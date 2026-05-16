أثار قرار إغلاق عدد من مدارس القطاع الخاص تساؤلات واسعة لدى أولياء أمور وملاك مدارس ومتخصصين ومهتمين بالشأن التعليمي. وتسلط «عكاظ» في هذا التحقيق الضوء على أسباب الإغلاق، وآليات معالجة المخالفات، في ضوء إلغاء وزارة التعليم تراخيص عدد من المدارس الأهلية دفعة واحدة؛ مع تأكيد حرصها على عدم تأثر الطلاب، بعدما أتاحت للطلبة المنقولين إمكانية التسجيل المباشر في المدارس الحكومية أو الانتقال إلى مدارس أهلية أخرى وفق رغباتهم.
ورأى عدد من أولياء الأمور أن قرار الإغلاق «دفعة واحدة» قد يؤثر سلباً على أبنائهم وبناتهم في المدارس بسبب الانتقال الجديد إلى بيئة تعليمية ربما تكون مغايرة. كما انتقد الإعلامي داود الشريان في تغريدة على موقع «X» قرار الإغلاق وعلق: «هذه مدارس، وليست مطاعم، وخطأ إغلاقها بهذه الطريقة، فهل تم التفكير بالطلاب الذين نقلوا، وتأثير ذلك عليهم وازدحام المدارس الأخرى، هل تم التفكير بالمعلمين والمعلمات».
العجمي لـ«عكاظ»: منحناها فرصاً كافية للتصحيح
المتحدثة باسم وزارة التعليم منى العجمي شددت عبر «عكاظ» على أن الوزارة تتابع باستمرار التزام منشآت التعليم الأهلي بالاشتراطات التنظيمية والتعليمية بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، لضمان سلامة الأداء واستقرار العملية التعليمية. وأن الإجراءات المتخذة تتم وفق نهج تنظيمي متدرج يمنح المدارس فرصاً كافية لتصحيح أوضاعها دون التأثير على الطلاب.
وأضافت العجمي أن الوزارة تعمل مع الأسر لضمان انتقال الطلبة إلى المدارس البديلة المناسبة بسهولة، مع متابعة أوضاع الكوادر التعليمية، خصوصاً المعلمين السعوديين، ما يدعم استقرار الميدان التعليمي. وشددت على أن الوزارة تتعامل بحزم مع أي مخالفات تمس أمن وسلامة الطلبة أو تخل باشتراطات الترخيص.
واختتمت المتحدثة بالتأكيد على أن الوزارة مستمرة في أعمالها الإشرافية والتنظيمية لتعزيز جودة البيئة التعليمية ورفع كفاءة الخدمات، بما يسهم في خلق بيئة تعليمية واستثمارية جاذبة.
ما اشتراطات مباني الأهلية؟
وزارة البلديات والإسكان أصدرت اشتراطات جديدة للمباني التعليمية الأهلية، تضمنت ضوابط تنظيمية ومعمارية تشمل موقع المبنى ومساحاته ومعايير تشغيله، من بينها أن يكون المبنى على شارعين لا يقل عرض أحدهما عن 25 متراً، وتحديد الحد الأدنى لمساحة الطالب بـ4 أمتار مربعة في رياض الأطفال، و5 أمتار مربعة في المجمعات التعليمية. كما تشترط المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني الالتزام بكود البناء السعودي، بما يشمل توفير أنظمة إنذار وإطفاء متقدمة، ومخارج طوارئ آمنة، وسلالم مقاومة للحريق، وفصل الفصول الدراسية كمناطق حريق مستقلة.
ملاك لجؤوا إلى المحاكم
عدد من ملاك المدارس الأهلية أبدوا تحفظهم على قرارات الإغلاق الأخيرة، مؤكدين أن بعض الإجراءات التنظيمية تحتاج إلى مزيد من الوضوح والتدرج لضمان استمرارية المدارس الخاصة. وأوضح أحدهم لـ«عكاظ» أن تحديات تراخيص المباني غير التعليمية ممتدة منذ سنوات، رغم السماح سابقاً باستمرارها بشرط الحصول على شهادة الدفاع المدني.
