أثار قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو، جدلاً واسعاً في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بعد غيابه عن مراسم تتويج فريقه بالميداليات الفضية لبطولة «دوري أبطال آسيا 2» بعد خسارة الفريق في المباراة النهائية أمام غامبا أوساكا الياباني بهدف دون رد، وظهر رونالدو بحالة من الإحباط الشديد، خصوصاً بعد فشل النصر في استغلال الفرص العديدة التي سنحت له طوال المباراة، ليضيع حلم التتويج القاري مجددًا.


وحرمت هذه الخسارة رونالدو، من تحقيق حلمه بالتتويج بأول لقب آسيوي في مسيرته الحافلة، رغم تتويجه السابق بدوري أبطال أوروبا عدة مرات مع ريال مدريد ومانشستر يونايتد.


ورغم هذه النكسة، لا يزال رونالدو يملك فرصة ذهبية لحصد لقب الدوري السعودي، عندما يستضيف فريقه نادي ضمك في الجولة الأخيرة من المسابقة يوم الخميس القادم، إذ لابد للنصر من تحقيق الفوز لضمان التتويج رسمياً بالبطولة.