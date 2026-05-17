The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's strong condemnation of the attack on the sisterly United Arab Emirates using drones; which resulted in a fire breaking out outside the internal perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom emphasizes its firm rejection of these blatant attacks, which threaten the security and stability of the region, and reaffirms its solidarity with the sisterly United Arab Emirates, supporting all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its territories."