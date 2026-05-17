أدان الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، بأشد العبارات، الاعتداء الغاشم على دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة بثلاث طائرات مسيّرة استهدفت إحداها محطة براكة للطاقة النووية في منطقة الظفرة.
وأشار إلى أن هذه الاعتداءات الغادرة على محطة براكة للطاقة النووية تمثل تصعيداً خطيراً وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن واستقرار المنطقة، وانتهاكاً سافراً لجميع القوانين والأعراف الدولية المتعلقة بحماية المنشآت الحيوية والنووية، لما قد يترتب عليها من تداعيات كارثية تمس الأمن الإقليمي والدولي، وتهدد سلامة المدنيين والبيئة وإمدادات الطاقة العالمية.
وأكد على دعم دول المجلس الكامل لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في جميع الإجراءات التي تتخذها للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها، وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, strongly condemned the brutal attack on the United Arab Emirates by three drones, one of which targeted the Barakah nuclear power plant in the Al Dhafra region.
He pointed out that these treacherous attacks on the Barakah nuclear power plant represent a serious escalation and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region, as well as a blatant violation of all international laws and norms related to the protection of vital and nuclear facilities, due to the catastrophic repercussions that may affect regional and international security, and threaten the safety of civilians, the environment, and global energy supplies.
He affirmed the full support of the Council's member states for the United Arab Emirates in all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.