U.S. intelligence information revealed that Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones, warning of plans to use them to attack the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. military ships, and the "Key West" area in Florida, located 90 miles north of Havana.



Pretext for U.S. Military Action



The Axios website quoted a senior U.S. official as saying that this intelligence could be used as a pretext for U.S. military action, highlighting how the Trump administration views Cuba as a threat, given the developments in drone warfare and the presence of Iranian military advisors in Havana.



The official added, "When we think about the presence of these technologies so close by, and the existence of a range of malign actors, from terrorist groups to drug cartels, Iranians, and Russians, it raises concerns."



U.S. officials reported that Cuba has been acquiring "variously capable" attack drones from Russia and Iran since 2023, storing them in strategic locations across the island.



U.S. Warning and Call for Regime Change



On Thursday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Cuba and clearly warned officials there against engaging in any hostile actions.



He called for the resolution of their totalitarian regime to end the burdensome U.S. sanctions, as the Justice Department intends to unveil an indictment against Cuba's effective leader Raúl Castro on Wednesday, accusing him of ordering the downing of a plane belonging to a Miami-based relief organization called "Brothers to the Rescue" in 1996.



Concerns about drone attacks on U.S. forces have intensified due to Iran's use of these drones in the war that began on February 28.



U.S. officials estimated that up to 5,000 Cuban soldiers fought alongside Russia in the Ukraine war, and some briefed Cuban military leaders on the effectiveness of drone warfare. U.S. authorities announced that Russia paid the Cuban government about $25,000 for each soldier deployed in Ukraine.



Discussion of Drone Warfare Plans



One of Cuba's former allies, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, was ousted from power on January 3, and since his removal, the United States has begun normalizing relations with Venezuela, gaining more information about the Cuban drone program.



U.S. officials do not believe that Cuba poses an imminent threat or is actively planning to attack U.S. interests, but intelligence indicates that military officials on the island are discussing plans for drone warfare in anticipation of hostilities as relations with the United States continue to deteriorate.



Cuba does not have the capability to close the Florida Strait in the same way Iran has disrupted shipping in Hormuz, and U.S. officials do not believe that Havana poses a military threat to the same extent it did during the Cuban missile crisis in 1962.