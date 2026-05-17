U.S. President Donald Trump called on Iran today (Sunday) to act quickly, emphasizing that time is running out.



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "For Iran, the clock is ticking, and it’s better for them to move quickly, or there will be nothing left of them," adding, "Time is running out!"



Trump's remarks came shortly after confirmations from U.S. and Israeli media that phone calls took place between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the resumption of war against Iran.



The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on the phone for over half an hour, discussing the possibility of resuming fighting in Iran and Trump's visit to China, which was also confirmed by the American site "Axios."



Netanyahu clarified that his country is keeping a close eye on Tehran and is prepared for all possibilities.



Israeli media reported that the Israeli army is on high alert for the possibility of resuming attacks on Iran.



The Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" stated that the government is awaiting Trump's decision, noting that there are increasing indications that the U.S. president has concluded that Tehran is not ready to accept his conditions to end the war.



The newspaper pointed out that the United States and Israel are preparing vigorously to resume military operations.



Netanyahu is set to hold an urgent meeting of the security cabinet shortly in light of the increasing discussions about the possibility of resuming war against Iran, according to the official Israeli radio.



Today, the Strait of Hormuz appeared almost empty of maritime traffic, an unusual sight at one of the world's most important energy transport corridors, while oil tankers and commercial ships are piling up near the western side of Hormuz Island.



Bloomberg reported that it did not record any transit movements in the Strait of Hormuz today, noting that the number of ships passing through the Strait yesterday (Saturday) rose to 10 ships compared to 5 ships the day before.



It indicated that commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is largely halted, with limited movements of ships mostly linked to shipments or companies associated with Iran.



In contrast, Iranian sources revealed that the United States presented Tehran with 5 necessary conditions for the continuation of negotiations between the two countries, in response to Iranian demands.



The Fars news agency disclosed a list of 5 conditions set by the United States to begin negotiations with Iran, while Tehran raised 5 demands in return to build trust with the U.S. side.



According to the agency, the United States refused to pay any compensation for the damages caused by bombing Iranian territories. Sources confirmed that the U.S. side insists on transferring 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium from inside Iran to the United States. Washington is adamant about operating only one set of Iran's nuclear facilities. The agency reported that the United States refuses to release more than 25% of Iran's frozen funds abroad. It emphasizes that the issue of ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, must be resolved through negotiations.



In contrast, Iran continues to insist on the release of its frozen funds, compensation for damages caused by the war, lifting international sanctions, and ending the war on all fronts, especially Lebanon, as well as recognition of Iran's sovereignty rights over the Strait of Hormuz.