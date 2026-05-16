The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Fadel Khalid Jaber Al-Fadel Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).

King Salman said: “We have learned of the news of the passing of Sheikh Fadel Khalid Jaber Al-Fadel Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and as we send your Highness and the family of the deceased our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, we ask God Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Fadel Khalid Jaber Al-Fadel Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).

The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of Sheikh Fadel Khalid Jaber Al-Fadel Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and I send your Highness and the family of the deceased my warmest condolences and sincerest sympathy, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding.”