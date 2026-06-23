كشف رئيس مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الفنان حسين فهمي كواليس إلغاء تكريم الزعيم عادل إمام في إحدى الدورات السابقة للمهرجان، مشيراً إلى أن القرار تسبب في فتور العلاقة بينهما فترة، قبل أن تعود المياه إلى مجاريها ويتصالح الثنائي لاحقاً.
إلغاء التكريم
وأوضح فهمي بأنه بعد الاتفاق على تكريم عادل إمام، فوجئ بإبلاغه بأن الزعيم سيكون خارج البلاد في موعد الحفل، ما دفعه إلى اتخاذ قرار إلغاء التكريم، وهو ما أحزن عادل إمام ودفعه إلى مقاطعته فترة، قبل أن ينتهي الخلاف ويجمعهما العمل مجدداً في فيلم «اللعب مع الكبار».
وأكد حسين فهمي صحة قراره، مستشهداً بتجربة تكريم الفنان الراحل فؤاد المهندس، قائلاً: «الناس وقفت لفؤاد المهندس ربع ساعة بتصفق، ودي الحلاوة».
وأضاف: «نجل الفنان الراحل فؤاد المهندس أخبرني بأن هذا التكريم رفع من روحه المعنوية وشجعه على ممارسة الرياضة قبل أيام من الحفل».
شخصية العام
وسبق للفنان حسين فهمي استلام جائزة شخصية العام السينمائية العربية من مركز السينما العربية، خلال حفل جوائز النقاد للأفلام العربية على هامش مهرجان كان السينمائي الدولي 2026 في دورته الـ79.
The President of the Cairo International Film Festival, artist Hussein Fahmy, revealed the behind-the-scenes story of the cancellation of the tribute to the icon Adel Imam in one of the previous editions of the festival, noting that the decision caused a cooling of their relationship for a while, before things returned to normal and the two reconciled later.
Cancellation of the Tribute
Fahmy explained that after agreeing to honor Adel Imam, he was surprised to be informed that the icon would be out of the country on the day of the ceremony, which led him to make the decision to cancel the tribute. This saddened Adel Imam and caused him to cut off contact for a period, before the disagreement ended and they worked together again in the film "Playing with the Big Boys."
Hussein Fahmy affirmed the validity of his decision, citing the experience of honoring the late artist Fouad El-Mohandes, saying: "People stood for Fouad El-Mohandes for a quarter of an hour applauding, and that’s the sweetness."
He added: "The son of the late artist Fouad El-Mohandes told me that this tribute lifted his spirits and encouraged him to exercise days before the ceremony."
Personality of the Year
Previously, artist Hussein Fahmy received the Arab Cinema Personality of the Year award from the Arab Cinema Center during the Critics' Awards for Arab Films on the sidelines of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in its 79th edition.