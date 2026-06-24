ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية بمديرية أمن الجيزة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، القبض على فنان شاب شهير الذي يدعي (ع.ا)، بعد تلقيها بلاغات من عدد من المواطنين يتهمونه بالنصب والاحتيال بالإضافة إلى استيلاء على مبالغ ضخمة، بدعوى توظيفها في مشروعات استثمارية وهمية.

استغلال الشهرة

وأوضحت التحريات أن المتهم اعتمد على شهرته في الوسط الفني ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي لكسب ثقة الضحايا، حيث روج لفكرة وجود شركة تعمل في مجالي التطوير العقاري والإنتاج الفني، مع وعود بعوائد مالية كبيرة.

اكتشاف الخداع

وتبين لاحقًا أن المشروعات التي جرى الترويج لها غير حقيقية، ما دفع الضحايا لتقديم بلاغات بعد اكتشافهم تعرضهم لعملية نصب منظمة وفقدان أموالهم بالكامل.

القبض على المتهم واستكمال التحقيقات

وعقب تقنين الإجراءات، تمكنت قوات الأمن من ضبط الفنان (ع.ا) داخل محل إقامته، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه، في الوقت الذي تتواصل فيه التحقيقات لكشف ملابسات الواقعة بالكامل.