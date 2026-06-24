موجة الحر تضرب فرنسا بقوة.. 58 مقاطعة في حالة تأهب و68 ألف منزل بدون كهرباء

France is experiencing one of the most severe heatwaves in recent years, with unprecedented rises in temperatures prompting authorities to declare a state of maximum alert (red alert) in 58 departments starting from this afternoon (Wednesday), amid wildfires, power outages, and disruptions to vital services, reflecting the increasing pressures that climate change is imposing on infrastructure and public services.

In a notable development, French Minister for Ecological Transition, Bérangère Couillard, warned that the country is facing what she described as a "wall of necessary investments" to address the impacts of climate change and adapt to recurring heatwaves.



The minister stated in radio remarks that France must accelerate the implementation of climate adaptation measures, emphasizing that the upcoming phase will require massive investments to confront the new climate reality.



Thousands of homes without electricity

Local authorities announced that around 68,000 homes in the southern Finistère region lost electricity on Wednesday morning due to a malfunction in one of the national electricity grid transformers caused by the extreme heat.

The prefecture confirmed that the incident resulted in no injuries, but it reflects the pressure on energy infrastructure during the current heatwave.



Wildfires spreading in the south and west of the country

In the Lot-et-Garonne region, two wildfires broke out within an area classified under red alert, with the first fire consuming about 5 hectares and being brought under control, while the second fire continued to spread, having burned 87 hectares by Tuesday evening.

The fire hotspots are located near the small village of Boussés, which is part of the Landes de Gascogne forest, one of the largest forested areas in southwestern France.

In the Maine-et-Loire region, authorities reported that around 97 hectares of forest had burned, while firefighting teams continued their operations throughout the night to control the flames.

A total of 45 vehicles and 147 firefighters were dispatched to the fire site, with authorities confirming that one side of the fire had been contained, as the rate of its spread slowed in recent hours.



Expansion of the red alert to 58 departments

The French meteorological agency announced the elevation of the alert level to red in 58 departments due to the heatwave, while 31 other departments remained under orange alert.

The new expansion included additional areas in the north of the country, including Aisne, Somme, Nord, and Pas-de-Calais.

Hospital disruption

As a direct consequence of the high temperatures, the Beauvais hospital experienced a failure in its air conditioning and cooling systems, leading to the shutdown of the operating room for more than 24 hours.

The hospital management had to transfer patients needing urgent interventions to other healthcare facilities, while temporarily closing the maternity wards and rescheduling non-urgent surgeries.

Tragedy in Belgium during the heatwave

In a tragic incident related to the rising temperatures, two 17-year-old teenagers drowned while swimming in an artificial lake in eastern Belgium.

According to Belgian authorities, the incident occurred after five young people attempted to ignore a swimming ban in the "Blue Lake" area, before two of them were unable to return to the shore.

These developments come as the exceptional heatwave continues to impact large parts of Europe, amid increasing warnings about the implications of climate change on daily life, infrastructure, and essential services.