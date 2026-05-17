The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, strongly condemned the brutal attack on the United Arab Emirates by three drones, one of which targeted the Barakah nuclear power plant in the Al Dhafra region.

He pointed out that these treacherous attacks on the Barakah nuclear power plant represent a serious escalation and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region, as well as a blatant violation of all international laws and norms related to the protection of vital and nuclear facilities, due to the catastrophic repercussions that may affect regional and international security, and threaten the safety of civilians, the environment, and global energy supplies.

He affirmed the full support of the Council's member states for the United Arab Emirates in all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.