وبيّن أن إشعارات انتهاء التراخيص وصلت متأخرة لبعض المستثمرين، وأن ربط إصدار شهادة السلامة بمنصة «بلدي» يمثل تحدياً كبيراً، إذ لا يمكن الحصول على شهادة السلامة دون ترخيص بلدي حتى مع استيفاء اشتراطات الدفاع المدني. وطالب بعدم تطبيق الاشتراطات الجديدة بأثر رجعي على المدارس المرخصة سابقاً.
وأشار إلى أن بعض الملاك لجؤوا للمحاكم الإدارية وحصلوا على أحكام بإلغاء قرارات الإغلاق، مؤكداً أن التوازن بين الاستثمار والالتزام بالأنظمة يتطلب وضوح اللوائح وإشعار المستثمرين مبكراً، مع إشراك الجهات المختصة في صياغة القرارات.
قرار مجحف للمستثمر والطالب
الدكورة ظافرة القحطاني عدّت قرار إغلاق مدارس مستوفية للتراخيص مجحفاً بحق المستثمر والطالب، وأن القرار قد يربك الأسر ويؤثر على استقرار العملية التعليمية. وأوضحت أن أبرز التحديات تتمثل في صعوبة الاشتراطات البلدية، وارتفاع أسعار العقارات، وضعف الإعانة السنوية للمدارس الخاصة. وأضافت أن بعض المدارس تواجه مشكلات في تراخيص الدفاع المدني والسعة الاستيعابية، ما يؤدي إلى تكدس يؤثر على جودة التعليم. وأكدت أن الشراكة بين الوزارة والمستثمرين قائمة، لكنها تحتاج إلى مزيد من الدعم وإعادة النظر في بعض الجوانب التنظيمية لضمان استمرارية المدارس وتحسين جودة التعليم.
أولياء أمور: الانتقال المفاجئ.. مشكلة!
عدد من أولياء الأمور عبروا لـ«عكاظ» عن قلقهم من انتقال أبنائهم المفاجئ إلى مدارس أخرى، مؤكدين أن ذلك يتسبب في ارتباك وصعوبة في التكيف مع البيئة التعليمية الجديدة. وبحسب محمد سعيد الأحمري فإن بعض الأسر واجهت صعوبة في معرفة البدائل المناسبة بسرعة، فيما أشارت حلا الغامدي إلى أن نقل بناتها إلى مدرسة بعيدة دون توضيح كافٍ تسبب في إرباك للأسرة وصعوبات في المواصلات، إضافة إلى تأثير نفسي واضح عليهن، ما دفع الأسرة للانتقال إلى حي آخر قريب من مدرسة حكومية. وأكدت عواطف عبدالخالق ضرورة تدخل الوزارة سريعاً لضمان نقل الطلاب بطريقة تحفظ سلامتهم واستقرارهم النفسي، بينما شددت شهرة الغامدي على أهمية إيجاد حلول عاجلة تمنع تأثر الطلاب نفسياً أو دراسياً، مع تعزيز الرقابة على المدارس الخاصة. وأعربت بشائر السليماني عن تقديرها لجهود الوزارة في حماية سلامة الطلاب، فيما أوضح ولي الأمر أبو ديم الغامدي أنه لم يواجه مشكلات مماثلة، مرجعاً ذلك إلى حرص الوزارة على توفير الخدمات الأساسية.
القرار متدرج وصحيح
مختصون أكدوا لـ«عكاظ» أن قرار وزارة التعليم بإلغاء تراخيص المدارس غير المستوفية للاشتراطات يأتي ضمن مسؤولياتها النظامية لحماية الطلبة وضمان جودة البيئة التعليمية. وطبقاً للمستشار التعليمي عبداللطيف الحمادي فإن القرار يمر بمراحل رقابية متدرجة تشمل المتابعة والتنبيه ومنح فرص للتصحيح، مؤكداً أن اشتراطات السلامة والتراخيص التشغيلية أساس لا يمكن التهاون به.
