The artist Dora won the award for Best Drama Actress for her role in the series "Ali Clay" at the Trend Awards ceremony in its first edition, which launched this year to celebrate the most significant artistic successes that have garnered wide audience engagement in the Arab world.

Critics' Praise

Dora was awarded the prize after receiving significant critical and public acclaim for her performance in the series, where she portrayed a complex character that combined strength and humanity, "Mayada." This was reflected in the audience's interaction on social media platforms and contributed to the show's ranking among the most-watched during its airing period.

This recognition represents a new addition to Dora's artistic career, as she continues to solidify her position as one of the most prominent stars in Arab drama, thanks to her diverse choices and her commitment to presenting roles that carry different human dimensions.

Ali Clay

The series "Ali Clay" is considered one of the works that garnered wide attention upon its airing last Ramadan, addressing contemporary social issues through an engaging dramatic treatment, featuring a selection of stars, and achieving notable presence since its premiere.