ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية بمديرية أمن الجيزة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، القبض على فنان شاب شهير الذي يدعي (ع.ا)، بعد تلقيها بلاغات من عدد من المواطنين يتهمونه بالنصب والاحتيال بالإضافة إلى استيلاء على مبالغ ضخمة، بدعوى توظيفها في مشروعات استثمارية وهمية.
استغلال الشهرة
وأوضحت التحريات أن المتهم اعتمد على شهرته في الوسط الفني ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي لكسب ثقة الضحايا، حيث روج لفكرة وجود شركة تعمل في مجالي التطوير العقاري والإنتاج الفني، مع وعود بعوائد مالية كبيرة.
اكتشاف الخداع
وتبين لاحقًا أن المشروعات التي جرى الترويج لها غير حقيقية، ما دفع الضحايا لتقديم بلاغات بعد اكتشافهم تعرضهم لعملية نصب منظمة وفقدان أموالهم بالكامل.
القبض على المتهم واستكمال التحقيقات
وعقب تقنين الإجراءات، تمكنت قوات الأمن من ضبط الفنان (ع.ا) داخل محل إقامته، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه، في الوقت الذي تتواصل فيه التحقيقات لكشف ملابسات الواقعة بالكامل.
The Egyptian security forces in the Giza Security Directorate arrested a famous young artist today (Wednesday), who goes by the name (A.A), after receiving reports from several citizens accusing him of fraud and embezzlement, in addition to seizing large sums of money under the pretext of investing them in fictitious investment projects.
Exploiting Fame
Investigations revealed that the accused relied on his fame in the artistic community and social media platforms to gain the trust of the victims, promoting the idea of a company operating in the fields of real estate development and artistic production, with promises of significant financial returns.
Discovery of Deception
It later became clear that the projects being promoted were not real, prompting the victims to file reports after discovering they had fallen victim to an organized fraud and lost all their money.
Arrest of the Accused and Continuation of Investigations
After legal procedures were taken, the security forces managed to apprehend the artist (A.A) at his residence, and the necessary legal actions were taken against him, while investigations continue to uncover the full circumstances of the incident.