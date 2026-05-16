احتفل مدير عام إذاعات جدة كبير المذيعين سابقاً سلامة الزيد بزواج ابنته من المهندس رائد الأحمدي أمس (الجمعة) في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بجدة، بحضور عدد من الوسطين الفني والإعلامي ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء والزملاء الذين شاركوا الأسرتين فرحتهما بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، مقدمين التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين ومتمنين لهما حياة زوجية سعيدة ومستقرة.


وعبّر سلامة الزيد عن سعادته الغامرة بزفاف ابنته، مقدماً شكره وتقديره لكل من حضر وشاركهم فرحتهم، ولكل من قدّم التهاني بهذه المناسبة.


وتمنى الجميع للعروسين التوفيق والسعادة وأن يرزقهما الله حياة ملؤها المحبة والسعادة.