أدان الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، بأشد العبارات، الاعتداء الغاشم على دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة بثلاث طائرات مسيّرة استهدفت إحداها محطة براكة للطاقة النووية في منطقة الظفرة.

وأشار إلى أن هذه الاعتداءات الغادرة على محطة براكة للطاقة النووية تمثل تصعيداً خطيراً وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن واستقرار المنطقة، وانتهاكاً سافراً لجميع القوانين والأعراف الدولية المتعلقة بحماية المنشآت الحيوية والنووية، لما قد يترتب عليها من تداعيات كارثية تمس الأمن الإقليمي والدولي، وتهدد سلامة المدنيين والبيئة وإمدادات الطاقة العالمية.

وأكد على دعم دول المجلس الكامل لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في جميع الإجراءات التي تتخذها للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها، وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.