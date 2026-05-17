التقى نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام، في مكتبه، اليوم، مدير جوازات منطقة عسير العميد عبدالعزيز بن عمر السحيباني. واطّلع الأمير خالد بن سطام، خلال اللقاء، على أبرز الخدمات التي تقدمها جوازات المنطقة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزوار، والجهود المبذولة في تسهيل الإجراءات، وتعزيز جودة الأداء، ورفع كفاءة العمل باستخدام التقنيات الحديثة. ونوّه نائب أمير عسير، بالدور الذي تقوم به جوازات المنطقة، وما تبذله من جهود في خدمة المستفيدين، بما يسهم في تطوير الخدمات، وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين وفق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030. وأعرب العميد السحيباني عن شكره وتقديره لنائب أمير المنطقة على دعمه ومتابعته المستمرة لأعمال جوازات عسير.