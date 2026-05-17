An ordinary day in the life of a 21-month-old girl turned into a terrifying medical nightmare after she was found in a state of acute alcohol poisoning and near-complete coma, following a day spent in a small nursery in the "Oise" region of northern France.

The incident, which occurred last March, has only recently been allowed to be published; it began with a usual morning routine when the parents dropped their daughter off at the "Loubiti Jalois" nursery in the town of "Plailly." However, by evening, the family received a horrifying phone call from the nursery management requesting their immediate presence after a sudden deterioration in the child's condition, as she began to lose her balance and fall repeatedly and suspiciously.

Upon transferring the little girl to the hospital, doctors were shocked by the test results: the alcohol level in the child's blood reached 2.14 grams/liter; a terrifying dose capable of putting an adult man into a state of severe intoxication and posing a deadly risk to the frail body of a child who had not yet completed her second year.

Official investigation.. and the perpetrator is "unknown"

In light of this shocking scene, the hospital quickly filed an official report, followed by a legal complaint from the child's parents, leading the public prosecutor in "Senlis" to announce the opening of a preliminary criminal investigation "against unknown" assigned to the gendarmerie.

What is striking about the case is that despite the confirmed poisoning, investigations have not yet found any evidence of "criminal intent" or deliberate harm by the caregivers, leaving perplexing and frightening questions about how the alcohol came into the child's hands and was ingested without anyone noticing.

Precautionary closure.. and the sector under scrutiny

As an immediate precautionary measure, local authorities issued a decision to temporarily close the nursery, with the possibility of reopening it in June after a comprehensive review of safety protocols in collaboration with the Child and Maternal Protection Agency.

It is worth noting that the nursery is part of the well-known "People & Baby" group, which manages a wide network of care facilities in France. This incident brings the entire sector back under scrutiny and public accountability, especially since the same group was linked to a tragic incident in 2022 that resulted in the death of an 11-month-old infant; reigniting angry accusations from parents and critics that some institutions prioritize "commercial profitability" over the lives and safety of children.

Although authorities reassured the public that the child has passed the critical stage and is recovering physically, the psychological scars and major questions still loom over the hearts of French families.