دعت هيئة النقل جميع الشركات والمنشآت العاملة في نشاط النقل الخاص للركاب بالحافلات إلى الإسراع في استكمال إجراءات إصدار التراخيص وبطاقات التشغيل.


واكدت أنها ستبدأ قريبًا في رصد وتسجيل المخالفات على الحافلات والمنشآت غير المرخصة. وأوضحت في تعميم إلى اتحاد الغرف السعودية، أن اللائحة التنفيذية للنشاط تشترط على الأفراد والمنشآت إصدار بطاقة تشغيل قبل ممارسة النشاط، بعد تقديم ما يثبت الحاجة لنقل ذويهم أو منسوبيهم أو من يعولونهم، وأشارت إلى أن بطاقة التشغيل تُعد ترخيصًا رسميًا لمزاولة النشاط.


كما نصت اللائحة على ضرورة توفير حافلة واحدة على الأقل لممارسة النشاط، على أن تكون مملوكة للمنشأة أو مؤجرة بنظام الإيجار التمويلي، مع اشتراط أن تكون المنشأة هي المستخدم الفعلي للحافلة.


وألزمت الهيئة حافلات التنقل بين مدن المملكة أو خارجها بعدد من الضوابط، أبرزها توفير كشف تحميل للركاب يتضمن بياناتهم وبيانات الرحلة والحافلة والسائق، والتأكد من توفر وثائق الهوية والتأشيرات اللازمة للركاب والسائقين، وتشغيل حافلات مزودة بـ رفوف داخلية ومستودع أمتعة مناسب، وتوفير دورة مياه صالحة للاستخدام داخل الحافلة، وتوفير سائق مساعد للرحلات التي تتجاوز 400 كيلومتر، والالتزام بساعات القيادة والراحة اليومية والأسبوعية المعتمدة، وتقديم ما يثبت الحاجة الفعلية للتنقل بين المدن أو خارج المملكة.


كما أكدت الهيئة ضرورة التزام المنشآت بآلية تعديل أوضاعها وفق الاشتراطات الفنية ومتطلبات السلامة.