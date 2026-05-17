كشفت معلومات استخباراتية أمريكية أن كوبا حصلت على أكثر من 300 مسيرة عسكرية، محذرة من وجود خطط لاستخدامها في مهاجمة القاعدة الأمريكية في خليج غوانتانامو، والسفن العسكرية الأمريكية، ومنطقة «كي ويست» بولاية فلوريدا، الواقعة على بُعد 90 ميلاً شمال هافانا.

ذريعة لعمل عسكري أمريكي


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي رفيع المستوى قوله: إن هذه المعلومات الاستخباراتية قد تُتخذ كذريعة لعمل عسكري أمريكي، تظهر مدى اعتبار إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لكوبا تهديداً، نظراً إلى التطورات في مجال حرب الطائرات المسيرة ووجود مستشارين عسكريين إيرانيين في هافانا.


وأضاف: «عندما نفكر في وجود هذه التقنيات على هذا القرب، وفي وجود مجموعة من الجهات الخبيثة، من جماعات إرهابية إلى عصابات مخدرات وإيرانيين وروس، فإن الأمر يُثير القلق».


وأفاد مسؤولون أمريكيون بأن كوبا تحصل على طائرات مسيّرة هجومية «ذات قدرات متفاوتة» من روسيا وإيران منذ عام 2023، وقد خزنتها في مواقع استراتيجية في أنحاء الجزيرة.

تحذير أمريكي ودعوة لحل النظام


وزار مدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية جون راتكليف، الخميس، كوبا وحذر المسؤولين هناك بوضوح من الانخراط في أي أعمال عدائية.


ودعا إلى حل نظامهم الشمولي لإنهاء العقوبات الأمريكية المرهقة، إذ تعتزم وزارة العدل، الأربعاء، الكشف عن لائحة اتهام بحق الزعيم الفعلي لكوبا راؤول كاسترو، بتهمة إصدار أوامر بإسقاط طائرة تابعة لمنظمة إغاثة مقرها ميامي تُدعى «إخوة الإنقاذ» عام 1996.


وتفاقمت المخاوف بشأن هجمات الطائرات المسيّرة على القوات الأمريكية جراء استخدام إيران لهذه الطائرات في الحرب التي بدأت في 28 فبراير الماضي.


وقدر مسؤولون أمريكيون أن ما يصل إلى 5 آلاف جندي كوبي قاتلوا إلى جانب روسيا في حرب أوكرانيا، وأن بعضهم أطلع القادة العسكريين الكوبيين على فعالية حرب الطائرات المسيّرة، وأعلنت السلطات الأمريكية أن روسيا دفعت للحكومة الكوبية نحو 25 ألف دولار عن كل جندي تم نشره في أوكرانيا.

مناقشة خطط لحرب المسيرات


وأُطيح بأحد حلفاء كوبا السابقين الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو من السلطة في 3 يناير الماضي، ومنذ الإطاحة به بدأت الولايات المتحدة بتطبيع العلاقات مع فنزويلا، واطلعت على المزيد من المعلومات حول برنامج الطائرات المسيّرة الكوبي.


ولا يعتقد المسؤولون الأمريكيون أن كوبا تشكل تهديداً وشيكاً، أو أنها تخطط بنشاط لمهاجمة المصالح الأمريكية، إلا أن معلومات الاستخبارات تشير إلى أن المسؤولين العسكريين في الجزيرة يناقشون خططاً لحرب المسيرات، تحسباً لاندلاع أعمال عدائية مع استمرار تدهور العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة.


ولا تملك كوبا القدرة على إغلاق مضيق فلوريدا بالطريقة نفسها التي شلت بها إيران حركة الملاحة في هرمز، ولا يعتقد المسؤولون الأمريكيون أن هافانا تشكل تهديداً عسكرياً بالقدر نفسه الذي كانت عليه خلال أزمة الصواريخ الكوبية عام 1962.