وأشار إلى أن الوزارة حرصت على استمرار تعليم الطلاب دون انقطاع عبر توفير بدائل مناسبة، وأن هذه الخطوات تنسجم مع مستهدفات «رؤية 2030» في رفع جودة التعليم، مشدداً على أهمية الالتزام بمتطلبات الدفاع المدني، مثل رخص التشغيل، وشهادات السلامة، وأنظمة الإنذار والإطفاء، ومخارج الطوارئ، والطاقة الاستيعابية المناسبة.
من جهتها، أكدت الدكتورة عزة السبيعي أن الإعلام شريك رئيسي في تطوير التعليم، مشيرة إلى أن إغلاق المدارس لا يتم بشكل مفاجئ بل بعد مراحل متابعة وتنبيه. وأضافت أن سلامة الطلاب وجودة البيئة التعليمية لا يمكن أن تكون محل مساومة، وأن الالتزام بالاشتراطات شرط لاستمرار أي منشأة تعليمية.
انقلوا الصورة بموضوعية!
المدرب الدولي عمر الشعشعي الزهراني وصف القرارات بأنها تعكس حرص الجهات المختصة على سلامة الطلاب ورفع جودة البيئة التعليمية، مشيداً بوعي المجتمع وقدرته على التكيف مع الإجراءات التنظيمية.
وأضاف المتخصص في التعليم الدكتور زيد الخمشي أن إغلاق المدارس المخالفة خطوة تهدف إلى حماية جودة التعليم، وأن دور الإعلام المهني يتمثل في نقل الصورة بموضوعية، مؤكداً أن الوزارة عززت الشفافية من خلال توضيح أسباب الإغلاق وحقوق الطلاب بعده.
أعيدوا النظر في الإغلاق الكامل
حذرت التربوية «ش. ع. ي» من أن إغلاق بعض المدارس قد يؤدي إلى تكدس الطلاب في المدارس الحكومية ويؤثر على الطاقة الاستيعابية، داعية إلى إعادة النظر في بعض القرارات التي لا تستدعي –من وجهة نظرها– الإغلاق الكامل.
وأوضحت الأخصائية الاجتماعية أميرة الزهراني أن الإغلاق المفاجئ قد يسبب قلقاً وفقداناً للانتماء لدى الطلاب، خصوصاً صغار السن، مؤكدة أهمية دور الأسرة والمدارس المستقبلة في دعمهم نفسياً واجتماعياً، وتوفير بيئة ترحيبية تساعدهم على الاندماج.
تحسن مستوى الشفافية
الأستاذ المشارك بقسم الإعلام والاتصال في كلية الآداب والعلوم الإنسانية بجامعة الملك خالد الدكتور عبدالله علي آل مرعي شدد على أن وزارة التعليم تعاملت مع ملف إغلاق المدارس غير المستوفية للاشتراطات بمسؤولية، من خلال تطبيق الأنظمة وحماية حقوق الطلاب وضمان جودة البيئة التعليمية، مشيراً إلى أن القرارات تعكس حرص الجهات الرقابية على رفع كفاءة التعليم الأهلي. وأوضح أن سرعة انتشار الأخبار عبر منصات التواصل تمثل تحدياً عالمياً، رغم تحسن مستوى الشفافية والتفاعل الرسمي في السنوات الأخيرة، داعياً إلى تطوير الاتصال المؤسسي وتقديم المعلومات مبكراً للحد من الاجتهادات غير الدقيقة.
توضيح سريع للرأي العام
الإعلامي خلدون السعيدان يرى أن وسائل التواصل جعلت وصول الخبر أسرع، لكنها زادت من انتشار المعلومات غير الدقيقة بسبب ضعف التنسيق الإعلامي لدى بعض الجهات. وشدد على ضرورة تفعيل دور المتحدث الرسمي، خصوصاً في القرارات التي تمس المجتمع، معتبراً أن قرار وزارة التعليم كان يستدعي توضيحاً سريعاً للرأي العام.
