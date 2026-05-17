Today, the Global Urban Forum (WUF13) kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan, organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), with a high-level ministerial meeting attended by ministers and officials concerned with urban development and housing from various countries around the world, under the theme "Global Housing: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities". The ministerial meeting discussed the main challenges related to urban expansion, ways to develop sustainable housing policies, and enhance the resilience of cities, in addition to supporting innovation and digital transformation in urban planning, and exchanging international experiences in developing urban communities and improving quality of life.

The forum featured the launch of several specialized dialogue sessions addressing issues of urban housing, financing housing projects, environmental sustainability, and the future of cities, with broad participation from representatives of governments, international organizations, experts, and decision-makers.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is participating in the forum with an official delegation headed by the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail, as the Kingdom showcases its key achievements and experiences in sustainable urban development within the objectives of Vision 2030, and the progress made in the housing sector, quality of life, and urban environment development.

The Kingdom is also presenting through its national pavilion a number of national projects and initiatives in the fields of housing, real estate investment, digital transformation, and smart municipal services, with the participation of more than 20 entities from government, private, and non-profit sectors.

The Kingdom's participation in the forum reaffirms its active role in supporting international efforts aimed at building more sustainable and innovative cities, and enhancing cooperation and knowledge exchange in the fields of urban development and housing.