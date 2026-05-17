تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد آل نهيان،.

وجرى خلال الاتصال الاطمئنان على إجراءات السلامة بعد الاعتداءات المُدانة التي تعرضت لها دولة الإمارات الشقيقة.