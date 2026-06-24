The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Wednesday) that the weather will remain hot to very hot in the Eastern region and parts of the Riyadh region, while the effect of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue in parts of those areas, as well as in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, Medina, Mecca, and the coastal road leading to Jazan. The opportunity for thunderstorms accompanied by active winds remains possible in parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Mecca regions.

The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea will be from the north to the northwest at a speed of (20 - 45) km/h in the northern and central parts, and from the northwest to the west at a speed of (10 - 32) km/h, reaching (45) km/h with the formation of rainy thunderclouds in the southern part. The wave height will range from one to two meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of rainy thunderclouds in the southern part. The sea condition will be light to moderate with waves becoming choppy in the southern part due to the formation of rainy thunderclouds.

In the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds will be from the southwest to the northwest at a speed of (10 - 32) km/h, shifting in the evening to the north to northwest at a speed of (20 - 42) km/h in the northern and central parts, and from the southeast to the northeast at a speed of (10 - 25) km/h in the southern part. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part. The sea condition will be light to moderate in the northern and central parts and light in the southern part.