كشف رئيس مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الفنان حسين فهمي كواليس إلغاء تكريم الزعيم عادل إمام في إحدى الدورات السابقة للمهرجان، مشيراً إلى أن القرار تسبب في فتور العلاقة بينهما فترة، قبل أن تعود المياه إلى مجاريها ويتصالح الثنائي لاحقاً.

إلغاء التكريم

وأوضح فهمي بأنه بعد الاتفاق على تكريم عادل إمام، فوجئ بإبلاغه بأن الزعيم سيكون خارج البلاد في موعد الحفل، ما دفعه إلى اتخاذ قرار إلغاء التكريم، وهو ما أحزن عادل إمام ودفعه إلى مقاطعته فترة، قبل أن ينتهي الخلاف ويجمعهما العمل مجدداً في فيلم «اللعب مع الكبار».

وأكد حسين فهمي صحة قراره، مستشهداً بتجربة تكريم الفنان الراحل فؤاد المهندس، قائلاً: «الناس وقفت لفؤاد المهندس ربع ساعة بتصفق، ودي الحلاوة».

وأضاف: «نجل الفنان الراحل فؤاد المهندس أخبرني بأن هذا التكريم رفع من روحه المعنوية وشجعه على ممارسة الرياضة قبل أيام من الحفل».

شخصية العام

وسبق للفنان حسين فهمي استلام جائزة شخصية العام السينمائية العربية من مركز السينما العربية، خلال حفل جوائز النقاد للأفلام العربية على هامش مهرجان كان السينمائي الدولي 2026 في دورته الـ79.