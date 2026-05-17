كشفت معلومات استخباراتية أمريكية أن كوبا حصلت على أكثر من 300 مسيرة عسكرية، محذرة من وجود خطط لاستخدامها في مهاجمة القاعدة الأمريكية في خليج غوانتانامو، والسفن العسكرية الأمريكية، ومنطقة «كي ويست» بولاية فلوريدا، الواقعة على بُعد 90 ميلاً شمال هافانا.
ذريعة لعمل عسكري أمريكي
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي رفيع المستوى قوله: إن هذه المعلومات الاستخباراتية قد تُتخذ كذريعة لعمل عسكري أمريكي، تظهر مدى اعتبار إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لكوبا تهديداً، نظراً إلى التطورات في مجال حرب الطائرات المسيرة ووجود مستشارين عسكريين إيرانيين في هافانا.
وأضاف: «عندما نفكر في وجود هذه التقنيات على هذا القرب، وفي وجود مجموعة من الجهات الخبيثة، من جماعات إرهابية إلى عصابات مخدرات وإيرانيين وروس، فإن الأمر يُثير القلق».
وأفاد مسؤولون أمريكيون بأن كوبا تحصل على طائرات مسيّرة هجومية «ذات قدرات متفاوتة» من روسيا وإيران منذ عام 2023، وقد خزنتها في مواقع استراتيجية في أنحاء الجزيرة.
تحذير أمريكي ودعوة لحل النظام
وزار مدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية جون راتكليف، الخميس، كوبا وحذر المسؤولين هناك بوضوح من الانخراط في أي أعمال عدائية.
ودعا إلى حل نظامهم الشمولي لإنهاء العقوبات الأمريكية المرهقة، إذ تعتزم وزارة العدل، الأربعاء، الكشف عن لائحة اتهام بحق الزعيم الفعلي لكوبا راؤول كاسترو، بتهمة إصدار أوامر بإسقاط طائرة تابعة لمنظمة إغاثة مقرها ميامي تُدعى «إخوة الإنقاذ» عام 1996.
وتفاقمت المخاوف بشأن هجمات الطائرات المسيّرة على القوات الأمريكية جراء استخدام إيران لهذه الطائرات في الحرب التي بدأت في 28 فبراير الماضي.
وقدر مسؤولون أمريكيون أن ما يصل إلى 5 آلاف جندي كوبي قاتلوا إلى جانب روسيا في حرب أوكرانيا، وأن بعضهم أطلع القادة العسكريين الكوبيين على فعالية حرب الطائرات المسيّرة، وأعلنت السلطات الأمريكية أن روسيا دفعت للحكومة الكوبية نحو 25 ألف دولار عن كل جندي تم نشره في أوكرانيا.
مناقشة خطط لحرب المسيرات
وأُطيح بأحد حلفاء كوبا السابقين الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو من السلطة في 3 يناير الماضي، ومنذ الإطاحة به بدأت الولايات المتحدة بتطبيع العلاقات مع فنزويلا، واطلعت على المزيد من المعلومات حول برنامج الطائرات المسيّرة الكوبي.
ولا يعتقد المسؤولون الأمريكيون أن كوبا تشكل تهديداً وشيكاً، أو أنها تخطط بنشاط لمهاجمة المصالح الأمريكية، إلا أن معلومات الاستخبارات تشير إلى أن المسؤولين العسكريين في الجزيرة يناقشون خططاً لحرب المسيرات، تحسباً لاندلاع أعمال عدائية مع استمرار تدهور العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة.
ولا تملك كوبا القدرة على إغلاق مضيق فلوريدا بالطريقة نفسها التي شلت بها إيران حركة الملاحة في هرمز، ولا يعتقد المسؤولون الأمريكيون أن هافانا تشكل تهديداً عسكرياً بالقدر نفسه الذي كانت عليه خلال أزمة الصواريخ الكوبية عام 1962.
U.S. intelligence information revealed that Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones, warning of plans to use them to attack the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. military ships, and the "Key West" area in Florida, located 90 miles north of Havana.
Pretext for U.S. Military Action
The Axios website quoted a senior U.S. official as saying that this intelligence could be used as a pretext for U.S. military action, highlighting how the Trump administration views Cuba as a threat, given the developments in drone warfare and the presence of Iranian military advisors in Havana.
The official added, "When we think about the presence of these technologies so close by, and the existence of a range of malign actors, from terrorist groups to drug cartels, Iranians, and Russians, it raises concerns."
U.S. officials reported that Cuba has been acquiring "variously capable" attack drones from Russia and Iran since 2023, storing them in strategic locations across the island.
U.S. Warning and Call for Regime Change
On Thursday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Cuba and clearly warned officials there against engaging in any hostile actions.
He called for the resolution of their totalitarian regime to end the burdensome U.S. sanctions, as the Justice Department intends to unveil an indictment against Cuba's effective leader Raúl Castro on Wednesday, accusing him of ordering the downing of a plane belonging to a Miami-based relief organization called "Brothers to the Rescue" in 1996.
Concerns about drone attacks on U.S. forces have intensified due to Iran's use of these drones in the war that began on February 28.
U.S. officials estimated that up to 5,000 Cuban soldiers fought alongside Russia in the Ukraine war, and some briefed Cuban military leaders on the effectiveness of drone warfare. U.S. authorities announced that Russia paid the Cuban government about $25,000 for each soldier deployed in Ukraine.
Discussion of Drone Warfare Plans
One of Cuba's former allies, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, was ousted from power on January 3, and since his removal, the United States has begun normalizing relations with Venezuela, gaining more information about the Cuban drone program.
U.S. officials do not believe that Cuba poses an imminent threat or is actively planning to attack U.S. interests, but intelligence indicates that military officials on the island are discussing plans for drone warfare in anticipation of hostilities as relations with the United States continue to deteriorate.
Cuba does not have the capability to close the Florida Strait in the same way Iran has disrupted shipping in Hormuz, and U.S. officials do not believe that Havana poses a military threat to the same extent it did during the Cuban missile crisis in 1962.