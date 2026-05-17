دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد) إيران إلى التحرك بسرعة، مؤكداً أن الوقت ينفد.


وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «بالنسبة لإيران، فالساعة تدق، ومن الأفضل لهم أن يتحركوا بسرعة، وإلا فلن يتبقى منهم شيء»، مضيفاً: «الوقت ينفد!».


وجاءت تصريحات ترمب بعد وقت قصير من تأكيدات لوسائل إعلام أمريكية وإسرائيلية أن اتصالات هاتفية جرت بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو لمناقشة استئناف الحرب على إيران.


وقالت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية إن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تحدثا هاتفياً أكثر من نصف ساعة، وناقشا إمكانية استئناف القتال في إيران، وزيارة ترمب للصين، وهو ما أكده ايضاً موقع «إكسيوس» الأمريكي.


وأوضح نتنياهو أن أعين بلاده مفتوحة على طهران، وأنها مستعدة لكل الاحتمالات.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن الجيش الإسرائيلي في حالة تأهب قصوى لاحتمال استئناف الهجمات على إيران.


وذكرت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» الإسرائيلية أن الحكومة تنتظر قرار ترمب، موضحة أن هناك مؤشرات متزايدة على أن الرئيس الأمريكي قد خلص إلى أن طهران غير مستعدة لقبول شروطه لإنهاء الحرب.


وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل تستعدان بقوة لاستئناف الأعمال العسكرية.


ويعقد نتنياهو بعد قليل اجتماعاً عاجلاً للمجلس الوزاري المصغر (الكابينت) على خلفية تزايد الحديث عن احتمال استئناف الحرب على إيران، بحسب الإذاعة الإسرائيلية الرسمية.


وبدا مضيق هرمز اليوم شبه خالٍ من حركة الملاحة، في مشهد غير معتاد عند أحد أهم الممرات البحرية لنقل الطاقة في العالم، فيما تتكدس ناقلات نفط وسفن تجارية قرب الجهة الغربية لجزيرة هرمز.


وذكرت وكالة بلومبيرغ أنها لم تسجل أي حركة عبور في مضيق هرمز اليوم، موضحة أن عدد السفن العابرة لمضيق هرمز أمس (السبت) ارتفع إلى 10 سفن مقارنة بـ5 سفن في اليوم الذي سبقه.


وأشارت إلى أن حركة الشحن التجاري عبر مضيق هرمز متوقفة إلى حد كبير مع تحركات محدودة لسفن معظمها مرتبطة بشحنات أو شركات على صلة بإيران.


في المقابل، كشفت مصادر إيرانية أن الولايات المتحدة قدمت لطهران 5 شروط ضرورية من أجل استمرار التفاوض بين البلدين، رداً على المطالب الإيرانية.


وأفصحت وكالة فارس الإيرانية عن قائمة من 5 شروط وضعتها الولايات المتحدة لبدء المفاوضات مع إيران، فيما رفعت طهران في المقابل 5 مطالب لبناء الثقة مع الجانب الأمريكي.


وحسب الوكالة، فإن الولايات المتحدة رفضت دفع أي تعويضات عن الأضرار الناجمة عن قصف الأراضي الإيرانية. وأكدت المصادر أن الجانب الأمريكي يصر على نقل 400 كيلوغرام من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب من داخل إيران إلى الولايات المتحدة. وتتمسك واشنطن بتشغيل مجموعة واحدة فقط من منشآت إيران النووية. وذكرت الوكالة أن الولايات المتحدة ترفض الإفراج عن أكثر من 25% من الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة في الخارج. وتؤكد أن مسألة إنهاء الحرب على جميع الجبهات، بما في ذلك لبنان، يجب حلها من خلال المفاوضات.


في المقابل، فإن إيران لا تزال تتمسك بالإفراج عن أموالها المجمّدة، والتعويض عن الأضرار الناجمة عن الحرب، ورفع العقوبات الدولية، وإنهاء الحرب في جميع الجبهات، خصوصاً لبنان، والاعتراف بحق السيادة الإيرانية على مضيق هرمز.