إجراء رقابي مشروع
المحامي المستشار القانوني سعيد علي الحسيني الشهراني شدد عبر «عكاظ» على أن قرارات إغلاق المدارس الأهلية أو الخاصة في مثل هذه الحالات لا تُعد إجراءات تعسفية من جهة الإدارة، بل تُعد إجراءات رقابية مشروعة تتخذها الجهات المختصة عند ثبوت عدم وجود تراخيص سارية، أو غياب اشتراطات السلامة، أو استمرار النشاط التعليمي داخل مبانٍ غير مؤهلة تعليمياً.
وأكد الشهراني أن الإغلاق قد يكون مشروعاً إدارياً، إلا أن ذلك لا يلغي المسؤولية المدنية أو العمالية تجاه مالك المدرسة أو مشغلها متى ثبت وقوع الضرر وتوافرت أركان المسؤولية التقصيرية المنصوص عليها نظاماً، والمتمثلة في الخطأ والضرر وعلاقة السببية.
هل يحق لهم التعويض؟
الحسيني أكد أن أولياء الأمور والطلاب يحق لهم نظاماً المطالبة بالتعويض تجاه المدرسة المخالفة وليس تجاه الجهات الإدارية في حال ثبوت تسبب المدرسة بخطئها في إحداث ضرر مباشر، مثل فوات جزء من المنفعة التعليمية، أو تحصيل رسوم دون تقديم خدمة فعلية، أو تحمل تكاليف انتقال عاجلة إلى مدرسة بديلة. وبيّن أن التعويض لا يُحكم به بصورة عامة، وإنما وفق ما يثبت من ضرر حقيقي وعلاقته المباشرة بالمخالفة وقرار الإغلاق.
وفي ما يتعلق بالمعلمين والموظفين، أوضح الشهراني أن حقوقهم الوظيفية لا تسقط بمجرد صدور قرار الإغلاق، إذ يظل لهم الحق في المطالبة بالأجور المتأخرة، وبدلات الإجازات، ومكافآت نهاية الخدمة، وأي مزايا أخرى منصوص عليها في عقود العمل.
وأضاف أن المطالبة بالتعويض عن إنهاء العلاقة العمالية في هذه الحالة لا تكون جائزة نظاماً، استناداً إلى المادة 74/6 من نظام العمل، التي اعتبرت إغلاق المنشأة من الحالات المشروعة لإنهاء علاقة العمل، وبالتالي لا يستحق الموظف تعويضاً عن فسخ العقد في مثل هذه الحالات.
The decision to close a number of private sector schools has raised widespread questions among parents, school owners, specialists, and those interested in educational affairs. "Okaz" sheds light in this investigation on the reasons for the closures and the mechanisms for addressing violations, in light of the Ministry of Education's cancellation of licenses for several private schools all at once; while confirming its commitment to ensuring that students are not affected, after allowing transferred students the option to register directly in public schools or move to other private schools according to their preferences.
Many parents believe that the decision to close "all at once" may negatively impact their sons and daughters in schools due to the new transition to an educational environment that may be different. Media figure Dawood Al-Sharyan criticized the closure decision in a tweet on "X," commenting: "These are schools, not restaurants, and it is a mistake to close them this way. Was there any consideration for the students who were transferred, the impact on them, and the overcrowding in other schools? Was there any consideration for the teachers?"
Al-Ajmi to "Okaz": We gave them sufficient opportunities to rectify
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Mona Al-Ajmi, emphasized through "Okaz" that the ministry continuously monitors the commitment of private education institutions to regulatory and educational requirements in coordination with the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety of performance and the stability of the educational process. She stated that the measures taken are in accordance with a gradual regulatory approach that gives schools sufficient opportunities to rectify their situations without affecting the students.
