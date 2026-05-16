The decision to close a number of private sector schools has raised widespread questions among parents, school owners, specialists, and those interested in educational affairs. "Okaz" sheds light in this investigation on the reasons for the closures and the mechanisms for addressing violations, in light of the Ministry of Education's cancellation of licenses for several private schools all at once; while confirming its commitment to ensuring that students are not affected, after allowing transferred students the option to register directly in public schools or move to other private schools according to their preferences.

Many parents believe that the decision to close "all at once" may negatively impact their sons and daughters in schools due to the new transition to an educational environment that may be different. Media figure Dawood Al-Sharyan criticized the closure decision in a tweet on "X," commenting: "These are schools, not restaurants, and it is a mistake to close them this way. Was there any consideration for the students who were transferred, the impact on them, and the overcrowding in other schools? Was there any consideration for the teachers?"

Al-Ajmi to "Okaz": We gave them sufficient opportunities to rectify

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Mona Al-Ajmi, emphasized through "Okaz" that the ministry continuously monitors the commitment of private education institutions to regulatory and educational requirements in coordination with the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety of performance and the stability of the educational process. She stated that the measures taken are in accordance with a gradual regulatory approach that gives schools sufficient opportunities to rectify their situations without affecting the students.

Al-Ajmi added that the ministry is working with families to ensure that students transition to suitable alternative schools easily, while monitoring the conditions of educational staff, especially Saudi teachers, which supports the stability of the educational field. She stressed that the ministry deals firmly with any violations that affect the safety and security of students or violate licensing requirements.

The spokesperson concluded by affirming that the ministry continues its supervisory and regulatory work to enhance the quality of the educational environment and improve the efficiency of services, contributing to creating an attractive educational and investment environment.

What are the requirements for private educational buildings?

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing has issued new requirements for private educational buildings, which include regulatory and architectural controls covering the location of the building, its areas, and operational standards. Among these is that the building must be on two streets, with the width of one of them not less than 25 meters, and setting the minimum area per student at 4 square meters in kindergartens and 5 square meters in educational complexes. The General Directorate of Civil Defense also requires compliance with the Saudi Building Code, which includes providing advanced fire alarm and extinguishing systems, safe emergency exits, fire-resistant stairs, and separating classrooms as independent fire zones.

Owners resorted to the courts

Several owners of private schools expressed their reservations about the recent closure decisions, confirming that some regulatory procedures need more clarity and gradual implementation to ensure the continuity of private schools. One of them explained to "Okaz" that the challenges related to licenses for non-educational buildings have been ongoing for years, despite previously allowing their continuation on the condition of obtaining a Civil Defense certificate.

He indicated that notifications of license expirations reached some investors late, and that linking the issuance of a safety certificate to the "Baladi" platform represents a significant challenge, as it is impossible to obtain a safety certificate without a municipal license, even when meeting Civil Defense requirements. He called for not applying the new requirements retroactively to previously licensed schools.

He pointed out that some owners resorted to administrative courts and obtained rulings to cancel the closure decisions, emphasizing that balancing investment and compliance with regulations requires clarity in the regulations and early notification of investors, with the involvement of relevant authorities in formulating decisions.

An unjust decision for investors and students

Dr. Dhafra Al-Qahtani considered the decision to close schools that meet licensing requirements unjust to both investors and students, and that the decision may confuse families and affect the stability of the educational process. She explained that the main challenges lie in the difficulty of municipal requirements, high real estate prices, and the low annual subsidies for private schools. She added that some schools face issues with Civil Defense licenses and capacity, leading to overcrowding that affects the quality of education. She affirmed that the partnership between the ministry and investors exists, but it needs more support and a reconsideration of some regulatory aspects to ensure the continuity of schools and improve the quality of education.

Parents: The sudden transition... is a problem!

Several parents expressed to "Okaz" their concerns about their children's sudden transition to other schools, confirming that this causes confusion and difficulty in adapting to the new educational environment. According to Mohammed Saeed Al-Ahmari, some families faced difficulties in quickly identifying suitable alternatives, while Hala Al-Ghamdi pointed out that transferring her daughters to a distant school without sufficient clarification caused confusion for the family and difficulties in transportation, in addition to a clear psychological impact on them, prompting the family to move to another neighborhood close to a public school. Awaif Abdulkhaleq emphasized the need for the ministry to intervene quickly to ensure that students are transferred in a way that preserves their safety and psychological stability, while Shahra Al-Ghamdi stressed the importance of finding urgent solutions to prevent students from being affected psychologically or academically, along with enhancing supervision of private schools. Bashayer Al-Sulaimani expressed her appreciation for the ministry's efforts to protect students' safety, while parent Abu Deem Al-Ghamdi stated that he did not face similar problems, attributing this to the ministry's commitment to providing essential services.

