التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم، قائد حرس الحدود بمنطقة جازان اللواء البحري ناصر بن حسين القحطاني، يرافقه عددٌ من قيادات حرس الحدود بالمنطقة.

واطّلع أمير جازان خلال اللقاء على عرضٍ مرئي تناول أبرز ما تضمّنه التقرير السنوي لقيادة حرس الحدود بمنطقة جازان لعام 2025، وما اشتمل عليه من جهودٍ أمنية وميدانية، إلى جانب الأعمال والمهمات التي نفذتها القيادة خلال الفترة الماضية.

ونوّه أمير منطقة جازان بما يحظى به قطاع حرس الحدود من دعمٍ واهتمامٍ من القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكداً أهمية الدور الذي يقوم به رجال حرس الحدود في حماية حدود الوطن والمحافظة على أمنه واستقراره، وما يبذلونه من جهودٍ متواصلة ويقظةٍ عالية في أداء مهماتهم الوطنية.