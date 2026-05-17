‏الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي يترأس الجلسة الثالثة لمجلس القيادات الإسلامية في أمريكا الشمالية والجنوبية

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, chaired the third session of the Council of Islamic Leaders in North and South America in the U.S. capital, Washington. This council was established in light of the contents of the "Makkah Document" following its founding conference held in Washington in March 2022, with the attendance of Islamic leaders from both Americas, alongside supportive attendees in its concluding session from American government officials, legislators, and leaders of religious diversity.

During that founding conference, the leaders chose Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa as the chairman of the council, based on its foundation on the "Makkah Document," in appreciation of his call for its establishment, and for what it represents in terms of consensus among all. This also considered the joining of influential Islamic figures supporting the council from outside the Americas, similar to centers, councils, and bodies of a similar nature.



During the council session, a number of topics were discussed, raised by the president and members, including the issue of religious and national identity. Al-Issa emphasized that there is no contradiction between them in the constitutions and laws of civilized societies that respect religious privacy, and that it is the extremists who fabricate this contradiction.



Al-Issa praised the American Islamic component that distanced itself from the agendas of extremist groups, which have narrowed – through their extremism – the great religion of Islam to narrow political goals and distorted perceptions. He pointed out that the American Islamic component is a source of pride in our general Islamic space, as it embodies the values of religious moderation in its tolerance, coexistence, and all its values represented in its wisdom and good conduct, especially its respect for public order and laws. He appreciated what he observed of its active contribution to supporting social cohesion, as evidenced by its distinguished relationships with various components of social diversity.



The session also addressed the topic of hatred in general and Islamophobia in particular, where Al-Issa affirmed that civilized constitutions and laws do not permit practices of hatred. He expressed his happiness with the involvement of the Islamic component in contributing to countering voices of hatred, their slogans, and practices, regardless of their source, and regardless of the targeted groups, religions, or races.

A number of Islamic terms were also discussed, along with a review of the misconceptions surrounding them, emphasizing the need to correct these misconceptions. Al-Issa reviewed – according to his international surveys – several related terms, detailing examples of their misinterpretation, and explaining – with scientific documentation supported by texts and historical narratives – the best ways to address them.