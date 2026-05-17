The coaches of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, Jesus and Inzaghi, are preparing for the two decisive matches in the final round of the Saudi Pro League, as the Al-Nassr team hosts Damac at Al-Nassr Park in Riyadh, while Al-Hilal visits Al-Fayha in the Al-Majma'ah Sports City next Thursday at 9:00 PM.



Both coaches are looking to prepare technically for the upcoming matches against Damac and Al-Fayha through intensive football drills, where they will rely on the key players they will use in the two confrontations. The coaches aim to achieve victory and secure the three points to clinch the league title.



Al-Nassr won their match against Damac with a score of 1-2, while Al-Hilal defeated Al-Fayha 1-4 in the first round of the Roshan League. Al-Nassr currently leads the league standings with 83 points, while Al-Hilal is in second place with 81 points.