فازت الفنانة درة بجائزة أفضل ممثلة دراما، عن دورها في مسلسل «علي كلاي»، في حفل توزيع جوائز Trend Awards في دورته الأولى، الذي انطلق هذا العام ليحتفي بأبرز النجاحات الفنية التي حققت تفاعلاً واسعاً لدى الجمهور في العالم العربي.
إشادة النقاد
وتوجت درة بالجائزة بعد إشادات نقدية وجماهيرية كبيرة بأدائها في المسلسل، إذ قدمت شخصية مركبة جمعت بين القوة والإنسانية «ميادة»، ما انعكس على تفاعل الجمهور عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وساهم في تصدر العمل قوائم الأكثر مشاهدة خلال فترة عرضه.
ويمثل هذا التكريم إضافة جديدة لمسيرة درة الفنية، التي تواصل ترسيخ مكانتها كواحدة من أبرز نجمات الدراما في العالم العربي، بفضل اختياراتها المتنوعة وحرصها على تقديم أدوار تحمل أبعاداً إنسانية مختلفة.
علي كلاي
ويُعد مسلسل «علي كلاي» من الأعمال التي لاقت اهتماماً واسعاً فور عرضه رمضان الماضي، وناقش قضايا اجتماعية معاصرة من خلال معالجة درامية مشوقة، بمشاركة نخبة من النجوم، وحقق حضوراً لافتاً منذ عرضه.
The artist Dora won the award for Best Drama Actress for her role in the series "Ali Clay" at the Trend Awards ceremony in its first edition, which launched this year to celebrate the most significant artistic successes that have garnered wide audience engagement in the Arab world.
Critics' Praise
Dora was awarded the prize after receiving significant critical and public acclaim for her performance in the series, where she portrayed a complex character that combined strength and humanity, "Mayada." This was reflected in the audience's interaction on social media platforms and contributed to the show's ranking among the most-watched during its airing period.
This recognition represents a new addition to Dora's artistic career, as she continues to solidify her position as one of the most prominent stars in Arab drama, thanks to her diverse choices and her commitment to presenting roles that carry different human dimensions.
Ali Clay
The series "Ali Clay" is considered one of the works that garnered wide attention upon its airing last Ramadan, addressing contemporary social issues through an engaging dramatic treatment, featuring a selection of stars, and achieving notable presence since its premiere.