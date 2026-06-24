تشهد فرنسا واحدة من أشد موجات الحر خلال السنوات الأخيرة، في ظل ارتفاع غير مسبوق في درجات الحرارة ما دفع السلطات إلى إعلان حالة التأهب القصوى (الإنذار الأحمر) في 58 مقاطعة اعتبارًا من ظهر اليوم (الأربعاء)، وسط حرائق غابات وانقطاعات للكهرباء وتعطل خدمات حيوية، في مشهد يعكس الضغوط المتزايدة التي يفرضها التغير المناخي على البنية التحتية والخدمات العامة.

وفي تطور لافت، حذّرت وزيرة التحول البيئي الفرنسية مونيك باربو من أن البلاد تقف أمام ما وصفته بـ«جدار من الاستثمارات» الضرورية لمواجهة آثار التغير المناخي والتكيف مع موجات الحر المتكررة.
موجة الحر تضرب فرنسا بقوة.. 58 مقاطعة في حالة تأهب و68 ألف منزل بدون كهرباء

وقالت الوزيرة، في تصريحات إذاعية، إن فرنسا مطالبة بالإسراع في تنفيذ إجراءات التكيف المناخي، مؤكدة أن المرحلة القادمة ستتطلب استثمارات ضخمة لمواجهة الواقع المناخي الجديد.
موجة الحر تضرب فرنسا بقوة.. 58 مقاطعة في حالة تأهب و68 ألف منزل بدون كهرباء

آلاف المنازل بلا كهرباء

وأعلنت السلطات المحلية أن نحو 68 ألف منزل في جنوب إقليم فينيستير انقطع عنها التيار الكهربائي صباح الأربعاء، نتيجة عطل أصاب أحد محولات شبكة الكهرباء الوطنية بسبب الارتفاع الشديد في درجات الحرارة.

وأكدت المحافظة أن الحادثة لم تسفر عن أي إصابات، لكنه يعكس حجم الضغط الذي تتعرض له البنية التحتية للطاقة خلال موجة الحر الحالية.
موجة الحر تضرب فرنسا بقوة.. 58 مقاطعة في حالة تأهب و68 ألف منزل بدون كهرباء

حرائق غابات تتوسع جنوب وغرب البلاد

وفي إقليم لو-إي-غارون، اندلع حريقان للغابات داخل منطقة مصنفة ضمن الإنذار الأحمر، حيث التهم الحريق الأول نحو 5 هكتارات وتمت السيطرة عليه، بينما استمر الحريق الثاني في الانتشار بعدما أتى على 87 هكتارًا حتى مساء الثلاثاء.

وتقع بؤرتا الحريق بالقرب من قرية بوسيس الصغيرة الواقعة ضمن كتلة غابات لاند دو غاسكوني، إحدى أكبر المناطق الغابية في جنوب غرب فرنسا.

وفي إقليم مين-إي-لوار، أعلنت السلطات احتراق نحو 97 هكتارًا من الغابات، بينما واصلت فرق الإطفاء عملياتها طوال الليل للسيطرة على النيران.

ودُفع إلى موقع الحريق 45 آلية و147 عنصر إطفاء، فيما أكدت السلطات أن أحد أطراف الحريق تم احتواؤه، مع تباطؤ وتيرة انتشاره خلال الساعات الأخيرة.
موجة الحر تضرب فرنسا بقوة.. 58 مقاطعة في حالة تأهب و68 ألف منزل بدون كهرباء

توسيع الإنذار الأحمر إلى 58 مقاطعة

وأعلنت هيئة الأرصاد الفرنسية رفع مستوى الإنذار إلى اللون الأحمر في 58 مقاطعة بسبب موجة الحر، بينما بقيت 31 مقاطعة أخرى تحت الإنذار البرتقالي.

وشمل التوسيع الجديد مناطق إضافية شمال البلاد، بينها إين والسوم والشمال وبا دو كاليه.

تعطل مستشفى

وفي تداعيات مباشرة للحرارة المرتفعة، تعرض مستشفى بوفيه لعطل في أنظمة التكييف والتبريد أدى إلى شلل غرفة العمليات لأكثر من 24 ساعة.

واضطرت إدارة المستشفى إلى تحويل المرضى الذين يحتاجون إلى تدخلات عاجلة إلى مؤسسات صحية أخرى، كما أغلقت مؤقتًا غرف الولادة، في حين أُعيدت جدولة العمليات غير العاجلة.

مأساة في بلجيكا خلال موجة الحر

وفي حادث مأساوي مرتبط بارتفاع درجات الحرارة، لقي مراهقان يبلغان 17 عامًا مصرعهما غرقًا أثناء السباحة في بحيرة صناعية شرق بلجيكا.

ووفق السلطات البلجيكية، وقعت الحادثة بعدما حاول خمسة شبان تجاهل قرار حظر السباحة في منطقة «البحيرة الزرقاء»، قبل أن يعجز اثنان منهم عن العودة إلى الشاطئ.

وتأتي هذه التطورات بينما تواصل موجة الحر الاستثنائية التأثير على أجزاء واسعة من أوروبا، وسط تحذيرات متزايدة من تداعيات التغير المناخي على الحياة اليومية والبنية التحتية والخدمات الأساسية.