Al-Ajmi added that the ministry is working with families to ensure that students transition to suitable alternative schools easily, while monitoring the conditions of educational staff, especially Saudi teachers, which supports the stability of the educational field. She stressed that the ministry deals firmly with any violations that affect the safety and security of students or violate licensing requirements.
The spokesperson concluded by affirming that the ministry continues its supervisory and regulatory work to enhance the quality of the educational environment and improve the efficiency of services, contributing to creating an attractive educational and investment environment.
What are the requirements for private educational buildings?
The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing has issued new requirements for private educational buildings, which include regulatory and architectural controls covering the location of the building, its areas, and operational standards. Among these is that the building must be on two streets, with the width of one of them not less than 25 meters, and setting the minimum area per student at 4 square meters in kindergartens and 5 square meters in educational complexes. The General Directorate of Civil Defense also requires compliance with the Saudi Building Code, which includes providing advanced fire alarm and extinguishing systems, safe emergency exits, fire-resistant stairs, and separating classrooms as independent fire zones.
Owners resorted to the courts
Several owners of private schools expressed their reservations about the recent closure decisions, confirming that some regulatory procedures need more clarity and gradual implementation to ensure the continuity of private schools. One of them explained to "Okaz" that the challenges related to licenses for non-educational buildings have been ongoing for years, despite previously allowing their continuation on the condition of obtaining a Civil Defense certificate.
He indicated that notifications of license expirations reached some investors late, and that linking the issuance of a safety certificate to the "Baladi" platform represents a significant challenge, as it is impossible to obtain a safety certificate without a municipal license, even when meeting Civil Defense requirements. He called for not applying the new requirements retroactively to previously licensed schools.
He pointed out that some owners resorted to administrative courts and obtained rulings to cancel the closure decisions, emphasizing that balancing investment and compliance with regulations requires clarity in the regulations and early notification of investors, with the involvement of relevant authorities in formulating decisions.
An unjust decision for investors and students
Dr. Dhafra Al-Qahtani considered the decision to close schools that meet licensing requirements unjust to both investors and students, and that the decision may confuse families and affect the stability of the educational process. She explained that the main challenges lie in the difficulty of municipal requirements, high real estate prices, and the low annual subsidies for private schools. She added that some schools face issues with Civil Defense licenses and capacity, leading to overcrowding that affects the quality of education. She affirmed that the partnership between the ministry and investors exists, but it needs more support and a reconsideration of some regulatory aspects to ensure the continuity of schools and improve the quality of education.
Parents: The sudden transition... is a problem!
Several parents expressed to "Okaz" their concerns about their children's sudden transition to other schools, confirming that this causes confusion and difficulty in adapting to the new educational environment. According to Mohammed Saeed Al-Ahmari, some families faced difficulties in quickly identifying suitable alternatives, while Hala Al-Ghamdi pointed out that transferring her daughters to a distant school without sufficient clarification caused confusion for the family and difficulties in transportation, in addition to a clear psychological impact on them, prompting the family to move to another neighborhood close to a public school. Awaif Abdulkhaleq emphasized the need for the ministry to intervene quickly to ensure that students are transferred in a way that preserves their safety and psychological stability, while Shahra Al-Ghamdi stressed the importance of finding urgent solutions to prevent students from being affected psychologically or academically, along with enhancing supervision of private schools. Bashayer Al-Sulaimani expressed her appreciation for the ministry's efforts to protect students' safety, while parent Abu Deem Al-Ghamdi stated that he did not face similar problems, attributing this to the ministry's commitment to providing essential services.
The decision is gradual and correct
Experts confirmed to "Okaz" that the Ministry of Education's decision to cancel the licenses of non-compliant schools falls within its regulatory responsibilities to protect students and ensure the quality of the educational environment. According to educational consultant Abdul Latif Al-Hamadi, the decision goes through gradual oversight stages that include monitoring, warning, and granting opportunities for correction, emphasizing that safety and operational licensing requirements are fundamental and cannot be compromised.
