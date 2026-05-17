The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Sattam, met today in his office with the Director of Passports for the Asir Region, Brigadier General Abdulaziz bin Omar Al-Suhibani. During the meeting, Prince Khalid bin Sattam was briefed on the key services provided by the region's passport office to citizens, residents, and visitors, as well as the efforts made to facilitate procedures, enhance performance quality, and improve work efficiency using modern technologies. The Deputy Emir of Asir emphasized the role played by the region's passport office and the efforts it exerts in serving beneficiaries, contributing to the development of services and improving the beneficiaries' experience in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. Brigadier General Al-Suhibani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Deputy Emir for his continuous support and follow-up on the work of the Asir Passports Office.