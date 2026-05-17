The Transport Authority has called on all companies and establishments operating in the private passenger transport sector by buses to expedite the completion of procedures for issuing licenses and operating cards.



It confirmed that it will soon begin monitoring and recording violations related to unlicensed buses and establishments. It clarified in a circular to the Saudi Chambers Federation that the executive regulation for the activity requires individuals and establishments to obtain an operating card before engaging in the activity, after providing proof of the need to transport their relatives, employees, or dependents. It noted that the operating card serves as an official license to practice the activity.



The regulation also stipulated the necessity of providing at least one bus to engage in the activity, which must be owned by the establishment or leased under a financial leasing agreement, with the condition that the establishment is the actual user of the bus.



The authority mandated that buses operating between cities within the Kingdom or outside must adhere to several regulations, the most prominent of which include providing a passenger manifest that includes their data, trip details, bus information, and driver information, ensuring the availability of identity documents and necessary visas for passengers and drivers, operating buses equipped with internal racks and suitable luggage storage, providing a usable restroom within the bus, having an assistant driver for trips exceeding 400 kilometers, adhering to approved daily and weekly driving and rest hours, and providing proof of the actual need for travel between cities or outside the Kingdom.



The authority also emphasized the necessity for establishments to comply with the mechanism for adjusting their status according to technical specifications and safety requirements.