He pointed out that the ministry is keen on ensuring students' education continues without interruption by providing suitable alternatives, and that these steps align with the objectives of "Vision 2030" in raising the quality of education, stressing the importance of compliance with Civil Defense requirements, such as operational licenses, safety certificates, alarm and extinguishing systems, emergency exits, and appropriate capacity.
For her part, Dr. Izzah Al-Subaie affirmed that the media is a key partner in developing education, noting that school closures do not happen suddenly but follow stages of monitoring and warning. She added that the safety of students and the quality of the educational environment cannot be compromised, and that compliance with requirements is a condition for the continuity of any educational institution.
Convey the image objectively!
International coach Omar Al-Sha'shi Al-Zahrani described the decisions as reflecting the authorities' concern for students' safety and raising the quality of the educational environment, praising the community's awareness and ability to adapt to regulatory procedures.
Education specialist Dr. Zaid Al-Khamshi added that closing non-compliant schools is a step aimed at protecting the quality of education, and that the role of professional media is to convey the image objectively, affirming that the ministry has enhanced transparency by clarifying the reasons for the closures and the rights of students afterward.
Reconsider the complete closure
Educator "Sh. A. Y" warned that closing some schools could lead to overcrowding in public schools and affect capacity, calling for a reconsideration of some decisions that do not warrant— in her view— complete closure.
Social specialist Amira Al-Zahrani explained that sudden closures may cause anxiety and a loss of belonging among students, especially younger ones, emphasizing the importance of the role of families and receiving schools in supporting them psychologically and socially, and providing a welcoming environment that helps them integrate.
Improved level of transparency
Associate Professor in the Department of Media and Communication at King Khalid University, Dr. Abdullah Ali Al-Marri, emphasized that the Ministry of Education has dealt with the file of closing non-compliant schools responsibly, through the application of regulations and protection of students' rights and ensuring the quality of the educational environment, pointing out that the decisions reflect the regulatory authorities' concern for raising the efficiency of private education. He explained that the rapid spread of news through social media represents a global challenge, despite the improvement in the level of transparency and official interaction in recent years, calling for the development of institutional communication and providing information early to limit inaccurate speculations.
Quick clarification for public opinion
The media figure Khaldoun Al-Saeedan believes that social media has made news dissemination faster, but it has also increased the spread of inaccurate information due to weak media coordination among some authorities. He stressed the need to activate the role of the official spokesperson, especially in decisions that affect the community, considering that the Ministry of Education's decision required a quick clarification for public opinion.
Legitimate regulatory action
Legal consultant lawyer Saeed Ali Al-Husseini Al-Shahrani emphasized through "Okaz" that the decisions to close private schools in such cases are not considered arbitrary actions by the administration, but rather legitimate regulatory actions taken by the relevant authorities when it is proven that there are no valid licenses, or the absence of safety requirements, or the continuation of educational activities within unqualified buildings.
Al-Shahrani confirmed that the closure may be an administrative action, but that does not negate the civil or labor responsibility towards the school owner or operator when it is proven that harm occurred and the elements of tort liability stipulated by law are present, which consist of error, damage, and a causal relationship.
Do they have the right to compensation?
Al-Husseini confirmed that parents and students have the legal right to claim compensation from the violating school, not from the administrative authorities, if it is proven that the school caused direct harm through its error, such as missing part of the educational benefit, or collecting fees without providing actual service, or bearing urgent transfer costs to an alternative school. He clarified that compensation is not granted in general, but rather according to what is proven as real harm and its direct relationship to the violation and the closure decision.
Regarding teachers and employees, Al-Shahrani explained that their employment rights do not cease upon the issuance of a closure decision, as they still have the right to claim overdue wages, vacation allowances, end-of-service benefits, and any other benefits stipulated in their employment contracts.
He added that the claim for compensation for terminating the employment relationship in this case is not permissible by law, based on Article 74/6 of the Labor Law, which considers the closure of the establishment as a legitimate case for terminating the employment relationship, and thus the employee is not entitled to compensation for contract termination in such cases.