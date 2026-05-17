تحول يوم عادي في حياة طفلة لم تتجاوز الـ21 شهراً إلى كابوس طبي مرعب، بعد العثور عليها في حالة تسمم كحولي حاد وغيبوبة شبه كاملة، إثر قضاء نهارها داخل حضانة صغيرة في إقليم «واز» شمالي فرنسا.

الحادثة التي وقعت تفاصيلها في مارس الماضي، سُمح بالنشر عنها أخيراً؛ حيث بدأت بروتين صباحي معتاد حين أودع الأبوان طفلتهما حضانة «لوبيتي جلواز» في بلدة «بلايي»، لكن بحلول المساء، تلقت العائلة اتصالاً هاتفياً مفزعاً من إدارة الحضانة يطلب حضورهم فوراً، بعد تدهور مفاجئ في حالة الطفلة التي بدأت تفقد توازنها وتسقط بشكل متكرر ومريب.

عند نقل الصغيرة إلى المستشفى، صُدم الأطباء بنتيجة الفحوصات: نسبة الكحول في دم الطفلة بلغت 2.14 غرام/لتر؛ وهي جرعة مرعبة كفيلة بإدخال رجل بالغ في حالة سُكْر شديد، وتشكل خطراً مميتاً على حياة جسد نحيل لم يكمل عامه الثاني بعد.

تحقيق رسمي.. والفاعل «مجهول»

أمام هذا المشهد الصادم، سارع المستشفى لتقديم بلاغ رسمي، تبعته شكوى قضائية من والدي الطفلة، ليعلن المدعي العام في «سانليس» فتح تحقيق جنائي أولي «ضد مجهول» عُهد به إلى فرقة الدرك.

واللافت في القضية أنه رغم ثبوت التسمم، إلا أن التحقيقات لم تتوصل حتى الآن إلى وجود «نية إجرامية» أو تعمد إيذاء من قبل المربيات، ما يترك علامات استفهام حائرة ومخيفة حول كيفية وصول الكحول إلى يد الطفلة وتجرعه دون أن ينتبه أحد.

إغلاق احترازي.. والقطاع تحت المقصلة

كإجراء وقائي فوري، أصدرت السلطات المحلية قراراً بإغلاق الحضانة مؤقتاً، مع احتمالية إعادة فتحها في يونيو المقبل، بعد مراجعة شاملة لبروتوكولات السلامة بالتعاون مع هيئة حماية الأمومة والطفولة.

يذكر أن الحضانة تتبع لمجموعة «بيبول & بيبي» الشهيرة، التي تدير شبكة واسعة من دور الرعاية في فرنسا. وتأتي هذه الواقعة لتعيد القطاع بأكمله إلى المقصلة والمساءلة العامة، خصوصاً أن المجموعة ذاتها ارتبط اسمها بحادثة مأساوية عام 2022 أسفرت عن وفاة رضيعة بعمر 11 شهراً؛ ما يجدد اتهامات غاضبة من الأهالي والمنتقدين بأن بعض المؤسسات باتت تقدم «الربحية التجارية» على حساب أرواح الأطفال وسلامتهم.

ورغم أن السلطات طمأنت الرأي العام بأن الطفلة تجاوزت مرحلة الخطر وتماثلت للشفاء الجسدي، إلا أن الندوب النفسية وعلامات الاستفهام الكبرى لا تزال تخيم على قلوب العائلات الفرنسية.