The decision is gradual and correct

Experts confirmed to "Okaz" that the Ministry of Education's decision to cancel the licenses of non-compliant schools falls within its regulatory responsibilities to protect students and ensure the quality of the educational environment. According to educational consultant Abdul Latif Al-Hamadi, the decision goes through gradual oversight stages that include monitoring, warning, and granting opportunities for correction, emphasizing that safety and operational licensing requirements are fundamental and cannot be compromised.

He pointed out that the ministry is keen on ensuring students' education continues without interruption by providing suitable alternatives, and that these steps align with the objectives of "Vision 2030" in raising the quality of education, stressing the importance of compliance with Civil Defense requirements, such as operational licenses, safety certificates, alarm and extinguishing systems, emergency exits, and appropriate capacity.

For her part, Dr. Izzah Al-Subaie affirmed that the media is a key partner in developing education, noting that school closures do not happen suddenly but follow stages of monitoring and warning. She added that the safety of students and the quality of the educational environment cannot be compromised, and that compliance with requirements is a condition for the continuity of any educational institution.

Convey the image objectively!

International coach Omar Al-Sha'shi Al-Zahrani described the decisions as reflecting the authorities' concern for students' safety and raising the quality of the educational environment, praising the community's awareness and ability to adapt to regulatory procedures.

Education specialist Dr. Zaid Al-Khamshi added that closing non-compliant schools is a step aimed at protecting the quality of education, and that the role of professional media is to convey the image objectively, affirming that the ministry has enhanced transparency by clarifying the reasons for the closures and the rights of students afterward.

Reconsider the complete closure

Educator "Sh. A. Y" warned that closing some schools could lead to overcrowding in public schools and affect capacity, calling for a reconsideration of some decisions that do not warrant— in her view— complete closure.

Social specialist Amira Al-Zahrani explained that sudden closures may cause anxiety and a loss of belonging among students, especially younger ones, emphasizing the importance of the role of families and receiving schools in supporting them psychologically and socially, and providing a welcoming environment that helps them integrate.

Improved level of transparency

Associate Professor in the Department of Media and Communication at King Khalid University, Dr. Abdullah Ali Al-Marri, emphasized that the Ministry of Education has dealt with the file of closing non-compliant schools responsibly, through the application of regulations and protection of students' rights and ensuring the quality of the educational environment, pointing out that the decisions reflect the regulatory authorities' concern for raising the efficiency of private education. He explained that the rapid spread of news through social media represents a global challenge, despite the improvement in the level of transparency and official interaction in recent years, calling for the development of institutional communication and providing information early to limit inaccurate speculations.

Quick clarification for public opinion

The media figure Khaldoun Al-Saeedan believes that social media has made news dissemination faster, but it has also increased the spread of inaccurate information due to weak media coordination among some authorities. He stressed the need to activate the role of the official spokesperson, especially in decisions that affect the community, considering that the Ministry of Education's decision required a quick clarification for public opinion.

Legitimate regulatory action

Legal consultant lawyer Saeed Ali Al-Husseini Al-Shahrani emphasized through "Okaz" that the decisions to close private schools in such cases are not considered arbitrary actions by the administration, but rather legitimate regulatory actions taken by the relevant authorities when it is proven that there are no valid licenses, or the absence of safety requirements, or the continuation of educational activities within unqualified buildings.

Al-Shahrani confirmed that the closure may be an administrative action, but that does not negate the civil or labor responsibility towards the school owner or operator when it is proven that harm occurred and the elements of tort liability stipulated by law are present, which consist of error, damage, and a causal relationship.

Do they have the right to compensation?

Al-Husseini confirmed that parents and students have the legal right to claim compensation from the violating school, not from the administrative authorities, if it is proven that the school caused direct harm through its error, such as missing part of the educational benefit, or collecting fees without providing actual service, or bearing urgent transfer costs to an alternative school. He clarified that compensation is not granted in general, but rather according to what is proven as real harm and its direct relationship to the violation and the closure decision.

Regarding teachers and employees, Al-Shahrani explained that their employment rights do not cease upon the issuance of a closure decision, as they still have the right to claim overdue wages, vacation allowances, end-of-service benefits, and any other benefits stipulated in their employment contracts.

He added that the claim for compensation for terminating the employment relationship in this case is not permissible by law, based on Article 74/6 of the Labor Law, which considers the closure of the establishment as a legitimate case for terminating the employment relationship, and thus the employee is not entitled to compensation for contract termination in such cases.