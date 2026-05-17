U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran today (Sunday) of a much stronger blow if it does not present an offer.



Trump told Axios: “If the Iranian regime does not come up with a better offer, it will receive a much harsher blow,” explaining that the Iranian response was inappropriate and he did not like it.



He added: “The Iranian leadership is divided between moderates and crazies,” emphasizing that “if Iran does not send a good proposal, we will hit them like never before.”



Israeli Channel 12 reported Trump saying: “We are waiting for another proposal from Iran, and it should beware of me,” stressing: “Iran should be afraid.”



At the same time, Axios reported U.S. officials saying: “Trump wants to reach an agreement to end the war, but Iran’s refusal of many of his demands and its reluctance to make significant concessions regarding its nuclear program has brought the military option back to the table,” adding: “Trump is expected to hold a meeting in the Situation Room with senior members of his national security team (on Tuesday) to discuss military action options.”



Meanwhile, Israeli media reported sources saying that Iran's attacks would be joint with the U.S. as soon as Trump gives the green light, noting that an additional air bridge of weapons and ammunition from the U.S. to Israel arrived in the last 24 hours.



In contrast, Iranian media reported that Tehran informed its response regarding the possibility of resuming negotiations with the United States to the Pakistani side last night, after receiving a set of U.S. proposals through Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who arrived in Tehran on Saturday and met today with Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian.