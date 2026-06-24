موجة الحر تضرب فرنسا بقوة.. 58 مقاطعة في حالة تأهب و68 ألف منزل بدون كهرباء

تشهد فرنسا واحدة من أشد موجات الحر خلال السنوات الأخيرة، في ظل ارتفاع غير مسبوق في درجات الحرارة ما دفع السلطات إلى إعلان حالة التأهب القصوى (الإنذار الأحمر) في 58 مقاطعة اعتبارًا من ظهر اليوم (الأربعاء)، وسط حرائق غابات وانقطاعات للكهرباء وتعطل خدمات حيوية، في مشهد يعكس الضغوط المتزايدة التي يفرضها التغير المناخي على البنية التحتية والخدمات العامة.
وفي تطور لافت، حذّرت وزيرة التحول البيئي الفرنسية مونيك باربو من أن البلاد تقف أمام ما وصفته بـ«جدار من الاستثمارات» الضرورية لمواجهة آثار التغير المناخي والتكيف مع موجات الحر المتكررة.
وقالت الوزيرة، في تصريحات إذاعية، إن فرنسا مطالبة بالإسراع في تنفيذ إجراءات التكيف المناخي، مؤكدة أن المرحلة القادمة ستتطلب استثمارات ضخمة لمواجهة الواقع المناخي الجديد.
آلاف المنازل بلا كهرباء
وأعلنت السلطات المحلية أن نحو 68 ألف منزل في جنوب إقليم فينيستير انقطع عنها التيار الكهربائي صباح الأربعاء، نتيجة عطل أصاب أحد محولات شبكة الكهرباء الوطنية بسبب الارتفاع الشديد في درجات الحرارة.
وأكدت المحافظة أن الحادثة لم تسفر عن أي إصابات، لكنه يعكس حجم الضغط الذي تتعرض له البنية التحتية للطاقة خلال موجة الحر الحالية.
حرائق غابات تتوسع جنوب وغرب البلاد
وفي إقليم لو-إي-غارون، اندلع حريقان للغابات داخل منطقة مصنفة ضمن الإنذار الأحمر، حيث التهم الحريق الأول نحو 5 هكتارات وتمت السيطرة عليه، بينما استمر الحريق الثاني في الانتشار بعدما أتى على 87 هكتارًا حتى مساء الثلاثاء.
وتقع بؤرتا الحريق بالقرب من قرية بوسيس الصغيرة الواقعة ضمن كتلة غابات لاند دو غاسكوني، إحدى أكبر المناطق الغابية في جنوب غرب فرنسا.
وفي إقليم مين-إي-لوار، أعلنت السلطات احتراق نحو 97 هكتارًا من الغابات، بينما واصلت فرق الإطفاء عملياتها طوال الليل للسيطرة على النيران.
ودُفع إلى موقع الحريق 45 آلية و147 عنصر إطفاء، فيما أكدت السلطات أن أحد أطراف الحريق تم احتواؤه، مع تباطؤ وتيرة انتشاره خلال الساعات الأخيرة.
توسيع الإنذار الأحمر إلى 58 مقاطعة
وأعلنت هيئة الأرصاد الفرنسية رفع مستوى الإنذار إلى اللون الأحمر في 58 مقاطعة بسبب موجة الحر، بينما بقيت 31 مقاطعة أخرى تحت الإنذار البرتقالي.
وشمل التوسيع الجديد مناطق إضافية شمال البلاد، بينها إين والسوم والشمال وبا دو كاليه.
تعطل مستشفى
وفي تداعيات مباشرة للحرارة المرتفعة، تعرض مستشفى بوفيه لعطل في أنظمة التكييف والتبريد أدى إلى شلل غرفة العمليات لأكثر من 24 ساعة.
واضطرت إدارة المستشفى إلى تحويل المرضى الذين يحتاجون إلى تدخلات عاجلة إلى مؤسسات صحية أخرى، كما أغلقت مؤقتًا غرف الولادة، في حين أُعيدت جدولة العمليات غير العاجلة.
مأساة في بلجيكا خلال موجة الحر
وفي حادث مأساوي مرتبط بارتفاع درجات الحرارة، لقي مراهقان يبلغان 17 عامًا مصرعهما غرقًا أثناء السباحة في بحيرة صناعية شرق بلجيكا.
ووفق السلطات البلجيكية، وقعت الحادثة بعدما حاول خمسة شبان تجاهل قرار حظر السباحة في منطقة «البحيرة الزرقاء»، قبل أن يعجز اثنان منهم عن العودة إلى الشاطئ.
وتأتي هذه التطورات بينما تواصل موجة الحر الاستثنائية التأثير على أجزاء واسعة من أوروبا، وسط تحذيرات متزايدة من تداعيات التغير المناخي على الحياة اليومية والبنية التحتية والخدمات الأساسية.
France is experiencing one of the most severe heatwaves in recent years, with unprecedented rises in temperatures prompting authorities to declare a state of maximum alert (red alert) in 58 departments starting from this afternoon (Wednesday), amid wildfires, power outages, and disruptions to vital services, reflecting the increasing pressures that climate change is imposing on infrastructure and public services.
In a notable development, French Minister for Ecological Transition, Bérangère Couillard, warned that the country is facing what she described as a "wall of necessary investments" to address the impacts of climate change and adapt to recurring heatwaves.
The minister stated in radio remarks that France must accelerate the implementation of climate adaptation measures, emphasizing that the upcoming phase will require massive investments to confront the new climate reality.
Thousands of homes without electricity
Local authorities announced that around 68,000 homes in the southern Finistère region lost electricity on Wednesday morning due to a malfunction in one of the national electricity grid transformers caused by the extreme heat.
The prefecture confirmed that the incident resulted in no injuries, but it reflects the pressure on energy infrastructure during the current heatwave.
Wildfires spreading in the south and west of the country
In the Lot-et-Garonne region, two wildfires broke out within an area classified under red alert, with the first fire consuming about 5 hectares and being brought under control, while the second fire continued to spread, having burned 87 hectares by Tuesday evening.
The fire hotspots are located near the small village of Boussés, which is part of the Landes de Gascogne forest, one of the largest forested areas in southwestern France.
In the Maine-et-Loire region, authorities reported that around 97 hectares of forest had burned, while firefighting teams continued their operations throughout the night to control the flames.
A total of 45 vehicles and 147 firefighters were dispatched to the fire site, with authorities confirming that one side of the fire had been contained, as the rate of its spread slowed in recent hours.
Expansion of the red alert to 58 departments
The French meteorological agency announced the elevation of the alert level to red in 58 departments due to the heatwave, while 31 other departments remained under orange alert.
The new expansion included additional areas in the north of the country, including Aisne, Somme, Nord, and Pas-de-Calais.
Hospital disruption
As a direct consequence of the high temperatures, the Beauvais hospital experienced a failure in its air conditioning and cooling systems, leading to the shutdown of the operating room for more than 24 hours.
The hospital management had to transfer patients needing urgent interventions to other healthcare facilities, while temporarily closing the maternity wards and rescheduling non-urgent surgeries.
Tragedy in Belgium during the heatwave
In a tragic incident related to the rising temperatures, two 17-year-old teenagers drowned while swimming in an artificial lake in eastern Belgium.
According to Belgian authorities, the incident occurred after five young people attempted to ignore a swimming ban in the "Blue Lake" area, before two of them were unable to return to the shore.
These developments come as the exceptional heatwave continues to impact large parts of Europe, amid increasing warnings about the implications of climate change on daily life, infrastructure, and essential services.