ترأس الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن الجلسة الثالثة لمجلس القيادات الإسلامية في أمريكا الشمالية والجنوبية، الذي تمّ تأسيسه على ضوء مضامين «وثيقة مكة المكرمة»، في أعقاب مؤتمره التأسيسي العام، المنعقد في واشنطن خلال شهر مارس 2022، بحضور القيادات الإسلامية في الأمريكتَين، إلى جانب الحضور الداعم في جلسته الختامية من الحكوميّين والمشرِّعين الأمريكيين، وقيادات التنوع الديني.

‏وقد اختارَت قياداتُ المؤتمر التأسيسي آنذاك الدكتور محمد العيسى رئيسًا للمجلس، باعتبار ارتكازه على «وثيقة مكة المكرمة»، وتقديرًا لدعوته إلى إنشائه، ولِمَا يُمثّلُه من جانبٍ توافقيٍّ بين الجميع، مع الأخذ في الاعتبار انضمام شخصياتٍ إسلامية مؤثّرة وداعمة للمجلس من خارج الأمريكتَين، على غرار المراكز والمجالس والهيئات ذات الصفة الشبيهة.
‏الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي يترأس الجلسة الثالثة لمجلس القيادات الإسلامية في أمريكا الشمالية والجنوبية

‏وجرى خلال جلسة المجلس مناقشةُ عددٍ من الموضوعات المطروحة من قبل الرئيس والأعضاء، من بينها موضوع الهوية الدينية والوطنية، حيث أكّد العيسى أنّه لا تعارُض بينهما في الدساتير والقوانين المتحضّرة التي تحترم الخصوصية الدينية، وأنّ أصحاب الأفكار المتطرفة هم الذين يفتعلون هذا التعارُض.
‏الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي يترأس الجلسة الثالثة لمجلس القيادات الإسلامية في أمريكا الشمالية والجنوبية

‏وأشاد العيسى بالمكوّن الإسلامي الأمريكي الذي نأى بنفسه عن أجندات الجماعات المتطرفة، التي اختزلَت –بتطرُّفِها- دينَ الإسلام العظيم في أهداف سياسية ضيّقة، وتصوُّراتٍ مغلوطة، مشيرًا إلى أنّ المكوّن الإسلامي الأمريكي محلّ اعتزازٍ في فضائنا الإسلامي العام، حيث جسّد قِيَم الاعتدال الديني في سماحته وتعايُشِه وسائر قِيَمه المُتمثّلة في حِكمته وحُسن سلوكه، لاسيما احترامه للنظام العام والقوانين، مقدِّراً ما اطّلع عليه من إسهامه الفاعل في دعْم التماسك المجتمعي، الذي تشهَدُ به علاقاته المتميزة مع مختلف مكوّنات التنوع المجتمعي.
‏الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي يترأس الجلسة الثالثة لمجلس القيادات الإسلامية في أمريكا الشمالية والجنوبية

‏كما شهدَت الجلسةُ تناول موضوع الكراهية عمومًا والإسلاموفوبيا خصوصًا، حيث أكّد العيسى أنّ الدساتير والقوانين المتحضّرة لا تسمح بممارسات الكراهية، معربًا عن سعادته بانخراط المكوّن الإسلامي في الإسهام في التصدي لأصوات الكراهية وشعاراتها وممارساتها، أيًّا كان مصدرها، وأيًّا كانت الفئات أو الأديان أو الأعراق المُستهدفة بها.

‏كما نوقِش عدد من المصطلحات الإسلامية، واستعراض المفاهيم الخاطئة حولها، مع التأكيد على ضرورة تصحيحها، حيث استعرض العيسى -بحسب استطلاعاته الدولية- عددًا من المصطلحات ذات الصلة، مستعرِضًا بالتفصيل نماذج من سوء فهمها، ومبيّنًا -بالشرح العلمي الموثّق بالنصوص والسّرد التاريخي- أفضل السُّبُل للتّصدِّي لها.