسالة معنوية بطريقته الخاصة، فيما رأى آخرون أن الصورة تحمل طابعاً استفزازياً في ظل الأجواء التنافسية الكبيرة بين جماهير الأندية السعودية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
وانتشرت الصورة بشكل واسع خلال الساعات الماضية، وسط تباين في ردود الأفعال بين مؤيد ومعارض، بينما فضّل اللاعب عدم الإدلاء بأي توضيح إضافي بشأن المنشور.
The defender of Al-Ahly club, Merih Demiral, ignited social media after hours of Al-Nassr's loss to the Japanese team Osaka with a score of 1-0 in the final of the Asian Championship 2, after he posted a picture on his official account showing him next to Al-Ahly's trophies.
The Turkish international appeared in the picture smiling while sitting next to several of Al-Ahly's cups, merely adding an emoji that refers to the championships he has achieved with Al-Ahly, without any additional comment. This opened the door for interpretations among fans and followers, especially since the timing of the post came right after Al-Nassr's exit from the Asian tournament.
The fans' interaction with Demiral's post is an extension of the events that accompanied the recent match between Al-Ahly and Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, which witnessed tension and an exchange of messages between the player and some Al-Nassr fans on social media platforms, following the controversial moment that occurred after the match, making the name of the Turkish defender prominently present in public discussions over the past few days.
A large number of Al-Ahly fans interacted with Demiral's post, considering that the player sent a morale-boosting message in his own way, while others saw the picture as having a provocative tone given the intense competitive atmosphere among the fans of Saudi clubs on social media platforms.
The picture spread widely over the past hours, amid varying reactions between supporters and opponents, while the player preferred not to provide any additional clarification regarding the post.