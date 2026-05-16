بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في وفاة الشيخ فاضل خالد جابر الفاضل الصباح (رحمه الله).
وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة الشيخ فاضل خالد جابر الفاضل الصباح -رحمه الله-، وإننا إذ نبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية عزاء ومواساة لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في وفاة الشيخ فاضل خالد جابر الفاضل الصباح (رحمه الله).
وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة الشيخ فاضل خالد جابر الفاضل الصباح ـ رحمه الله ـ وأبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلاً المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Fadel Khalid Jaber Al-Fadel Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).
King Salman said: “We have learned of the news of the passing of Sheikh Fadel Khalid Jaber Al-Fadel Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and as we send your Highness and the family of the deceased our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, we ask God Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.”
Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Fadel Khalid Jaber Al-Fadel Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).
The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of Sheikh Fadel Khalid Jaber Al-Fadel Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and I send your Highness and the family of the deceased my warmest condolences and sincerest sympathy, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding.”