انطلقت اليوم في مدينة باكو بجمهورية أذربيجان أعمال المنتدى الحضري العالمي (WUF13)، الذي ينظمه برنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية (UN-Habitat)، بعقد الاجتماع الوزاري رفيع المستوى، بمشاركة الوزراء والمسؤولين المعنيين بالتنمية الحضرية والإسكان من مختلف دول العالم، وذلك تحت شعار «الإسكان العالمي: مدن ومجتمعات آمنة ومرنة». وناقش الاجتماع الوزاري أبرز التحديات المرتبطة بالتوسع الحضري، وسبل تطوير السياسات الإسكانية المستدامة، وتعزيز مرونة المدن، إلى جانب دعم الابتكار والتحول الرقمي في التخطيط الحضري، وتبادل التجارب الدولية في تطوير المجتمعات العمرانية وتحسين جودة الحياة.

وشهدت أعمال المنتدى انطلاق عدد من الجلسات الحوارية المتخصصة التي تناولت قضايا الإسكان الحضري، وتمويل المشاريع السكنية، والاستدامة البيئية، ومستقبل المدن، بمشاركة واسعة من ممثلي الحكومات والمنظمات الدولية والخبراء وصناع القرار.

وتشارك المملكة العربية السعودية في أعمال المنتدى بوفد رسمي يترأسه وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، إذ تستعرض المملكة أبرز منجزاتها وتجاربها في التنمية الحضرية المستدامة ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وما تحقق من تطور في قطاع الإسكان وجودة الحياة وتطوير البيئة العمرانية.

كما تستعرض المملكة عبر جناحها الوطني عدداً من المشاريع والمبادرات الوطنية في مجالات الإسكان والاستثمار العقاري والتحول الرقمي والخدمات البلدية الذكية، بمشاركة أكثر من 20 جهة من القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية.

وتؤكد مشاركة المملكة في المنتدى استمرار دورها الفاعل في دعم الجهود الدولية الهادفة إلى بناء مدن أكثر استدامة وابتكاراً، وتعزيز التعاون وتبادل الخبرات في مجالات التنمية الحضرية والإسكان.