أشعل مدافع النادي الأهلي ميريح ديميرال، مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد ساعات من خسارة النصر أمام أوساكا الياباني بنتيجة 1-0، في نهائي بطولة آسيا 2، بعدما نشر صورة عبر حسابه الرسمي ظهر فيها بجانب بطولات الأهلي.


وظهر الدولي التركي في الصورة مبتسماً وهو يجلس بجوار عدد من كؤوس النادي الأهلي، مكتفياً بوضع إيموجي يشير للبطولات التي حققها مع الأهلي، دون أي تعليق إضافي، الأمر الذي فتح باب التفسيرات لدى الجماهير والمتابعين، خصوصاً أن توقيت النشر جاء مباشرة بعد خروج النصر من البطولة الآسيوية.


ويأتي تفاعل الجماهير مع منشور ديميرال امتداداً للأحداث التي صاحبت مواجهة الأهلي والنصر الأخيرة في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، والتي شهدت توتراً وتبادلاً للرسائل بين اللاعب وعدد من جماهير النصر عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد اللقطة المثيرة للجدل التي حدثت عقب المباراة، ما جعل اسم المدافع التركي حاضراً بقوة في النقاشات الجماهيرية خلال الأيام الماضية.


وتفاعل عدد كبير من جماهير الأهلي مع منشور ديميرال، معتبرين أن اللاعب وجّه رسالة معنوية بطريقته الخاصة، فيما رأى آخرون أن الصورة تحمل طابعاً استفزازياً في ظل الأجواء التنافسية الكبيرة بين جماهير الأندية السعودية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.


وانتشرت الصورة بشكل واسع خلال الساعات الماضية، وسط تباين في ردود الأفعال بين مؤيد ومعارض، بينما فضّل اللاعب عدم الإدلاء بأي توضيح إضافي بشأن المنشور.