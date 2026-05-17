The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met today in his office with the Commander of the Border Guard in the Jazan Region, Rear Admiral Nasser bin Hussein Al-Qahtani, accompanied by a number of Border Guard leaders in the region.

During the meeting, the Emir of Jazan was briefed on a visual presentation that covered the highlights of the annual report of the Border Guard Command in the Jazan Region for the year 2025, including the security and field efforts, as well as the operations and missions carried out by the command during the past period.

The Emir of the Jazan Region emphasized the support and attention that the Border Guard sector receives from the wise leadership, affirming the importance of the role played by the Border Guard personnel in protecting the nation's borders and maintaining its security and stability, along with their continuous efforts and high vigilance in performing their national duties.