توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد) إيران بضربة أشد قوة إذا لم تقدم عرضاً.
وقال ترمب لموقع «إكسيوس»: «إذا لم يتقدم النظام الإيراني بعرض أفضل فإنه سيتلقى ضربة أشد قسوة بكثير»، موضحاً أن الرد الإيراني غير مناسب ولم يعجبه.
وأضاف: «القيادة الإيرانية منقسمة بين معتدلين ومجانين»، مؤكداً أنه «إذا لم ترسل إيران مقترحاً جيداً سنضربها كما لم نفعل من قبل».
ونقلت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية عن ترمب قوله: «ننتظر مقترحاً آخر من إيران، وعليها أن تحذر مني»، مشدداً بالقول: «على إيران أن تخاف».
في الوقت ذاته، نقل موقع «إكسيوس» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهما: «ترمب يرغب في التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب، إلا أن رفض إيران للعديد من مطالبه وامتناعها عن تقديم تنازلات جوهرية بشأن برنامجها النووي أعاد الخيار العسكري إلى الطاولة»، مضيفين: «من المتوقع أن يعقد ترمب اجتماعاً في غرفة العمليات مع كبار أعضاء فريقه للأمن القومي (الثلاثاء) لمناقشة خيارات العمل العسكري».
في غضون ذلك، نقلت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلي عن مصادر قولها إن هجمات إيران ستكون مشتركة مع أمريكا فور منح ترمب الضوء الأخضر، موضحة أن جسراً جوياً إضافياً من الأسلحة والذخائر من أمريكا لإسرائيل وصل خلال آخر 24 ساعة الماضية.
في المقابل، قالت وسائل إعلام إيرانية إن طهران أبلغت ردها على إمكانية استئناف المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة إلى الجانب الباكستاني الليلة الماضية، بعدما تلقت مجموعة من المقترحات الأمريكية عبر وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي، الذي وصل إلى طهران السبت، والتقى اليوم الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان.
U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran today (Sunday) of a much stronger blow if it does not present an offer.
Trump told Axios: “If the Iranian regime does not come up with a better offer, it will receive a much harsher blow,” explaining that the Iranian response was inappropriate and he did not like it.
He added: “The Iranian leadership is divided between moderates and crazies,” emphasizing that “if Iran does not send a good proposal, we will hit them like never before.”
Israeli Channel 12 reported Trump saying: “We are waiting for another proposal from Iran, and it should beware of me,” stressing: “Iran should be afraid.”
At the same time, Axios reported U.S. officials saying: “Trump wants to reach an agreement to end the war, but Iran’s refusal of many of his demands and its reluctance to make significant concessions regarding its nuclear program has brought the military option back to the table,” adding: “Trump is expected to hold a meeting in the Situation Room with senior members of his national security team (on Tuesday) to discuss military action options.”
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported sources saying that Iran's attacks would be joint with the U.S. as soon as Trump gives the green light, noting that an additional air bridge of weapons and ammunition from the U.S. to Israel arrived in the last 24 hours.
In contrast, Iranian media reported that Tehran informed its response regarding the possibility of resuming negotiations with the United States to the Pakistani side last night, after receiving a set of U.S. proposals through Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who arrived in Tehran on Saturday and met today with Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian.