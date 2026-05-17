The Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo sparked widespread controversy on social media after his absence from the ceremony where his team received silver medals for the "AFC Champions League 2" following the team's defeat in the final match against Gamba Osaka of Japan, losing by a goal to nil. Ronaldo appeared to be in a state of deep frustration, especially after Al-Nassr failed to capitalize on the numerous opportunities that came their way throughout the match, thus squandering the dream of continental glory once again.



This loss deprived Ronaldo of achieving his dream of winning his first Asian title in his illustrious career, despite his previous victories in the UEFA Champions League several times with Real Madrid and Manchester United.



Despite this setback, Ronaldo still has a golden opportunity to clinch the Saudi League title when his team hosts Damac FC in the final round of the competition next Thursday, as Al-Nassr must secure a victory to officially guarantee the championship.