توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد) إيران بضربة أشد قوة إذا لم تقدم عرضاً.


وقال ترمب لموقع «إكسيوس»: «إذا لم يتقدم النظام الإيراني بعرض أفضل فإنه سيتلقى ضربة أشد قسوة بكثير»، موضحاً أن الرد الإيراني غير مناسب ولم يعجبه.


وأضاف: «القيادة الإيرانية منقسمة بين معتدلين ومجانين»، مؤكداً أنه «إذا لم ترسل إيران مقترحاً جيداً سنضربها كما لم نفعل من قبل».


ونقلت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية عن ترمب قوله: «ننتظر مقترحاً آخر من إيران، وعليها أن تحذر مني»، مشدداً بالقول: «على إيران أن تخاف».


في الوقت ذاته، نقل موقع «إكسيوس» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهما: «ترمب يرغب في التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب، إلا أن رفض إيران للعديد من مطالبه وامتناعها عن تقديم تنازلات جوهرية بشأن برنامجها النووي أعاد الخيار العسكري إلى الطاولة»، مضيفين: «من المتوقع أن يعقد ترمب اجتماعاً في غرفة العمليات مع كبار أعضاء فريقه للأمن القومي (الثلاثاء) لمناقشة خيارات العمل العسكري».


في غضون ذلك، نقلت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلي عن مصادر قولها إن هجمات إيران ستكون مشتركة مع أمريكا فور منح ترمب الضوء الأخضر، موضحة أن جسراً جوياً إضافياً من الأسلحة والذخائر من أمريكا لإسرائيل وصل خلال آخر 24 ساعة الماضية.


في المقابل، قالت وسائل إعلام إيرانية إن طهران أبلغت ردها على إمكانية استئناف المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة إلى الجانب الباكستاني الليلة الماضية، بعدما تلقت مجموعة من المقترحات الأمريكية عبر وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي، الذي وصل إلى طهران السبت، والتقى اليوم الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان.