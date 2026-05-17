تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد آل نهيان،.
وجرى خلال الاتصال الاطمئنان على إجراءات السلامة بعد الاعتداءات المُدانة التي تعرضت لها دولة الإمارات الشقيقة.
Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
During the call, they checked on the safety measures following the condemned attacks that targeted the sisterly United Arab Emirates.