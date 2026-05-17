The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Fadel Khaled Jaber Al-Fadel Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).

The Crown Prince said: “We received the news of the passing of Sheikh Fadel Khaled Jaber Al-Fadel Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and we extend to Your Highness and to the family of the deceased our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive.”