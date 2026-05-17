فازت الفنانة درة بجائزة أفضل ممثلة دراما، عن دورها في مسلسل «علي كلاي»، في حفل توزيع جوائز Trend Awards في دورته الأولى، الذي انطلق هذا العام ليحتفي بأبرز النجاحات الفنية التي حققت تفاعلاً واسعاً لدى الجمهور في العالم العربي.

إشادة النقاد

وتوجت درة بالجائزة بعد إشادات نقدية وجماهيرية كبيرة بأدائها في المسلسل، إذ قدمت شخصية مركبة جمعت بين القوة والإنسانية «ميادة»، ما انعكس على تفاعل الجمهور عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وساهم في تصدر العمل قوائم الأكثر مشاهدة خلال فترة عرضه.

ويمثل هذا التكريم إضافة جديدة لمسيرة درة الفنية، التي تواصل ترسيخ مكانتها كواحدة من أبرز نجمات الدراما في العالم العربي، بفضل اختياراتها المتنوعة وحرصها على تقديم أدوار تحمل أبعاداً إنسانية مختلفة.

علي كلاي

ويُعد مسلسل «علي كلاي» من الأعمال التي لاقت اهتماماً واسعاً فور عرضه رمضان الماضي، وناقش قضايا اجتماعية معاصرة من خلال معالجة درامية مشوقة، بمشاركة نخبة من النجوم، وحقق حضوراً لافتاً منذ عرضه.