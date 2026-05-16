احتفل مدير عام إذاعات جدة كبير المذيعين سابقاً سلامة الزيد بزواج ابنته من المهندس رائد الأحمدي أمس (الجمعة) في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بجدة، بحضور عدد من الوسطين الفني والإعلامي ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء والزملاء الذين شاركوا الأسرتين فرحتهما بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، مقدمين التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين ومتمنين لهما حياة زوجية سعيدة ومستقرة.
وعبّر سلامة الزيد عن سعادته الغامرة بزفاف ابنته، مقدماً شكره وتقديره لكل من حضر وشاركهم فرحتهم، ولكل من قدّم التهاني بهذه المناسبة.
وتمنى الجميع للعروسين التوفيق والسعادة وأن يرزقهما الله حياة ملؤها المحبة والسعادة.
The General Manager of Jeddah Radio, the prominent broadcaster Salama Al-Zaid, celebrated the wedding of his daughter to engineer Raed Al-Ahmadi yesterday (Friday) in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, with the presence of a number of figures from the artistic and media communities, along with a group of family, friends, and colleagues who shared in the joy of both families on this happy occasion, offering congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds and wishing them a happy and stable married life.
Salama Al-Zaid expressed his overwhelming happiness at his daughter's wedding, thanking and appreciating everyone who attended and shared in their joy, as well as everyone who offered congratulations on this occasion.
Everyone wished the newlyweds success and happiness, and prayed that God bless them with a life filled with love and joy.