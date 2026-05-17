Regarding the reality of preparations and the American and Israeli threats to resume the war on Iran if the agreement is not signed, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced today (Sunday) that the "Epic Fury" operation has ended.



Johnson told Fox News: "The Epic Fury operation has ended, and the United States is in the process of a project to reopen the Strait of Hormuz." This statement from the House Speaker came after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a new round of military operations against Iran.



Meanwhile, the official Israeli radio reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the small security-political cabinet for a meeting this evening amid increasing discussions about the possibility of resuming the war on Iran, noting that Netanyahu will speak today with Trump in light of the developments and tensions in the region.



In contrast, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian expressed his country's appreciation for Islamabad's role in stabilizing the ceasefire during a meeting with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, which lasted about 90 minutes, explaining that the goal of America and Israel in attacking his country is to overthrow the regime.



The Iranian president accused America and Israel of seeking to transfer chaos into Iran, praising the cooperation of his country's neighbors in preventing the use of their territories against it.



Bezhakian stated: "We seek to develop friendly relations with neighboring countries, especially the Gulf states."



Meanwhile, Iranian television announced today the arrangements for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, calling on ship owners to submit a passage request through their country's foreign ministry to the Iranian foreign ministry.



The television stated: Upon receiving a request for a transit permit through the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian foreign ministry will forward the request to the naval forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which in turn will evaluate the owners' documents, the principle of movement, the ship's destination, and the type of cargo.



It noted that if the ship does not belong to a hostile state, the permit for passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be issued.