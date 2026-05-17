The Ministry of Interior announced that the Hajj security forces apprehended (4) expatriates and a citizen at the entrances of the holy city of Mecca for violating Hajj regulations and instructions by transporting (7) violators who did not have permits to perform Hajj. The ministry issued administrative decisions through seasonal administrative committees, which included financial fines of up to (100,000) riyals against the transporters and anyone related to their violations, imprisonment, public shaming, and financial fines of up to (20,000) riyals against the transported individuals for attempting to perform Hajj without a permit, as well as deporting the expatriates and banning them from entering the Kingdom for (10) years after serving their sentences, and demanding the confiscation of the vehicles used to transport the violators through legal means.

The Ministry of Interior called on all citizens and expatriates to adhere to and comply with Hajj regulations and instructions.