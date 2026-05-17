على واقع التحضيرات والتهديدات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية باستئناف الحرب على إيران إذا لم توقع الاتفاقية، أعلن رئيس مجلس النواب الأمريكي مايك جونسون اليوم (الأحد) أن عملية «الغضب الملحمي» انتهت.


وقال جونسون لشبكة «فوكس نيوز»: «عملية الغضب الملحمي انتهت، والولايات المتحدة بصدد مشروع يتمثل في إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز». وجاء تصريح رئيس مجلس النواب بعد أن ألمح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى قرب جولة جديدة من العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران.


في غضون ذلك، ذكرت الإذاعة الإسرائيلية الرسمية أن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو دعا المجلس الوزاري الأمني السياسي المصغر إلى اجتماع مساء اليوم على خلفية تزايد الحديث عن احتمال استئناف الحرب على إيران، موضحة أن نتنياهو سيتحدث اليوم مع ترمب في ضوء التطورات والتوتر في المنطقة.


في المقابل، أعرب الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان عن تقدير بلاده لدور إسلام آباد في تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار، وذلك خلال لقاء جمعه بوزير داخلية باكستان محسن نقوي، الذي استمر نحو 90 دقيقة، موضحاً أن هدف أمريكا وإسرائيل من مهاجمة بلاده إسقاط النظام.


واتهم الرئيس الإيراني أمريكا وإسرائيل بالسعي لنقل الفوضى إلى داخل إيران، مشيداً بتعاون جيران بلاده بمنع استخدام أراضيهم ضدها.


وقال بزشكيان: «نسعى لتطوير علاقات ودية مع دول الجوار، خصوصاً دول الخليج».


في غضون ذلك، أعلن التلفزيون الإيراني اليوم ترتيبات لعبور السفن من مضيق هرمز، داعياً مالكي السفن إلى تقديم طلب المرور عبر خارجية بلادهم إلى الخارجية الإيرانية.


وقال التلفزيون: عند تسلم طلب إصدار ترخيص للمرور من مضيق هرمز تقوم الخارجية الإيرانية بنقل الطلب إلى بحرية الحرس الثوري الإيراني، وبدورها تقوم بحرية الحرس الثوري بتقييم وثائق المالكين ومبدأ التحرك ووجهة السفينة ونوعية الشحنة.


وأشار إلى أنه إذا لم تكن السفينة تابعة لدولة معادية سيصدر الترخيص بالعبور من مضيق هرمز.