The General Manager of Jeddah Radio, the prominent broadcaster Salama Al-Zaid, celebrated the wedding of his daughter to engineer Raed Al-Ahmadi yesterday (Friday) in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, with the presence of a number of figures from the artistic and media communities, along with a group of family, friends, and colleagues who shared in the joy of both families on this happy occasion, offering congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds and wishing them a happy and stable married life.



Salama Al-Zaid expressed his overwhelming happiness at his daughter's wedding, thanking and appreciating everyone who attended and shared in their joy, as well as everyone who offered congratulations on this occasion.



Everyone wished the newlyweds success and happiness, and prayed that God bless them with a life filled with love and joy.