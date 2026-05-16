The Ministry of Interior emphasized that a foreigner who delays leaving after the expiration of their granted entry visa will be punished with a fine of up to 50,000 riyals, imprisonment for up to (6) months, and deportation.

The Ministry of Interior urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah. Violating these regulations exposes offenders to legal penalties.

It called for reporting violators promptly via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in other regions of the Kingdom.