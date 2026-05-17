The defender of Al-Ahly club, Merih Demiral, ignited social media after hours of Al-Nassr's loss to the Japanese team Osaka with a score of 1-0 in the final of the Asian Championship 2, after he posted a picture on his official account showing him next to Al-Ahly's trophies.



The Turkish international appeared in the picture smiling while sitting next to several of Al-Ahly's cups, merely adding an emoji that refers to the championships he has achieved with Al-Ahly, without any additional comment. This opened the door for interpretations among fans and followers, especially since the timing of the post came right after Al-Nassr's exit from the Asian tournament.



The fans' interaction with Demiral's post is an extension of the events that accompanied the recent match between Al-Ahly and Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, which witnessed tension and an exchange of messages between the player and some Al-Nassr fans on social media platforms, following the controversial moment that occurred after the match, making the name of the Turkish defender prominently present in public discussions over the past few days.



A large number of Al-Ahly fans interacted with Demiral's post, considering that the player sent a morale-boosting message in his own way, while others saw the picture as having a provocative tone given the intense competitive atmosphere among the fans of Saudi clubs on social media platforms.



The picture spread widely over the past hours, amid varying reactions between supporters and opponents, while the player preferred not to provide any additional clarification regarding the post.