التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم، قائد حرس الحدود بمنطقة جازان اللواء البحري ناصر بن حسين القحطاني، يرافقه عددٌ من قيادات حرس الحدود بالمنطقة.
واطّلع أمير جازان خلال اللقاء على عرضٍ مرئي تناول أبرز ما تضمّنه التقرير السنوي لقيادة حرس الحدود بمنطقة جازان لعام 2025، وما اشتمل عليه من جهودٍ أمنية وميدانية، إلى جانب الأعمال والمهمات التي نفذتها القيادة خلال الفترة الماضية.
ونوّه أمير منطقة جازان بما يحظى به قطاع حرس الحدود من دعمٍ واهتمامٍ من القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكداً أهمية الدور الذي يقوم به رجال حرس الحدود في حماية حدود الوطن والمحافظة على أمنه واستقراره، وما يبذلونه من جهودٍ متواصلة ويقظةٍ عالية في أداء مهماتهم الوطنية.
The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met today in his office with the Commander of the Border Guard in the Jazan Region, Rear Admiral Nasser bin Hussein Al-Qahtani, accompanied by a number of Border Guard leaders in the region.
During the meeting, the Emir of Jazan was briefed on a visual presentation that covered the highlights of the annual report of the Border Guard Command in the Jazan Region for the year 2025, including the security and field efforts, as well as the operations and missions carried out by the command during the past period.
The Emir of the Jazan Region emphasized the support and attention that the Border Guard sector receives from the wise leadership, affirming the importance of the role played by the Border Guard personnel in protecting the nation's borders and maintaining its security and stability, along with their continuous efforts and high vigilance in performing their national duties.