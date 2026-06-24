The Egyptian security forces in the Giza Security Directorate arrested a famous young artist today (Wednesday), who goes by the name (A.A), after receiving reports from several citizens accusing him of fraud and embezzlement, in addition to seizing large sums of money under the pretext of investing them in fictitious investment projects.

Exploiting Fame

Investigations revealed that the accused relied on his fame in the artistic community and social media platforms to gain the trust of the victims, promoting the idea of a company operating in the fields of real estate development and artistic production, with promises of significant financial returns.

Discovery of Deception

It later became clear that the projects being promoted were not real, prompting the victims to file reports after discovering they had fallen victim to an organized fraud and lost all their money.

Arrest of the Accused and Continuation of Investigations

After legal procedures were taken, the security forces managed to apprehend the artist (A.A) at his residence, and the necessary legal actions were taken against him, while investigations continue to uncover the full circumstances of the incident.